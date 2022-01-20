U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

Outlook on the Diabetic Food Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, End Consumers, Distribution Channel and Region

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetic Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diabetic food market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Diabetic foods are dietary products that have low carbohydrate and sugar content and assist in controlling glucose levels in the blood. Diabetes is a disease characterized by high blood sugar levels resulting from insufficient insulin or a lack of cell response to the insulin produced by the body. Apart from this, diabetes also damages various other body parts such as the brain, nerves, eyes, kidneys and feet. Food products such as whole grains, brown rice, quinoa, oatmeal, millet and baked sweet potato are considered as healthy foods for people who have diabetes. These products can be consumed by the non-diabetic population as well, as a precautionary measure to prevent the occurrence of the disease in the future.

The increasing diabetic population across the globe coupled with the rising awareness of various health issues associated with diabetes are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes owing to a lack of physical activity among children and adolescents is also contributing to the market growth. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the preventive measures that can be taken against diabetes.

Additionally, growing research and development (R&D) to produce diabetic food products and a diversified product portfolio that caters to the requirements of a wide consumer base is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, owing to rapid digitalization and thriving e-commerce industry, manufacturers and vendors are adopting online retail systems to provide a broad product range to the consumers. This, along with the proliferation of supermarkets and hypermarkets, increasing geriatric population, and rising disposable income, contributes significantly to the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global diabetic food market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global diabetic food market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the diabetic food market in any manner.

Report Coverage:

  • Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product Type:

  • Bakery Products

  • Dairy Products

  • Confectionery Products

  • Beverages

  • Snacks

  • Spreads

  • Others

Market Breakup by End Consumers:

  • Childrens

  • Adults

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Drug Stores/Pharmacies

  • Grocery Stores

  • Online Stores

  • Others

Market Breakup by Region:

  • Europe

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global diabetic food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global diabetic food industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global diabetic food industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end consumers?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global diabetic food industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global diabetic food industry?

  • What is the structure of the global diabetic food industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global diabetic food industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the diabetic food industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Diabetic Food Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by End Consumers
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Bakery Products
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Dairy Products
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Confectionery Products
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Beverages
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Snacks
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Spreads
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End Consumers
7.1 Childrens
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Adults
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Drug Stores/Pharmacies
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Grocery Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Online Stores
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis
13.1 Key Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6c8xkq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-diabetic-food-global-market-to-2026---by-product-type-end-consumers-distribution-channel-and-region-301465142.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

