U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,395.17
    -79.84 (-1.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,402.33
    -531.94 (-1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,786.83
    -337.26 (-2.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,035.00
    -44.31 (-2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.59
    -2.07 (-2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.40
    +30.90 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.28 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    -0.0700 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9200
    -0.5320 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,154.22
    -3,041.59 (-6.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    947.17
    -55.99 (-5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Outlook on the Digital Transaction Management Global Market to 2030 - Reduction in the Transaction Time and Improved Security is Driving Growth

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transaction Management Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by End User (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Component (Hardware, Software), by Vertical (BFSI, Govt.), by Solution, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global digital transaction management market size is expected to reach USD 61.10 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing need to manage all document-based transactions digitally. The growing adoption of cloud-based services across various industries and industrial verticals is also expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Digital transaction management solutions can potentially digitize, and subsequently, accelerate the process of signing business contracts and agreements accurately and securely.

These solutions can help in signing and transmitting documents online instantly rather than signing the documents physically and dispatching those by post or scanning and emailing the signed documents. Apart from accelerating the overall process of signing contracts and agreements, digital transaction management solutions can also help in reducing mistakes, thereby lowering operating costs. Businesses across the globe are focusing on adopting digital transaction management solutions to reduce errors, and operating costs thereby, while reducing transaction times and augmenting productivity. Moreover, as these solutions are cloud-based, employees can access important business documents irrespective of their device or location.

These solutions can also create digital signatures, which are considered highly authentic and secure, thereby making them more legally applicable than conventional signatures. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to play a decisive role in driving the market. Given the restrictions on in-person interactions, shipping, and traveling in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic, businesses are gradually switching to alternative procedures for settling down their trade and financial transactions. At the same time, the adoption of document archival and workflow automation solutions is also expected to gain traction across numerous end-use industries and industry verticals as businesses are unable to deliver, examine, and handle physical documents owing to remote operations and the restrictions on the staff allowed to be present within the premises.

Digital Transaction Management Market Report Highlights

  • The hardware segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for Point of Sale (POS) systems for digital transaction management from the incumbents of the hospitality, healthcare, and retail industries

  • Aggressive investments in electronic documents by enterprises and government agencies across the globe are expected to propel the growth of the electronic signatures segment over the forecast period

  • Continued digital transformation across Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the SMEs segment over the forecast period

  • The BFSI segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the increasing adoption of digital transaction management solutions by banks and financial institutions as part of their efforts to reduce paperwork and improve the efficiency of their processes

  • Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market owing to the high internet penetration rate and population density in emerging countries, such as China and India

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Digital Transaction Management Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects
3.3 Digital Transaction Management Market - Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1 Vendor landscape
3.4 Digital Transaction Management Market - Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1 Reduction in the transaction time and improved security
3.4.1.2 The growing adoption of cloud services across industries
3.4.1.3 The rapid shift towards process and workflow automation in various industries
3.4.2 Market challenge analysis
3.4.2.1 Increased caution among users owing to the cyber attacks and fraudulent transactions
3.4.3 Market opportunity analysis
3.4.3.1 Leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and blockchain
3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.6 Digital Transaction Management Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7 Digital Transaction Management Market - PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4 Digital Transaction Management Component Outlook
4.1 Digital Transaction Management Market Share By Component, 2021
4.2 Hardware
4.2.1 Digital transaction management hardware market, 2017 - 2030
4.3 Software
4.3.1 Digital transaction management software market, 2017 - 2030
4.4 Services
4.4.1 Digital transaction management services market, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 5 Digital Transaction Management Solution Outlook
5.1 Digital Transaction Management Market Share By Solution, 2021
5.2 Electronic Signatures
5.2.1 Digital transaction management market for electronic signatures, 2017 - 2030
5.3 Workflow Automation
5.3.1 Digital transaction management market for workflow automation, 2017 - 2030
5.4 Authentication
5.4.1 Digital transaction management market for authentication, 2017 - 2030
5.5 Document Archival
5.5.1 Digital transaction management market for document archival, 2017 - 2030
5.6 Others
5.6.1 Digital transaction management market for other solutions, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 6 Digital Transaction Management End-user Outlook
6.1 Digital Transaction Management Market Share By End User, 2021
6.2 Large Enterprises
6.2.1 Digital transaction management market for large enterprises, 2017 - 2030
6.3 SMEs
6.3.1 Digital transaction management market for SMEs, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 7 Digital Transaction Management Vertical Outlook
7.1 Digital Transaction Management Market Share By Vertical, 2021
7.2 Retail
7.2.1 Digital transaction management market in retail, 2017 - 2030
7.3 BFSI
7.3.1 Digital transaction management market in BFSI, 2017 - 2030
7.4 Healthcare
7.4.1 Digital transaction management market in healthcare, 2017 - 2030
7.5 IT & Telecom
7.5.1 Digital transaction management market in IT & telecom, 2017 - 2030
7.6 Government
7.6.1 Digital transaction management market in government, 2017 - 2030
7.7 Real Estate
7.7.1 Digital transaction management market in real estate, 2017 - 2030
7.8 Utilities
7.8.1 Digital transaction management market in utilities, 2017 - 2030
7.9 Others
7.9.1 Digital transaction management market in other verticals, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 8 Digital Transaction Management Regional Outlook

Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis
9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
9.2 Company Categorization
9.3 Vendor Landscape
9.3.1 Key company ranking/company market share analysis, 2021
9.4 Company Analysis Tools
9.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis
9.4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Adobe
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Financial performance
10.1.3 Product benchmarking
10.1.4 Strategic initiatives
10.2 Ascertia
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Financial performance
10.2.3 Product benchmarking
10.2.4 Strategic initiatives
10.3 DocuFirst
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Financial performance
10.3.3 Product benchmarking
10.3.4 Strategic initiatives
10.4 DocuSign Inc.
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Financial performance
10.4.3 Product benchmarking
10.4.4 Strategic initiatives
10.5 eDOC Innovations
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Financial performance
10.5.3 Product benchmarking
10.5.4 Strategic initiatives
10.6 Entrust Corporation
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Financial performance
10.6.3 Product benchmarking
10.6.4 Strategic initiatives
10.7 Wolters Kluwer N.V.
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Financial performance
10.7.3 Product benchmarking
10.7.4 Strategic initiatives
10.8 Kofax Inc.
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Financial performance
10.8.3 Product benchmarking
10.8.4 Strategic initiatives
10.9 Nintex UK Ltd.
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Financial performance
10.9.3 Product benchmarking
10.9.4 Strategic initiatives
10.10 OneSpan
10.10.1 Company overview
10.10.2 Financial performance
10.10.3 Product benchmarking
10.10.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ledj1a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-digital-transaction-management-global-market-to-2030---reduction-in-the-transaction-time-and-improved-security-is-driving-growth-301484915.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Albemarle Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) crashed Thursday, down 17.6% as of 12:12 p.m. ET despite it reporting an "earnings" beat for its fiscal fourth quarter 2021 last night. Analysts had forecast that Albemarle would earn $0.99 per share on sales of $894.5 million in Q4, but the company actually earned two cents more than that -- $1.01 -- despite selling slightly less lithium than expected, $894 million. Albemarle characterized its Q4 performance as "strong," even though sales inched up only 2% year over year, a deceleration from earlier quarters.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today After Record Earnings

    Specialty chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just closed out a record year with its fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 revenue showing strength in several of its target growth markets. Nvidia shares are down about 16% so far in 2022, including a 7.3% drop today, as of 11 a.m. ET. While the company is working to grow its omniverse business in professional visualization and its automotive exposure, Nvidia's gaming and data center sales still made up over 87% of total revenue.

  • Is it a Good Time to Acquire AT and T (T) Shares?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Hickory Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +6.54% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell Midcap benchmark that delivered a +6.44% return. For the calendar year, the […]

  • Why Himax Technologies Stock Plummeted Today

    Despite the company beating revenue and earnings estimates in the fourth quarter, investors weren't impressed.

  • Biden seen issuing crypto oversight exec order next week

    President Biden is expected to issue an executive order next week directing agencies across the government to study cryptocurrencies and a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

  • Nvidia stock down despite 'spectacular' earnings report

    Susquehanna International Group Senior Equity Analyst of Semiconductors Christopher Rolland joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nvidia stock tumbling despite strong fourth quarter earnings.

  • Why Amplitude Stock Crashed Today

    It was a rough day for Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) investors. Shares of the cloud software company focused on digital optimization plunged after the newly public stock posted solid results for the fourth quarter but offered weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for 2022. Coming into the report with a pricey valuation and in just its second quarterly report as a public company, the stock got chopped in half as a result.

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • Mohamed El-Erian on the market: ‘We have lost our most important anchor’

    Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens College, Cambridge University, and Allianz Chief Economic Advisor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss surging inflation, markets, and how the economy will react to the Fed's decision.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Was Down 3.6% Today

    There was no specific financial news from the company to cause this drop, but ongoing market volatility has growth stocks in retreat once again. The latest worry weighing on investors is geopolitical in nature, specifically the on-again off-again conflict brewing on the border between Russia and Ukraine. Today, it seems reports from a couple days ago that Russia was pulling troops off the border may not be true.

  • Here's Why 3M's Dividend Increase Was So Small

    For investors who buy dividend stocks, that magical time of the year when your companies increase their dividend payout is like Christmas morning, or like getting a raise from your job. Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently raised its dividend for the 63rd year in a row! 3M is an industrial conglomerate that sells thousands of products in many industries worldwide and has endured various economic booms and recessions over the years.

  • Why Coeur Mining Stock Tanked 12.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the gold and silver miner fell after it reported earnings. Here's a look at why investors were downbeat on the update.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Why Rivian Stock Surged This Morning

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock surged this morning, rallying nearly 7.8% at one point during the first hour of trading in the day. Although the electric vehicle (EV) stock gave up some of its early gains, it was still among the few EV stocks that traded in the green around noon on Feb. 17. Barely weeks before Rivian reports its much-awaited quarterly numbers, at least two billionaire investors have revealed they bought a stake in the electric truck manufacturer.

  • Crypto: President Biden expected to issue wide-ranging regulation order

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports that President Biden is expected to release an executive order on regulating cryptocurrency next week.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • Here's Why Fastly Is Plunging by Another 30% Today

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Thursday, with all three major averages down by more than 1% at 10 a.m. ET. As you might expect, the plunge is related to Fastly's fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released on Wednesday afternoon. In fact, revenue grew by 13% year over year, surpassing analyst expectations, and Fastly posted a narrower adjusted loss than analysts had been expecting.

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.