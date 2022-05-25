U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

Outlook on the Dental CAD/CAM Global Market to 2028 - Advanced CAD/CAM Products Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Dental Cad/Cam Market

Global Dental Cad/Cam Market
Global Dental Cad/Cam Market

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental CAD/CAM Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Type, Components, Application and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,829.77 million in 2021 to US$ 3,447.12 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors governing the growth of the dental CAD/CAM market. The rising adoption of CAD/CAM technology in dentistry accelerates the overall market revenue during the forecast period. However, the high cost of dental CAD/CAM in emerging nations limits market potential. The lack of skilled professionals in dentistry hinders the overall market size and growth during the forecast period.

Computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) are innovative digital systems capable of scanning prepared teeth intended for receiving crowns, bridges, inlays, and other restorations. With the advent of technologies and potential applications, dentistry is one application area that has gained the highest market share in the last few years. For example, CAD/CAM systems such as the E4D system offer a better, faster, and more convenient method for fabricating restorations. Additionally, several major dental schools in the US adopted CAD/CAM technology intended for both education and clinical patient care. Further, the utility of CAD/CAM technology improves the experience of both the professional and patient by reducing patient visits, increasing efficiency, contributing to a positive practice environment, and clinical productivity. Such factors ultimately contribute to the overall market growth and revenue during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Dental CAD/CAM Market

The Frontiers S.A. report states that as of July 2020, there were more than ~15.78 million COVID-19 cases and 640,016 associated deaths globally. After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global healthcare systems have been severely challenged with an explosive surge of positive cases, resulting in a significant increase in the demand for medical care. Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak had a drastic impact on the practice of dentistry. The dental practice or treatment generates many aerosols and droplets mixed with the patient's saliva or blood, posing a high risk to dental professionals as SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in the saliva of infected individuals. Therefore, most dentists worldwide discontinued the provision of elective dental treatment under guidelines declared by authorized bodies, such as the National Health Services (NHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Public Library of Science (PLOS) report states that Brazil became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic with second-highest cases and deaths worldwide. Though high-tech dentistry products are available in the private sector in Brazil, low-income citizens depended on a public healthcare system experienced many challenges during the pandemic. Dentistry professionals are facing new routines, more expensive and less comfortable PPE, fewer appointments, and less revenue in Brazil. Moreover, dental professionals faced constraints, such as lack of reimbursement, state regulations, and limitations on in-person visits.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many governments to take drastic and decisive actions. For example, the recommendations for the dental profession should include competencies during pandemics from the initial stage. Such exposure enables dentists and their dental auxiliaries to quickly augment the existing medical professionals' response during medical emergencies. Dentists can also be a part of an effective surveillance network involved in intimating the public health authorities about unusual oral symptoms or clinical presentations. This can help dentists facilitate early detection of a disease outbreak or bioterrorism attack, ultimately preventing mass casualties. Furthermore, it is expected that dental practice should be considerably changed in the post-pandemic era. For example, dental authorities and dental schools seek urgent appointing of task forces to develop protocols and appropriate courses for dental practitioners.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the dental CAD/CAM market

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global dental CAD/CAM market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Dental CAD/CAM Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Dental CAD/CAM Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinions

5. Dental CAD/CAM Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Oral Diseases and Geriatric Population
5.1.2 Rising Adoption of Chair-Side CAD/CAM Systems
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Cost of CAD/CAM System and Lack of Reimbursements
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Advanced CAD/CAM Products
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increasing Developments and Product Launches
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Dental CAD/CAM Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Dental CAD/CAM Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - By Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Dental CAD/CAM Market Revenue Share, by Product (2021 and 2028)
7.3 Dental CAD/CAM Materials
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Dental CAD/CAM Materials: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
7.3.2.1 By Glass Ceramics
7.3.2.1.1 Overview
7.3.2.1.2 Glass Ceramics: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
7.3.2.2 By Alumina-Based Ceramics
7.3.2.2.1 Overview
7.3.2.2.2 Alumina-Based Ceramics: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
7.3.2.3 By Lithium Disilicate
7.3.2.3.1 Overview
7.3.2.3.2 Lithium Disilicate: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
7.3.2.4 By Zirconia
7.3.2.4.1 Overview
7.3.2.4.2 Zirconia: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
7.3.2.5 By Others
7.3.2.5.1 Overview
7.3.2.5.2 Others: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
7.4 Dental CAD/CAM Systems
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Dental CAD/CAM Systems: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

8. Dental CAD/CAM Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - By Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Dental CAD/CAM Market Revenue Share, by Type (2021 and 2028)
8.3 In-Office System
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 In-Office System: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
8.4 In-Lab System
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 In-Lab System: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

9. Dental CAD/CAM Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - By Components
9.1 Overview
9.2 Dental CAD/CAM Market Revenue Share, by Product (2021 and 2028)
9.3 Hardware
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Hardware: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
9.3.2.1 By Dental Printers
9.3.2.1.1 Overview
9.3.2.1.2 Dental Printers: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
9.3.2.2 By Dental Milling Machine
9.3.2.2.1 Overview
9.3.2.2.2 Milling Machine: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
9.3.2.3 By Scanners
9.3.2.3.1 Overview
9.3.2.3.2 Scanners: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
9.3.2.4 By Others
9.3.2.4.1 Overview
9.3.2.4.2 Others: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
9.4 Software
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Software: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

10. Dental CAD/CAM Market Analysis - By Application
10.1 Overview
10.2 Dental CAD/CAM Market Revenue Share, by Application (2021 and 2028)
10.3 Dental Prosthesis
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Dental Prosthesis: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
10.4 Dental Implants
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Dental Implants: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Others: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

11. Dental CAD/CAM Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - By End User
11.1 Overview
11.2 Dental CAD/CAM Market Revenue Share, by End User (2021 and 2028)
11.3 Dental Clinics
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Dental Clinics: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
11.4 Dental Laboratories
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Dental Laboratories: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
11.5 Milling Centers
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 Milling Centers: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
11.6 Others
11.6.1 Overview
11.6.2 Others: Dental CAD/CAM Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

12. Global Dental CAD/CAM Market - Geographic Analysis

13. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dental CAD/CAM Market
13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.5 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

14. Dental CAD/CAM Market-Industry Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market (%)
14.3 Organic Developments
14.3.1 Overview
14.4 Inorganic Developments
14.4.1 Overview

15. Company Profiles
15.1 Dentsply Sirona
15.1.1 Key Facts
15.1.2 Business Description
15.1.3 Products and Services
15.1.4 Financial Overview
15.1.5 SWOT Analysis
15.1.6 Key Developments
15.2 PLANMECA OY
15.3 3Shape
15.4 Zimmer Biomet
15.5 Carestream Dental LLC.
15.6 ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
15.7 3M
15.8 Kelkar Dynamics LLP
15.9 Ivoclar Vivadent AG
15.10 DATRON AG
15.11 Align Technology, Inc.
15.12 Institut Straumann AG
15.13 Amann Girrbach AG
15.14 Roland DGA Corporation
15.15 CIMsystem

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/blepi0

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


