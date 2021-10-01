U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,308.42
    +0.88 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,981.87
    +137.95 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,397.79
    -50.79 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.26
    +4.89 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.19
    +0.16 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.80
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.45 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    -0.0480 (-3.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3563
    +0.0087 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9810
    -0.3090 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,080.82
    +3,866.25 (+8.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.03
    +77.95 (+7.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.80
    -48.62 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Outlook on the Digital Transformation in Healthcare Global Market to 2028 - Growing Usage of Electronic Health Records Presents Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report implies that the global digital transformation in healthcare market is likely to register growth at a CAGR of 27.84% over the forecasting period 2021-2028.

The market's growth is driven by numerous factors, including the rising need for qualified healthcare professionals and an increase in e-health adoption. As per WHO, there has been substantial growth in the adoption of electronic health records over the years. It is predicted that more IT firms will concentrate on developing real-time applications and software relating to the healthcare sector. This will increase the demand for digitization globally.

Additionally, the rise in electronic health records, coupled with government initiatives for enhancing health services, is expected to generate lucrative opportunities for the global market over the forecast period.

The global digital transformation in healthcare market encompasses the regions of North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

The Asia-Pacific is calculated to observe the fastest growth rate in the digital transformation in healthcare market over the estimated phase. Among the major countries, China, India, and Japan are likely to contribute largely to the market's growth. Moreover, due to the rise in coronavirus patients, the governments in the region have imposed strict rules, which will drive the studied market's growth. For instance, the rise in digital solutions to treat patients during the pandemic has increased smartphone demand. Other than this, China and India are adopting IT technologies in the healthcare sector, which will supplement the growth of the digital transformation in healthcare market over the forecasted period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Artificial Intelligence is Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Technology
2.2.2. Asia-Pacific is the Fastest-Growing Regional Market
2.2.3. Increment in Growth for Telemedicine
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Regulatory Framework
2.7. Key Impact Analysis
2.7.1. Cost
2.7.2. Data Sharing Features
2.7.3. Interoperability
2.8. Key Market Strategies
2.8.1. Acquisitions
2.8.2. Product Launches
2.8.3. Contracts & Partnerships
2.8.4. Business Expansions & Divestitures
2.9. Market Drivers
2.9.1. Growing Need for Qualified Healthcare Professionals
2.9.2. Rise in Adoption of E-Health Worldwide
2.9.3. High Level of Patient Engagement
2.10. Market Challenges
2.10.1. Policy and Regulations for Public Healthcare
2.10.2. Security Risks Pertaining to Medical Data
2.10.3. Expensive New Technologies
2.11. Market Opportunities
2.11.1. Growing Usage of Electronic Health Records (Ehrs)
2.11.2. Government Initiatives and Budget Allocations for Health Services

3. Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Outlook - by Product & Services
3.1. Product
3.2. Services

4. Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Outlook - by Delivery Model
4.1. On-Premise
4.2. Cloud

5. Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Outlook - by End-User
5.1. Healthcare
5.1.1. Payer
5.1.2. Provider
5.1.3. Homecare
5.2. Lifesciences
5.3. Other End-Users

6. Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Outlook - by Application
6.1. Customer Transformation
6.2. Workforce Transformation
6.3. Operational Transformation
6.4. Product Transformation

7. Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Outlook - by Technology
7.1. Ai
7.2. Big Data Analytics
7.3. Blockchain
7.4. Ar Vr
7.5. Iomt
7.6. Mhealth
7.7. Telehealth
7.8. Robotics

8. Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market - Regional Outlook

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Accenture plc
9.2. Alphabet Inc (Google)
9.3. Apple Inc
9.4. Cognizant Technology Solutions
9.5. GE Healthcare
9.6. HCL Technologies Ltd
9.7. Infosys Limited
9.8. International Business Machines Corporation (Ibm)
9.9. Medtronic plc
9.10. Microsoft Corporation
9.11. Philips Healthcare
9.12. Schneider Electric Se
9.13. Siemens Healthineers
9.14. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
9.15. Wipro Ltd

10. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0oyk8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-digital-transformation-in-healthcare-global-market-to-2028---growing-usage-of-electronic-health-records-presents-opportunities-301389669.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • My 5 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    One of the best parts about being a contributor with The Motley Fool is that I get to spend lots of time learning about great companies. In no particular order, these five are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Zoom is a videoconferencing tool, and its core product is called Meetings; it's what most people likely think of first when Zoom is mentioned.

  • China's EV Makers Saw Monster Deliveries. Will Tesla Follow Suit?

    The stock market has had a tough go lately, with a sad September performance that saw major market benchmarks fall 4% to 5%. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures moved higher by 16 points to 4,314, and the futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had picked up 49 points to 14,731. It's the first day of the month, and that means that China's major electric vehicle manufacturers were out overnight with their latest delivery numbers.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual performance of companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same time frame. Maybe the best thing about dividend stocks is you don't need to invest a boatload of cash to begin reaping the rewards of regular income. If you've got $300 in available capital, which won't be needed for bills or emergencies, this is more than enough to buy the following trio of smart dividend stocks right now.

  • 3 Great Stocks for Your IRA

    The perfect stock for your IRA needs to provide growth, stability, or dividend income -- or some combination of the three. The best investment options really depend on your personal circumstances, but a great stock has to fulfill a role. Younger retirement savers need to prioritize growth, whereas people approaching retirement might want to find a more reliable company that produces passive income.

  • Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Creating the Largest and Most Profitable U.S. Cannabis Operator

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement, pursuant to which Trulieve acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares (collectively the "Harvest Shares") of Harvest (the "Transaction").

  • Exxon Sees up to $1.5 Billion Third-Quarter Earnings Boost From Gas and Oil Rally

    Natural-gas prices have surged around the world in recent months as shortages have hit the U.K., Europe and China.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is Yet to Catch Up With the Oil Price

    After a summer slump, oil prices are back at the yearly highs. Yet, stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) slightly lag behind this positive development. In this article, we'll try to gauge how much by looking at the discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • Foxconn’s Lordstown Deal Sets the Stage for Apple Car Audition

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s planned purchase of embattled startup Lordstown Motors Corp.’s auto plant in Ohio may make it a stronger contender to assemble cars for Apple Inc., but success with the endeavor is far from guaranteed.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, F

  • Capital Gains and Capital Pains in the House Tax Proposal

    It hasn’t been noticed much, but proposed changes to capital-gains taxes have good news for some of the highest-earning Americans and bad news for those earning between $400,000 and $1 million. The good news, for the highest earners: The House Ways and Means Committee didn’t adopt the Biden administration’s proposal to raise the top rate on long-term capital gains to 43.4% for people with income of $1 million or more.

  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 248% in 1 year

    While U.S. Well Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ:USWS ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had...

  • Bitcoin, ethereum rise as Venezuela launches digital currency

    The digital bolivar will use an SMS-based exchange system to facilitate payments and transfers between users.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Merck Stock Surges Into Buy Zone As Covid Pill Reduces Risk Of Death, Hospitalization

    Merck stock surged Friday after the company said its Covid pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by half in a final-phase study.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie