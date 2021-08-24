U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,487.32
    +7.79 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,416.85
    +81.14 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,983.23
    +40.58 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.30
    +40.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.78
    +1.14 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.00
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.22 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2670
    +0.0120 (+0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3714
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6770
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,558.09
    -1,701.95 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,226.24
    -23.47 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,080.20
    -28.82 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Outlook on the Data Center Physical Security Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ABB, Boon Edam and Horton Automatics Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Physical Security Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The data center physical security market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% during 2021-2026.

The data center market is witnessing strong growth in the development of multiple large facilities. The data center market is mainly dominated by colocation providers, followed by internet and cloud service providers. With the increasing development of sophisticated technology and vast amounts of data, the data center security market is becoming essential for operators. Companies are increasingly working towards ensuring that customer data is protected by installing physical security measures. For instance, SIFY Technologies is investing in facilities across India equipped with physical security systems such as video surveillance, motion detection, and multi-level access control along with physical security guards.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center physical security market during the forecast period:

  • Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

  • Rising Colocation Investment Across Data Centers

  • Advancements In Video Analytics and Cloud-Based Analytics

  • Use of Anti Climb Perimeter Security

The study considers the present scenario of the data center physical security market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The local and global vendors manufacturing and supplying security infrastructure faced a significant challenge during the pandemic. During COVID-19, several lockdowns were imposed by the government across the globe. As in some of the region data centers were considered essential services, the working continued with 50% of employee capacity. The threat of cyber-attack was high, and the vendors started to provide high-security solutions to the operators. Some vendors such as Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International, Legrand, Siemens, Bosch Security Systems, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and Secure I.T. Environments provide several advanced physical security infrastructures for the data centers.

Market Trends and Segments

  • An increase in the number of edge data center facilities deployed will increase the demand for physical security solutions such as video surveillance and access control systems.

  • With advances in video surveillance, cloud provider security, and high-quality cameras are capturing and collecting vast amounts of data. Cloud-based video analytics has become the latest trend in physical security.

  • Cloud computing and edge processing will drive the adoption of advanced video content analytics in the coming years.

  • Many hyperscale operators have adopted significant physical security measures to ensure the safety of their facilities.

  • Remote monitoring using Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly being done to ensure advanced security on the premises.

  • The demand for video surveillance systems is on the rise as data center investments are increasing YOY. The global video surveillance security market is expected to reach $338.7 million in 2026.

  • The installation of racks in existing data centers is boosting the adoption of cabinet security solutions. The global cabinet security market will grow at a CAGR of 7.36% by 2026.

  • Most investments in physical security solutions among enterprise data centers will be through hyperscale self-built facilities and on-premise containerized data center developments in developing countries.

Rapidly developing technologies and innovation in the market are compelling several vendors to offer more innovative solutions to the data center industry. Vendor partnerships with modular service providers are essential for their revenue growth. Some global providers provide solutions that will give them an edge over others in winning data center security installation and commissioning projects. The data center physical security market share is likely to grow in developing regions with more security threats. It is observed that global vendors are partnering with local vendors to capture the new growing market and generate more revenue till the market gets matured.

Key Players

  • ASSA ABLOY

  • Axis Communications

  • ABB

  • Alcatraz

  • Bayometric

  • Boon Edam

  • Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)

  • BioConnect

  • Convergint Technologies

  • Cisco Systems

  • CLD FENCING

  • Dahua Technology

  • Digitus Biometrics

  • Eagle Eye Network

  • Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

  • Honeywell International

  • Horton Automatics

  • Instor

  • Johnson Controls International

  • Kisi

  • Legrand

  • Pacific Control

  • Pelco

  • Puffin Solutions

  • Secure I.T. Environments

  • Siemens

  • Schneider Electric

  • Southwest Microwave

  • SUPREMA

  • Verkada

  • WireCrafters

Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the Data Center Physical Security Market?
2. What are the major factors driving the Physical Security Industry?
3. What is the COVID-19 impact on the Physical Security market?
4. What are the opportunities and latest trends of the Data Center Physical Security market?
5. Who are the key players for the Data Center Physical Security market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Physical Security Layer of Data Centers
7.2 Physical Security Checklist

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Deployment of Edge Data Center Investments
8.2 Use of Anti-Climb Perimeter Security
8.3 Advancements in Video Analytics and Cloud-Based Analytics

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 COVID-19 And Data Center Security Systems
9.2 Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers
9.3 Increasing Colocation Investments
9.4 Increasing Adoption of Multi-Factor Authentication Solutions

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Security Challenges in Data Centers
10.2 Cost of Physical Security Solutions

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Video Surveillance
12.3 Access Control
12.4 Other Physical Security Products

13 Physical Security Layers
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Perimeter Security Layer
13.4 Building Security
13.5 Data Hall Security
13.6 Cabinet Security

14 End-Users
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Colocation Data Centers
14.3 Enterprise Data Centers

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16 North America
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Market Size & Forecast
16.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
16.5 US
16.6 Canada

17 Latin America
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Market Size & Forecast
17.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
17.5 Brazil
17.6 Other Latin American Countries

18 Western Europe
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Market Size & Forecast
18.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
18.5 UK
18.6 Germany
18.7 France
18.8 Netherlands
18.9 Ireland
18.10 Other Western European Countries

19 Nordics
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 Market Size & Forecast
19.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
19.5 Denmark
19.6 Norway
19.7 Sweden
19.8 Finland & Iceland

20 Central & Eastern Europe
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Market Overview
20.3 Market Size & Forecast
20.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
20.5 Russia & Czech Republic
20.6 Poland & Austria
20.7 Other Central & Eastern European Countries

21 Middle East
21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Market Overview
21.3 Market Size & Forecast
21.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
21.5 Gulf Corporation Council (GCC)
21.6 Other Middle Eastern Countries

22 Africa
22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.2 Market Overview
22.3 Market Size & Forecast
22.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
22.5 South Africa
22.6 Kenya
22.7 Other African Countries

23 APAC
23.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.2 Market Overview
23.3 Market Size & Forecast
23.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
23.5 China & Hong Kong
23.6 Australia & New Zealand
23.7 India
23.8 Japan
23.9 Rest Of APAC

24 Southeast Asia
24.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.2 Market Overview
24.3 Market Size & Forecast
24.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast
24.5 Singapore
24.6 Indonesia
24.7 Malaysia
24.8 Thailand
24.9 Other Southeast Asian Countries

25 Competitive Landscape
25.1 Competition Overview

26 Key Company Profiles
26.1 ASSA Abloy
26.2 Axis Communications
26.3 ABB
26.4 Alcatraz
26.5 Bayometric
26.6 Boon Edam
26.7 Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)
26.8 Bioconnect
26.9 Convergint Technologies
26.10 Cisco Systems
26.11 CLD Fencing
26.12 Dahua Technology
26.13 Digitus Biometrics
26.14 Eagle Eye Network
26.15 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
26.16 Honeywell International
26.17 Horton Automatics
26.18 Instor
26.19 Johnson Controls
26.20 Kisi
26.21 Legrand
26.22 Pacific Control
26.23 Pelco
26.24 Puffin Solutions
26.25 Secure I.T. Environments
26.26 Siemens
26.27 Schneider Electric
26.28 Southwest Microwave
26.29 Suprema
26.30 Verkada
26.31 Wirecrafters

27 Report Summary

28 Quantitative Summary

29 Investment by Geography

30 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzzqjl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-data-center-physical-security-global-market-to-2026---featuring-abb-boon-edam-and-horton-automatics-among-others-301361555.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Didi Suspends International Expansion Over Privacy Concerns. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    The embattled Chinese ride-hailing app had planned to launch in the U.K. and continental Europe as part of a push to challenge the dominance of Uber.

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.

  • Cardano Alonzo Hard Fork: What You Need to Know

    Cardano prepares to enter the decentralized application space as smart contract functionality arrives.

  • Exclusive-Venezuela swapped PDVSA oil for food, then punished the dealmakers

    With U.S. sanctions spooking key oil buyers and depriving its government of cash, Venezuela last year inked a deal with a little-known local company to swap crude for food, Reuters has learned. That agreement saw state oil company PDVSA, beginning in December 2020, deliver more than 6 million barrels of crude worth nearly $260 million to a company named Supraquimic C.A., which was to supply food for a government program. This account of the deal and its demise is based on dozens of pages of internal PDVSA documents viewed by Reuters, court filings by prosecutors, and interviews with three people familiar with the situation.

  • Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

    Photo by omid roshan on Unsplash The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities. However, these industries have shifted through decades of advancement on China’s part and the decomposition

  • Samsung to invest $205B in semiconductor, biopharma and telco units by 2023, creating 40,000 jobs

    Samsung Group, South Korea’s tech giant, announced on Tuesday that it will invest $205 billion (240 trillion won) in their semiconductor, biopharmaceuticals and telecommunications units over the next three years to enhance its global presence and lead in new industries such as next-generation telecommunication and robotics. The investment will be led by Samsung affiliates including Samsung Electronics and Samsung Biologics. It also unveiled mergers and acquisitions plan to fortify its technology and market leadership.

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Oil prices build on rebound as demand worries fade, fire causes Mexico production outage

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, extending a bounce from last week's rout, on signs the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may be abating in China. Also, a fire on an oil platform in Mexico knocks around a quarter of the nation's daily crude output offline.

  • Abbott Destroyed Several COVID Test Cards, Now Faces Diminished Capacity: NYT

    When demand for rapid COVID-19 screening dropped earlier this year, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) lowered its financial outlook for full-year 2021 and announced 400 layoffs. According to The New York Times investigation, Abbott told factory workers to shred millions of paper testing cards that it thought would never sell. But now, with the Delta variant, surging demand for fast-acting diagnostics is on the rise again, and Abbott's brand is running scarce. Abbott now aims to rehire hundreds of

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • ‘Distressed’ Crude From Venezuela, Iran Stacks Up Off Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil stored in ships has been stacking up off key Asian ports as a crackdown in China on private crude oil processors has blunted purchases and disrupted flows, including some U.S.-sanctioned barrels from Iran.Vessels off Singapore, Malaysia and China had about 62 million barrels last week after hitting a near three-month high earlier this month, according to intelligence firm Kpler. Venezuelan oil and Iran’s heavier grade -- commonly imported as bitumen mixture -- are among the va

  • Top Materials Stocks for September 2021

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • Oil Bulls Come Back Strong, But Downside Risks Remain

    On Tuesday, Oil bulls steadied on gaining more than 5% on a rebound in global equity markets and commodities after crude’s worst losing streak since October 2019.

  • Musk criticizes on Twitter latest test version of Tesla's self-driving software

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk panned the most recent test version of the company's self-driving software, but said that Tesla employees are "rallying to improve (it) as fast as possible." Musk tweeted late Monday that the latest "beta" version of Full Self Driving, released to some select Tesla owners, "is not that great" and is requiring "massive" AI retraining. Stock reaction to the tweet was muted, with Tesla shares flat in the extended session. The stock ended the regular trading day

  • Peloton Restarts Sales of Lower-End Treadmill After Recall

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc., restarting an expansion beyond its signature exercise bikes, is bringing back the lower-end version of its treadmill, though a pricier model linked to a child’s death remains on hold.The $2,495 Tread product will go on sale in the U.S., U.K. and Canada on Aug. 30 and in Germany later this year, the New York-based company said Tuesday. The treadmill’s previous rollout, which began in the U.K. at the end of last year, was halted in May because of a problem

  • Southwest Airlines Struggles to Gain Altitude on Its Charts

    During Monday's "Mad Money" program Jim Cramer told viewers that as travel picks up that's good news for the airlines and cruise lines. Bottom line strategy: The fundamental story for LUV may be improving but the technical picture is still pointed lower.

  • Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

    Cardano is now the 3rd largest cryptocurrency by market cap and has rightfully earned its separate coverage.

  • Chinese Court Says Cryptocurrency Is Not Protected By Law

    The Supreme Court of the northern Shandong province in China has ruled that “cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” What Happened: While delivering a verdict in a case that involved a potential fraud related to the purchase of crypto, the Supreme Court said in a statement that “investing or trading cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” This could become another significant blow to China’s crypto industry after the crackdowns on crypto mining across the country. As per the case, a Chinese pl