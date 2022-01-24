U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

Outlook on the Commercial Seaweeds Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Form, Application and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Seaweeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial seaweeds market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Commercial seaweeds are bioresources or macroalgae attached to hard substrata in lakes, rivers, oceans and other water bodies. They are widely used to produce water-soluble carbohydrates, also known as hydrocolloids, which further find extensive applications in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to increase the viscosity of aqueous solutions. They also aid in improving the skin moisture retention properties of cosmetic products, such as creams and lotions. Moreover, due to the high fiber content, commercial seaweeds act as a soil conditioner and can be applied directly or watered around the root areas.

A global rise in the demand for commercial seaweeds can be attributed to the growing popularity of organic farming and their increasing utilization in the production of natural fertilizers. Moreover, the growing food and beverage (F&B) industry is increasing the adoption of commercial seaweeds to stabilize ice cream and form gels and water-soluble films. They are further utilized in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for rheumatism and osteoporosis.

Apart from this, as seaweeds can absorb heavy metal ions like zinc and cadmium from polluted water, they are gaining traction in wastewater treatment across the globe. Furthermore, several ongoing projects are in the process of finding a suitable way to use and ferment large quantities of commercial seaweeds in the ocean and generate methane gas. Besides this, the increasing environmental concerns and stringent fuel and emission standards established by governments of various countries are anticipated to escalate the demand for methane gas as biofuel in the automotive industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Acadian Seaplants Limited, Algaia SA (Maabarot Products Ltd.), Biostadt India Limited, BrandT Consolidated Inc., Cargill Incorporated, COMPO Expert GmbH, CP Kelco U.S. Inc. (J.M. Huber Corporation), DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gelymar S.A., Indigrow Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Seasol International Pty. Ltd. and TBK Manufacturing Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global commercial seaweeds market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global commercial seaweeds market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global commercial seaweeds market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Commercial Seaweeds Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Brown Seaweeds
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Red Seaweeds
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Green Seaweeds
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Form
7.1 Liquid
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Powdered
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Flakes
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Agriculture
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Animal Feed
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Human Consumption
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Acadian Seaplants Limited
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Algaia SA (Maabarot Products Ltd.)
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Biostadt India Limited
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 BrandT Consolidated Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Cargill Incorporated
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 COMPO Expert GmbH
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 CP Kelco U.S. Inc (J.M. Huber Corporation)
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Gelymar S.A.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Indigrow Ltd.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Lonza Group AG
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Seasol International Pty. Ltd.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 TBK Manufacturing Corporation
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rdgep0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-commercial-seaweeds-global-market-to-2026---by-product-form-application-and-region-301466485.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

