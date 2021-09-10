U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Outlook on the Composite Rollers Global Market to 2028 - by Fiber Type, Resin Type, End-use Industry and Geography

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composite Rollers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Fiber Type, Resin Type, and End-Use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global composite rollers market was valued at US$ 127,751.13 thousand in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 187,691.57 thousand by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% during 2020-2028.

Composite rollers are basically made by using raw materials, such as resins, fibers, and prepreg fabrics, and two technologies that are filament winding and wrapping. The constant innovation and development in the industrial machineries demand lightweight and lower consumption of energy. Such innovation and development have led to the increased application of composite material in several end-use industries which includes pulp and paper, mining, textile, and other such industries.

Based on end-use industry, the composite rollers market is segmented into mining, pulp and paper, textile, film and foil processing, and others. The pulp and paper segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. The pulp & paper industry is known as one of the largest industries in the world. It is mainly dominated by North American, East Asian, and Northern European companies. Latin America, along with Australasia, also has significant pulp & paper industries. India and China are considered the key players in this industry. The pulp & paper industry is a large and growing portion of the world's economy. The increasing use of composite rollers in the pulp & paper industry is stimulating the growth of the global composite rollers market. The pulp & paper industry is presumed to generate significant demand for composite rollers since they are widely employed as printing rollers, conveyor rollers, and guide rollers, as well as in other applications. The rising demand for carbon fiber composite rollers, mainly in pulp & paper & pulp industries, is leading to the growth of the market.

Geographically, the composite rollers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2020, Asia-Pacific held the largest revenue share of the market and is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The dominance of Asia-Pacific can be attributed to the increasing demand for composite rollers in packaging, paper and pulp, and mining industries in the region due to their multiple uses. Asia-Pacific is one of the largest markets for coal mining, and several countries in this region are coal mining leaders across the world. This, such a large coal market in the region drives the growth of the composite roller market. The flexible packaging market in Asia-Pacific is also growing. The rapid growth of food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries in these developing countries propels the demand for high-quality flexible packaging, which, in turn, would drive the growth of the composite roller market in Asia Pacific.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the status of the composites industry and has negatively impacted the growth of the composites materials market. The outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage. The disruptive value chain has had a negative impact on the raw material supply, which, in turn, is negatively impacting the growth of the composites materials market. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for composites materials is presumed to rise globally. Further, positive measures undertaken by the government, along with distributed generations and incorporation of advanced technology, is yet another factor expected to bolster market growth in the coming years. However, the focus on just-in-time production is hindering the market growth.

Amalga Composites, Inc.; Artur Kuepper Pty. Ltd.; Beijing Haosheng Transmission Technology CO., LTD.; Belle Banne Conveyor Products; Double Company LLC; Epsilon Composite; FWT Composites & Rolls GMBH; HAHL GMBH; Inometa; Lorbrand Composites; Nepean Conveyors; North Street Cooling Towers PVT. LTD.; Flexco; and PRONEXOS B.V. are among the major players operating in the global composite rollers market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global composite rollers market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest `with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Composite Rollers Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa
4.2.5 South and Central America
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Composite Rollers Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Composites Rollers from Several End-Use Industries
5.1.2 Rising Demand for Lightweight and Corrosion Resistant Rollers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Growing Environmental Concern Toward Recycling of Carbon and Glass Fiber Composites
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising Demand for Composite Rollers from Asia-Pacific
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Rising Demand for Advanced Composite Materials for Various Application
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Composite Rollers Market- Global Analysis
6.1 Composite Rollers Market Overview
6.2 Composite Rollers Market -Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
6.1 Market Positioning - Global Market Players

7. Composite Rollers Market Analysis - By Fiber type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Composite Rollers Market, By Fiber Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Glass
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Glass: Composite Rollers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)
7.4 Carbon
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Carbon: Composite Rollers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Others: Composite Rollers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8. Composite Rollers Market Analysis - By Resin Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Composite Rollers Market, By Resin type (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Thermoset
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Thermoset: Composite Rollers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)
8.4 Thermoplastic
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Thermoplastic: Composite Rollers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

9. Composite Rollers Market Analysis - By End-Use Industry
9.1 Overview
9.2 Composite Rollers Market, By End-Use Industry (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Mining
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Mining: Composite Rollers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)
9.4 Pulp and Paper
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Pulp and Paper: Composite Rollers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)
9.5 Textile
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Textile: Composite Rollers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)
9.6 Film and Foil Processing
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Film and Foil Processing: Composite Rollers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Others: Composite Rollers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

10. Composite Rollers Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Composite Rollers Market
11.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Composites Materials Market
11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Company Profiles
12.1 AMALGA COMPOSITES, INC
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Artur Kuepper Pty Ltd
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Beijing HaoSheng Transmission Technology Co., Ltd
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Belle Banne Conveyor Products
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Double E Company LLC
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 EPSILON Composite
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 FWT Composites & Rolls GmbH
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 HAHL GmbH
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 INOMETA
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Lorbrand Composites
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments
12.11 Flexco
12.11.1 Key Facts
12.11.2 Business Description
12.11.3 Products and Services
12.11.4 Financial Overview
12.11.5 SWOT Analysis
12.11.6 Key Developments
12.12 NEPEAN Conveyors
12.12.1 Key Facts
12.12.2 Business Description
12.12.3 Products and Services
12.12.4 Financial Overview
12.12.5 SWOT Analysis
12.12.6 Key Developments
12.13 North Street Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.
12.13.1 Key Facts
12.13.2 Business Description
12.13.3 Products and Services
12.13.4 Financial Overview
12.13.5 SWOT Analysis
12.13.6 Key Developments
12.14 Pronexos B.V.
12.14.1 Key Facts
12.14.2 Business Description
12.14.3 Products and Services
12.14.4 Financial Overview
12.14.5 SWOT Analysis
12.14.6 Key Developments
12.15 Reglass S.R.L
12.15.1 Key Facts
12.15.2 Business Description
12.15.3 Products and Services
12.15.4 Financial Overview
12.15.5 SWOT Analysis
12.15.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50hb5

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


