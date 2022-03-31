Outlook on the Consumer Electronics Global Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis
DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Electronics Market, By Device Type: Consumer Electronic Device, Wearable Device, Smart Home Device, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Consumer electronics or otherwise known as home electronics are electronics meant for personal use, normally at home. Consumer electronics consist of electronic appliances used for communication, entertainment, and also recreational purposes. Mostly referred to as white goods because of the fact that most products being manufactured in black or neutral colors are housed in dark or black casing.
More advanced white electronics appliances usually come with flashy advertisements, which is another reason for the popularity of these appliances. The new trends in consumer electronics products are discovered every day and their effects on the industry are remarkable.
Market Dynamics
Increasing number of smartphone users is expected to boost the global consumer electronics market growth over the forecast period. As per the Pew Research Center, in 2019, around 81% of people in the U.S. had smartphones, increasing from 68% in 2015. According to the same source, tablet users in the U.S. increased from 34% in 2013 to 52% in 2019. This, in turn, has increased the demand for advanced smartphones and tablets.
Furthermore, growing popularity of modern consumer electronics in Asia Pacific is expected to accelerate growth of the global consumer electronics market in the near future.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the consumer electronics market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global consumer electronics market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, LG Electronics Co. Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Inc. (HP), Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global consumer electronics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global consumer electronics market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Device Type
Market Snippet, By Region
Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Scenario
Industry Trend
Merger and Acquisitions
New System Launch/Approval
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Consumer Electronics Market
4. Global Consumer Electronics Market, By Device Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Billion)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028(%)
Segment Trends
Consumer Electronic Device
Smartphone
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
Feature Phone
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
Tablets
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
Other TVs
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
Smart TV
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
Set-top Box
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
Personal Computer
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
Digital Camcorder & Camera
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
Digital Media Adapter
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
DVRs
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
Game Console
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
Printer
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
Other Consumer Electronic Device
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
Wearable Device
Smart Accessory
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
Other Wearable Device
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
Smart Home Device
Smart Kitchen Appliances
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
Security & HVAC System
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Billion)
5. Global Consumer Electronics Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Billion)
6. Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles
Panasonic Corporation.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
Toshiba Corporation
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
LG Electronics Co. Ltd.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
Hewlett-Packard Inc. (HP)
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
Apple Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
Sony Corporation
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
Hitachi Ltd.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments/Updates
7. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2byeb
