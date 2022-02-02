U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

Outlook on the Digitally Printed Wallpaper Global Market - Featuring Caspar, Flavor Paper and Color X Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digitally printed wallpaper is defined as an image or mural printed by digital printer which is used as wall murals in residential & commercial places. Also, these wallpapers are used for decorative purpose in transportation vehicles and are used for interior decoration on the walls of public & domestic places. Usually, digital wallpaper supplier sells these wallpapers in roll form and is applied onto wall through sticky glue. These wallpapers are made up of nonwoven, vinyl, watermarked paper, coated paper, recycled paper, and special papers. The printing technology involves laser printing and inkjet printing which is also known as electro-photography.

Market Drivers

The increase in development 0f wallpapers with better durability & aesthetics is expected to drive the global digitally printed wallpaper market growth during this forecast period. As compared to interior paint these wallpaper enhance the aesthetic appeal of walls and they are more economical. The growing demand for better aesthetics, especially in residential construction will positively influence the market growth. Durability of digitally printed wallpaper is much higher as compared to conventional paintings. For example, vinyl-based wallpapers offer stain-resistance, easy maintenance and durability.

Also, the increase in use of personal photos as wallpaper to decorate homes which expected to propel the global digitally printed wallpaper market growth during this forecast period. The growing luxury homes and focus on interior decorations will create the opportunities the digitally printed wallpaper market growth in near future.

Market Restraints

The increase in availability of substitute products like paint & coating is a major restraining factor faced which may hamper the global digitally printed wallpaper market growth. Many paint and coating manufacturers are producing environment friendly, corrosion resistant, heat resistant, and water resistant products. Further, the introduction of innovative technologies and tough competition among paint & coating manufacturers may hinder the growth of global digitally printed wallpaper market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market is segmented into technology type such as Inkjet, and Electro-photography, by paper type such as Coated Paper, Nonwoven, Vinyl, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Residential, Commercial, and Automotive & Transportation.

Also, the Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market is segmented on the basis of five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register highest growth in the digitally printed wallpaper market over the forecast period. China holds the major market share in the APAC market. The increase in number of new housing units, the rise in demand for cheaper interior decoration with an increase in population & huge investments in this industry are propelling the demand for digitally printed wallpapers in this region. Also, the improved economic conditions in emerging nations, industrialization and urbanization as well as the growing disposable income of individuals may accelerate the growth of digitally printed wallpaper market in this region.

In addition, the North America is another leading market with the increase in adoption of these wallpapers in residential housing sectors, due to the significant growth in the demand for single family homes. The growing demand for digitally printed wallpapers from commercial sector like businesses, hotels, restaurants drive the target market growth in this region.

Market Key Players

Some key players are listed in this report such as A.S. Cration Tapeten, 4walls, Asheu Wallpaper Factory, Caspar, Flavor Paper, Color X, Ecosse Signs, Graham & Brown, Great Wall Custom Coverings, Hollywood Monster Ltd, etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market?

  • What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

  • Which segment/region will have highest growth?

  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

  • What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?

  • What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, By Technology
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Technology
5.2 Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Share Analysis, By Technology
5.3 Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size and Forecast, By Technology
5.3.1 Inkjet
5.3.2 Electro-Photography

6 Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, By Paper Type
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Paper Type
6.2 Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Share Analysis, By Paper Type
6.3 Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size and Forecast, By Paper Type
6.3.1 Coated Paper
6.3.2 Nonwoven
6.3.3 Vinyl
6.3.4 Others

7 Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, By Application
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
7.2 Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Share Analysis, By Application
7.3 Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size and Forecast, By Application
7.3. 1 Residential
7.3.2 Commercial
7.3.3 Automotive & Transportation

8 Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, By Region
8.1 Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.2 Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.3 Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size and Forecast, By Region

9 North America Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

10 Europe Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

11 Asia Pacific Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

12 Latin America Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

13 Middle East Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Competition Dashboard
14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
14.3 Key Development Strategies

15 Company Profiles
15.1 A.S. Cration Tapeten
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Offerings
15.1.3 Key Financials
15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.1.5 Key Market Developments
15.1.6 Key Strategies
15.2. 4walls
15.2.1 Overview
15.2.2 Offerings
15.2.3 Key Financials
15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.2.5 Key Market Developments
15.2.6 Key Strategies
15.3. Asheu Wallpaper Factory
15.3.1 Overview
15.3.2 Offerings
15.3.3 Key Financials
15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.3.5 Key Market Developments
15.3.6 Key Strategies
15.4 Caspar
15.4.1 Overview
15.4.2 Offerings
15.4.3 Key Financials
15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.4.5 Key Market Developments
15.4.6 Key Strategies
15.5 Flavor Paper
15.5.1 Overview
15.5.2 Offerings
15.5.3 Key Financials
15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.5.5 Key Market Developments
15.5.6 Key Strategies
15.6 Color X
15.6.1 Overview
15.6.2 Offerings
15.6.3 Key Financials
15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.6.5 Key Market Developments
15.6.6 Key Strategies
15.7 Ecosse Signs
15.7.1 Overview
15.7.2 Offerings
15.7.3 Key Financials
15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.7.5 Key Market Developments
15.7.6 Key Strategies
15.8 Graham & Brown
15.8.1 Overview
15.8.2 Offerings
15.8.3 Key Financials
15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.8.5 Key Market Developments
15.8.6 Key Strategies
15.9 Great Wall Custom Coverings
15.9.1 Overview
15.9.2 Offerings
15.9.3 Key Financials
15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.9.5 Key Market Developments
15.9.6 Key Strategies
15.10 Hollywood Monster Ltd
15.10.1 Overview
15.10.2 Offerings
15.10.3 Key Financials
15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.10.5 Key Market Developments
15.10.6 Key Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrcnqu

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


