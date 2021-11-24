U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

Outlook on the Digital Dose Inhaler Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Product and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Dose Inhaler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital dose inhaler market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Digital dose inhalers are utilized to provide a simple, accurate, and reliable dose counter, which enables asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients to track adherence to their therapy. These inhalers comprise sensors that record the time of medication administration and provide a low-dose warning indicator. They also offer a large display for easy accessibility and comprehension by varied patient populations. Nowadays, digital dose inhalers are integrated with Bluetooth technology that assists in pairing with a tablet, smartphone, or computer wirelessly to enable the automatic transfer of data.

Digital Dose Inhaler Market Trends:

A considerable rise in the number of individuals diagnosed with chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs), such as bronchial asthma, lung disorders, pulmonary hypertension (PH) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), represents one of the key factors driving the demand for digital dose inhalers worldwide. Additionally, the risk of developing CRDs is increasing around the world on account of the growing number of tobacco smokers, rising levels of air pollution, and occupational dust exposure in the agriculture, forestry, and mining settings. This, in turn, is bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, governing agencies of numerous countries, along with non-governmental organizations (NGOs), are introducing several programs to spread awareness about CRDs and the available treatments.

Moreover, dry powder inhaler (DPI) systems are gaining traction as they target the delivery of fine drug particles to the deeper airways in the lungs. As a result, several manufacturers are offering capsule-based and disposable DPI devices with improved reliability, consistency, and cost-effectiveness, which is driving the market. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies available to the patients via government-sponsored plans and individual insurance and employee policies are boosting the treatment rates of respiratory disorders. This, in turn, is projected to stimulate the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global digital dose inhaler market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on type and product.

Breakup by Type:

  • Branded Medication

  • Generics Medication

Breakup by Product:

  • Metered Dose Inhaler

  • Dry Powder Inhaler

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lupin Limited, Novartis AG, OPKO Health Inc., Propeller Health (ResMed), Sensirion AG Switzerland and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global digital dose inhaler market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital dose inhaler market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global digital dose inhaler market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3v4bv7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


