Outlook on the Digital Transformation Global Market to 2030 - High Acceptance and Demand of IoT and Other Evolving Technologies are Boosting Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transformation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solution (Analytics, Cloud Computing, Social Media, Mobility), by Service, by Deployment, by Enterprise, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital transformation market size is expected to reach USD 3,810.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The development is ascribed to the increasing need for the establishment of innovative solutions that are equipped to engage customers as well as employees to seamlessly integrate data, operations, IT, and business. Besides, the high acceptance and demand of the Internet of Things (IoT) and other evolving technologies are boosting the growth of the market.

Embracing digital transformation allows organizations to address disruptive changes in businesses such as a frequent shift in the marketplace or restructuring of the corporate framework, and others. With the help of digital transformation, organizations can better handle their customer base by leveraging digitalization and focusing on designing new products, services, or business models.

These recently developed technologies are a careful blend of historical digital information about business operations and customer details. Additionally, digital transformation supports the smooth transformation of business activities, conventional processes, and existing business models and helps organizations prepare for upcoming challenges.

Since the rise of digitization and globalization across the world, organizations are adapting to use technology-driven solutions to keep up with the rapid pace of business growth. Organizations are embracing cloud technology quickly as it empowers numerous startups and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to take on current Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) at reasonable costs without the need to continually update or remove their existing frameworks.

In addition, factors such as streamlining the end-to-end customer experience process and improvement in functional adaptability are supporting the development of digital transformation alongside acknowledging the source of new revenue.

Digital Transformation Market Report Highlights

The social media segment is expected to experience a considerable CAGR of 25% over the forecast period. In recent years the use of mobile technology has exponentially increased, due to which social media has transformed and it is now favoring the market growth

After successfully implementing digital transformation solutions, companies will still need maintenance and support from their vendors. This is believed to raise the demand for professional services over the forecast period

The hosted deployment segment accounted for a market share of over 45% in 2021 and it is expected to experience the boost attributable to benefits like accessibility, reduced cost, and enhanced security

The growth of digital transformation is witnessed across the large enterprise segment which holds over 55% of the revenue share in 2021. It is anticipated to experience tremendous growth over the forecast period as large enterprises are concentrating on enhancing the productivity and effectiveness of employees by utilizing digital transformation solutions

The healthcare segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 24% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to high customer expectations and the rising focus of medical services providers towards making the patient journey easy by streamlining operations and correctly understanding the need of patients

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a remarkable rate and reach USD 1,306.82 billion by 2030, such development is due to the developing interest in the utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT), predictive analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and other advanced technologies in the regional market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Digital Transformation Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Digital Transformation Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Digital Transformation Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Digital Transformation Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Digital Transformation Market - PESTLE Analysis

3.8 Digital Transformation Market - COVID19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Digital Transformation Solution Outlook

4.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Share by Solution, 2021

4.2 Analytics

4.2.1 Global digital transformation in analytics market, 2017 - 2030

4.3 Cloud Computing

4.3.1 Global digital transformation cloud in computing market, 2017 - 2030

4.4 Mobility

4.4.1 Global digital transformation in mobility market, 2017 - 2030

4.5 Social Media

4.5.1 Global digital transformation in social media market, 2017 - 2030

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Global digital transformation in other solutions market, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 5 Digital Transformation Service Outlook

5.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Share by Service, 2021

5.2 Professional Services

5.2.1 Global digital transformation in professional services market, 2017 - 2030

5.3 Implementation & Integration

5.3.1 Global digital transformation in implementation & integration market, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 6 Global Digital Transformation Deployment Outlook

6.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Share by Deployment, 2021

6.2 Hosted

6.2.1 Global digital transformation hosted deployment market, 2017 - 2030

6.3 On-premise

6.3.1 Global digital transformation on-premise deployment market, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 7 Global Digital Transformation Enterprise Size Outlook

7.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Share by Enterprise Size, 2021

7.2 Large Enterprise

7.2.1 Global digital transformation market for large enterprise, 2017 - 2030

7.3 Small & Medium Enterprise

7.3.1 Global digital transformation market for small & medium enterprise, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 8 Global Digital Transformation End-Use Outlook

8.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Share by End Use, 2021

8.2 BFSI

8.3 Government

8.3.1 Global digital transformation market in government, 2017 - 2030

8.4 Healthcare

8.4.1 Global digital transformation market in healthcare, 2017 - 2030

8.5 IT & Telecom

8.5.1 Global digital transformation market in IT & telecom, 2017 - 2030

8.6 Manufacturing

8.6.1 Global digital transformation market in manufacturing, 2017 - 2030

8.7 Retail

8.7.1 Global digital transformation market in retail, 2017 - 2030

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Global digital transformation market in other end use, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 9 Global Digital Transformation Regional Outlook



Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis

10.1 Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

10.2 Company/Competition Categorization

10.3 Vendor Landscape

10.3.1 Customer Experience Management Market: Key Company Market Ranking/Share Analysis, 2021



Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Accenture plc

11.1.1 Company overview

11.1.2 Financial performance

11.1.3 Product benchmarking

11.1.4 Strategic initiatives

11.2 Apple Inc.

11.2.1 Company overview

11.2.2 Financial performance

11.2.3 Product benchmarking

11.2.4 Strategic initiatives

11.3 Adobe Systems Incorporated

11.3.1 Company overview

11.3.2 Financial performance

11.3.2 Product benchmarking

11.3.4 Strategic initiatives

11.4 CA Technologies

11.4.1 Company overview

11.4.2 Financial performance

11.4.3 Product benchmarking

11.4.4 Strategic initiatives

11.5 Dell EMC

11.5.1 Company overview

11.5.2 Financial performance

11.5.3 Product benchmarking

11.5.4 Strategic initiatives

11.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

11.6.1 Company overview

11.6.2 Financial performance

11.6.3 Product benchmarking

11.6.4 Strategic initiatives

11.7 International Business Machines Corporation

11.7.1 Company overview

11.7.2 Financial performance

11.7.3 Product benchmarking

11.7.4 Strategic initiatives

11.8 Microsoft Corporation

11.8.1 Company overview

11.8.2 Financial performance

11.8.3 Product benchmarking

11.8.4 Strategic initiatives

11.9 Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

11.9.1 Company overview

11.9.2 Financial performance

11.9.3 Product benchmarking

11.9.4 Strategic initiatives

11.10 Google Inc.

11.10.1 Company overview

11.10.2 Financial performance

11.10.3 Product benchmarking

11.10.4 Strategic initiatives

