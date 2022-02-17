Outlook on the Digital Transaction Management Global Market to 2030 - Reduction in the Transaction Time and Improved Security is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transaction Management Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by End User (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Component (Hardware, Software), by Vertical (BFSI, Govt.), by Solution, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital transaction management market size is expected to reach USD 61.10 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing need to manage all document-based transactions digitally. The growing adoption of cloud-based services across various industries and industrial verticals is also expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Digital transaction management solutions can potentially digitize, and subsequently, accelerate the process of signing business contracts and agreements accurately and securely.



These solutions can help in signing and transmitting documents online instantly rather than signing the documents physically and dispatching those by post or scanning and emailing the signed documents. Apart from accelerating the overall process of signing contracts and agreements, digital transaction management solutions can also help in reducing mistakes, thereby lowering operating costs. Businesses across the globe are focusing on adopting digital transaction management solutions to reduce errors, and operating costs thereby, while reducing transaction times and augmenting productivity. Moreover, as these solutions are cloud-based, employees can access important business documents irrespective of their device or location.



These solutions can also create digital signatures, which are considered highly authentic and secure, thereby making them more legally applicable than conventional signatures. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to play a decisive role in driving the market. Given the restrictions on in-person interactions, shipping, and traveling in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic, businesses are gradually switching to alternative procedures for settling down their trade and financial transactions. At the same time, the adoption of document archival and workflow automation solutions is also expected to gain traction across numerous end-use industries and industry verticals as businesses are unable to deliver, examine, and handle physical documents owing to remote operations and the restrictions on the staff allowed to be present within the premises.



Digital Transaction Management Market Report Highlights

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for Point of Sale (POS) systems for digital transaction management from the incumbents of the hospitality, healthcare, and retail industries

Aggressive investments in electronic documents by enterprises and government agencies across the globe are expected to propel the growth of the electronic signatures segment over the forecast period

Continued digital transformation across Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the SMEs segment over the forecast period

The BFSI segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the increasing adoption of digital transaction management solutions by banks and financial institutions as part of their efforts to reduce paperwork and improve the efficiency of their processes

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market owing to the high internet penetration rate and population density in emerging countries, such as China and India

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Digital Transaction Management Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Digital Transaction Management Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Digital Transaction Management Market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Reduction in the transaction time and improved security

3.4.1.2 The growing adoption of cloud services across industries

3.4.1.3 The rapid shift towards process and workflow automation in various industries

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Increased caution among users owing to the cyber attacks and fraudulent transactions

3.4.3 Market opportunity analysis

3.4.3.1 Leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and blockchain

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Digital Transaction Management Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Digital Transaction Management Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Digital Transaction Management Component Outlook

4.1 Digital Transaction Management Market Share By Component, 2021

4.2 Hardware

4.2.1 Digital transaction management hardware market, 2017 - 2030

4.3 Software

4.3.1 Digital transaction management software market, 2017 - 2030

4.4 Services

4.4.1 Digital transaction management services market, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 5 Digital Transaction Management Solution Outlook

5.1 Digital Transaction Management Market Share By Solution, 2021

5.2 Electronic Signatures

5.2.1 Digital transaction management market for electronic signatures, 2017 - 2030

5.3 Workflow Automation

5.3.1 Digital transaction management market for workflow automation, 2017 - 2030

5.4 Authentication

5.4.1 Digital transaction management market for authentication, 2017 - 2030

5.5 Document Archival

5.5.1 Digital transaction management market for document archival, 2017 - 2030

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Digital transaction management market for other solutions, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 6 Digital Transaction Management End-user Outlook

6.1 Digital Transaction Management Market Share By End User, 2021

6.2 Large Enterprises

6.2.1 Digital transaction management market for large enterprises, 2017 - 2030

6.3 SMEs

6.3.1 Digital transaction management market for SMEs, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 7 Digital Transaction Management Vertical Outlook

7.1 Digital Transaction Management Market Share By Vertical, 2021

7.2 Retail

7.2.1 Digital transaction management market in retail, 2017 - 2030

7.3 BFSI

7.3.1 Digital transaction management market in BFSI, 2017 - 2030

7.4 Healthcare

7.4.1 Digital transaction management market in healthcare, 2017 - 2030

7.5 IT & Telecom

7.5.1 Digital transaction management market in IT & telecom, 2017 - 2030

7.6 Government

7.6.1 Digital transaction management market in government, 2017 - 2030

7.7 Real Estate

7.7.1 Digital transaction management market in real estate, 2017 - 2030

7.8 Utilities

7.8.1 Digital transaction management market in utilities, 2017 - 2030

7.9 Others

7.9.1 Digital transaction management market in other verticals, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 8 Digital Transaction Management Regional Outlook



Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2 Company Categorization

9.3 Vendor Landscape

9.3.1 Key company ranking/company market share analysis, 2021

9.4 Company Analysis Tools

9.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis

9.4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Adobe

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Financial performance

10.1.3 Product benchmarking

10.1.4 Strategic initiatives

10.2 Ascertia

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Financial performance

10.2.3 Product benchmarking

10.2.4 Strategic initiatives

10.3 DocuFirst

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Financial performance

10.3.3 Product benchmarking

10.3.4 Strategic initiatives

10.4 DocuSign Inc.

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Financial performance

10.4.3 Product benchmarking

10.4.4 Strategic initiatives

10.5 eDOC Innovations

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Financial performance

10.5.3 Product benchmarking

10.5.4 Strategic initiatives

10.6 Entrust Corporation

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Financial performance

10.6.3 Product benchmarking

10.6.4 Strategic initiatives

10.7 Wolters Kluwer N.V.

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Financial performance

10.7.3 Product benchmarking

10.7.4 Strategic initiatives

10.8 Kofax Inc.

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Financial performance

10.8.3 Product benchmarking

10.8.4 Strategic initiatives

10.9 Nintex UK Ltd.

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Financial performance

10.9.3 Product benchmarking

10.9.4 Strategic initiatives

10.10 OneSpan

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Financial performance

10.10.3 Product benchmarking

10.10.4 Strategic initiatives



