Outlook Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Global Market to 2030 - Expansion of Products and Services Presents Opportunities

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Market By Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Coverage Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Extended warranty or service contract is an insurance policy that replicates and extends the warranty period of consumer durable goods by a specified period. It covers the cost of replacement, repair, breaking down of the product, and undertakes other coverage as per terms specified in consumer electronics extended warranty plans. Moreover, consumer electronics extended warranty can be offered by retailers, manufacturers, and other warranty administrators. As it is a prolonged warranty offered to consumers, in addition to standard warranty on new items, consumer electronics extended warranties cost extra based on percentage of the item's retail price.

Increase in awareness for extended warranty for brown goods such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets drive the market growth. Consumers are often worried about safety of their electronic products post expiry of seller's warranty owing to the fact that many products have a hefty price tag associated with them. Therefore, provision of extended warranty also helps in rebuilding customer loyalty and thus increased awareness for extended warranty is propelling the market growth. However, the coverage of consumer electronics extended warranty policy for PC units has reduced, owing to decline in sales of PCs since last few years, which is therefore hampering the market growth.

On the contrary, consumer electronics extended warranty providers have numerous opportunities such as to offer value added services to their customers and expand product & service offerings by executing partnerships. In addition, developing economies offer significant opportunities for insurers to expand their business by strengthening policies to support the development of consumer electronics extended warranty in the region. Furthermore, increase in purchases of consumer electronics, home appliances, and wearable devices in emerging economies is also expected to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

The consumer electronics extended warranty market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, coverage type, and region. By product type, it is segmented into laptops & PCs, mobiles & tablets, home entertainment devices, heating & cooling equipment, kitchen equipment, and others. The kitchen equipment segment is further segregated into refrigerators and kitchen appliances. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segmented into manufacturers, retailers, and others. In terms of coverage type, it is bifurcated into standard protection plan and accidental protection plan. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA..

The report analyzes the top consumer electronics extended warranty companies operating in the market such as Amazon.com, Inc., AmTrust Financial, ASSURANT, INC., Asurion, AXA, Go Warranty & Services LLP, OneAssist Consumer Solutions Pvt. Ltd., OnPoint Warranty, Securranty, and SquareTrade, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the consumer electronics extended warranty industry.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides in-depth analysis of the global consumer electronics extended warranty market along with the current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global consumer electronics extended warranty market size are provided in the report.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of the global consumer electronics extended warranty market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key forces shaping global consumer electronics extended warranty market
3.3. Key features of consumer electronics extended warranty
3.4. Returns, repair and extended warranty processes for consumer electronics
3.5. Impact of government regulations on the global consumer electronics extended warranty market
3.6. Market dynamics
3.6.1. Drivers
3.6.1.1. Increased awareness for extended warranty
3.6.1.2. Rise in sale of televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines
3.6.2. Restraint
3.6.2.1. Decline in sales of PCs
3.6.3. Opportunities
3.6.3.1. Expansion of products and services
3.6.3.2. Untapped potential of emerging economies
3.7. COVID-19 impact analysis on consumer electronics extended warranty market
3.7.1. Impact on consumer electronics extended warranty market size
3.7.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-19
3.7.3. Framework for market challenges faced by consumer electronics extended warranty providers
3.7.4. Economic impact on consumer electronics extended warranty providers
3.7.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry
3.7.6. Opportunity analysis for consumer electronics extended warranty providers

CHAPTER 4: CONSUMER ELECTRONICS EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.2. Laptops & PCs
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Mobiles & Tablets
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Home Entertainment Devices
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country
4.5. Heating & Cooling Equipment
4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.2. Market analysis, by country
4.6. Kitchen Equipment
4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3. Market analysis, by country
4.6.4. Consumer electronics extended warranty market, by kitchen equipment
4.6.4.1. Refrigerators
4.6.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.4.1.2. Market analysis, by country
4.6.4.2. Kitchen Appliances
4.6.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.4.2.2. Market analysis, by country
4.7. Others
4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: CONSUMER ELECTRONICS EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
5.1. Overview
5.2. Manufacturers
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Retailers
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Others
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: CONSUMER ELECTRONICS EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY COVERAGE TYPE
6.1. Overview
6.2. Standard Protection Plan
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Accidental Protection Plan
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: CONSUMER ELECTRONICS EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020
8.2. Competitive dashboard
8.2.1. Top winning strategies

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. Amazon.com, Inc.
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key Executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Product portfolio
9.1.5. Business performance
9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.2. AMTRUST FINANCIAL
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key executive
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.3. ASSURANT, INC.
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key executive
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Operating business segments
9.3.5. Product portfolio
9.3.6. Business performance
9.4. ASURION
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key executive
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. AXA
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key executive
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Operating business segments
9.5.5. Product portfolio
9.5.6. Business performance
9.6. GO WARRANTY & SERVICES LLP
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key executive
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.7. OneAssist Consumer Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key executive
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Product portfolio
9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.8. OnPoint Warranty
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key executive
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Product portfolio
9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.9. Securranty
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key executive
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.10. SQUARETRADE, INC.
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key executive
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Product portfolio
9.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8qzad

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-consumer-electronics-extended-warranty-global-market-to-2030---expansion-of-products-and-services-presents-opportunities-301462143.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

