Outlook on the Desalination Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Acciona, Veolia and Suez Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Desalination Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
This latest research report provides a detailed analysis of the desalination Industry. The global desalination market is projected to be US$ 32.02 Billion by 2027, from US$ 19.29 Billion in 2021.

Desalination is an excellent response to exogenous risks such as dependency. Remarkably, desalination proves to be reliable technology in times of drought and water scarcity globally. While in some countries, desalination is an indispensable water supply source regularly. North African Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Israel, Kuwait Singapore Oman and small islands like Maldives etc are some countries where desalination is a huge business opportunity.

Every year over half the global population experiences forms of water scarcity. Besides, the water shortage also affects populated areas where supply is constrained. Further, with an increasing population, urbanization, and economic growth, water scarcity globally is projected to worsen. Hence, desalination is a good tool for water scarcity management. Desalination is a process in which the surplus salts are removed from seawater or brackish water, and making the water safer to drink.

With Evolution of Time Multi-Effect Distillation Is Becoming More Competitive at All Scales:

Multi-Stage Filtration has been the more competitive thermal technology for larger projects and Multi-Effect Distillation for smaller ones. Multi-Stage Filtration technology is highly preferred because of its lower risk and familiarity with the market, along with its application on a larger scale over a more extended period. Besides, with time's evolution, Multi-Effect Distillation is becoming more competitive at all scales.

Economies of scale favor the growth in the market for Multi-Effect Distillation and Multi-Effect Distillation advantages over Multi-Stage Filtration, such as lower energy requirements and lower capital costs, is likely to lead to more widespread adoption of Multi-Stage Filtration technology globally in the coming years.

Global Desalination Market will grow with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021-2027:

In recent years, conventional approaches relying on rainfall and river runoff in water-scarce areas are no longer sufficient to meet human demands. Unconventional water resources, such as desalinated water, are expected to play a crucial role in narrowing the water demand supply gap. The major factors pushing the expansion of the desalination market are dwindling of water resources under the impact of changing rainfall patterns, rising temperatures, and over-exploitation.

Nevertheless, installing desalination plants and assuring their flourishing operation is a convoluted and multifaceted process dangling on capital and operational costs, water salinity, production capacity, geographical location, socio-economic and environmental conditions.

Middle East & Africa Dominate the Global Desalination Industry

In the wake of fast population growth coupled with climate change and environmental degradation, regions like the Middle East & Africa, North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific face increasing uncertainty in providing ample, safe, and sustainable resources of potable water. As per our analysis, Middle East & Africa dominate the regional market in the Global Desalination Industry. Moreover, Middle East & Africa has opted for large-scale desalination to reduce dependence on increasingly expensive imported water. The stable, efficient supplies of urban and industrial water that desalination provides are helping governments to manage a range of economic, social, and political risks.

On Global Outlook It Is Analysed That the Municipal Application Dominates the Industry:

The desalination market has various end uses that include municipal and industrial applications. Remarkably, in municipal or potable water applications, disinfection through a small chlorinator or corrosion control is often implemented. In addition, municipal desalination plants are located worldwide, particularly in Middle East & Africa.

Compared to the Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions contain a more significant proportion of non-municipal desalination plants because industrial and power sectors constitute large market shares. Moreover, as per our analysis on the global outlook, it is analyzed that municipal application dominates over the industrial application.

Key Market Players:

The global desalination market consists of several primary and regional players that are engaged in the desalination industry. The major players in the Global Desalination Market are Acciona S.A., Veolia, Suez, Abengoa, Ferrovial S.A., Doosan Heavy Industries, Toyobo Co. Ltd., General Electric, Lanxess AG, and Mitsubishi Corporation.

These companies offer end-to-end services, including design, construction, start-up, plant operation, and maintenance of desalination facilities. During the study period, we have analyzed that the companies have adopted growth strategies such as contracts & agreements, investments & expansions, partnerships, collaborations, alliances & joint ventures to capture a larger share in the global desalination market.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Desalination Market:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, various construction spots and manufacturing companies were barred in 2020, resulting in the sluggish growth of the desalination industry. However, as the world has initiated returning to normalcy from the beginning of 2021, the demand for desalination has been witnessing growth as the governments of various countries are immensely investing in water treatment solutions to fulfill water scarcity issues.

In addition, augmenting measures for providing a safe and reliable water supply to the people in the country amidst the COVID-19 outbreak have driven the demand for water treatment, especially desalination globally.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenge

5. Global Desalination Market

6. Market Share - Global Desalination Analysis
6.1 By Region
6.2 By Technology
6.3 By Application

7. Region - Global Desalination Market
7.1 Middle East and Africa
7.2 North America
7.3 South America
7.4 Europe
7.5 Asia Pacific

8. Technology - Global Desalination Market
8.1 Reverse Osmosis
8.2 Multi-Stage Filtration
8.3 Multi-Effect Filtration

9. Application - Global Desalination Market
9.1 Municipal
9.2 Industrial
9.3 Others

10. Porters Five Forces
10.1 Overview
10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.4 Degree of Competition
10.5 Threat of New Entrants
10.6 Threat of Substitutes

11. Key Players Analysis
11.1 Acciona S.A.
11.1.1 Business overview
11.1.2 Recent Development
11.1.3 Sales Analysis
11.2 Veolia
11.2.1 Business overview
11.2.2 Recent Development
11.2.3 Sales Analysis
11.3 Suez
11.3.1 Business overview
11.3.2 Recent Development
11.3.3 Sales Analysis
11.4 Abengoa
11.4.1 Business overview
11.4.2 Recent Development
11.4.3 Sales Analysis
11.5 Ferrovial,S.A.
11.5.1 Business overview
11.5.2 Recent Development
11.5.3 Sales Analysis
11.6 Doosan Heavy Industries
11.6.1 Business overview
11.6.2 Recent Development
11.6.3 Sales Analysis
11.7 Toyobo co.,ltd
11.7.1 Business overview
11.7.2 Recent Development
11.7.3 Sales Analysis
11.8 General Electric
11.8.1 Business overview
11.8.2 Recent Development
11.8.3 Sales Analysis
11.9 Lanxess AG
11.9.1 Business overview
11.9.2 Recent Development
11.9.3 Sales Analysis
11.11 Mitsubishi corporation
11.11.1 Business overview
11.11.2 Recent Development
11.11.3 Sales Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9scn2t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-desalination-global-market-to-2027---featuring-acciona-veolia-and-suez-among-others-301545278.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

