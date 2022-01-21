U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

Outlook on the Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing European Market to 2031 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

·7 min read


DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market - Europe Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo


The publisher's report on the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in Europe studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

The report provides the revenue of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in Europe for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in Europe for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in Europe.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in Europe.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in Europe. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in Europe. The next section of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market report highlights the USPs such as key industrial events (licensing partnership/merger & acquisition), disease epidemiology by region/country, COVID-19 pandemic impact on industry (value chain and short/mid/long-term impact), and key success factors of top players operating in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in Europe.

The report also delves into the competition landscape of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in Europe. Key players operating in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in Europe have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, strategic overview, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in Europe profiled in this report.

Key Questions Answered in Europe Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Report

  • What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

  • What are the revenue share projections of key segments of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in Europe during the forecast period?

  • Which segment is likely to lead the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in Europe in terms of revenue by 2031?

  • How technological developments are widening the scope for the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in Europe?

  • What is the market position of different companies operating in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in in Europe?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Europe Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Europe Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5. Key Insights
5.1. Key Industrial Events (licensing partnerships/mergers & acquisitions)
5.2. Disease Prevalence & Incidence Rate
5.3. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)

6. Europe Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Sample Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Sample Type, 2017-2031
6.3.1. Blood
6.3.2. Urine
6.3.3. Saliva
6.3.4. Others
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Sample Type

7. Europe Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Test Type
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Test Type, 2017-2031
7.3.1. Genetic Testing
7.3.1.1. Nutrigenetics Test
7.3.1.1.1. Weight Control
7.3.1.1.2. Lactose Intolerance
7.3.1.1.3. Others
7.3.1.2. Celiac Disease Test
7.3.1.3. Sports & Physical Activity Testing
7.3.1.4. Men's Health Tests
7.3.1.5. Women's Health Tests
7.3.1.6. Pregnancy & Prenatal Screening Test
7.3.1.7. General Health Testing
7.3.1.8. Others
7.3.2. Disease Risk Assessment Testing
7.3.2.1. Sexual Health Tests
7.3.2.1.1. HIV
7.3.2.1.2. Chlamydia
7.3.2.1.3. Others
7.3.2.2. Cancer Predisposition Tests
7.3.2.3. Others
7.3.3. CBC
7.3.4. Chronic Disease Testing
7.3.4.1. Diabetes Testing
7.3.4.2. Hypertension
7.3.4.3. Others
7.3.5. COVID-19 Testing
7.3.6. TSH Testing
7.3.7. Others
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Test Type

8. Europe Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Provider
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Market Value Forecast, by Provider, 2017-2031
8.3.1. Hospitals
8.3.2. Clinics
8.3.3. Speciality Labs
8.3.4. Diagnostic Centres
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Provider

9. Germany Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast

10. U.K. Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast

11. France Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Italy Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Spain Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Rest of Europe Countries Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. 23andMe, Inc.
15.2.1.1. Company Description
15.2.1.2. Business Overview
15.2.1.3. Strategic Overview
15.2.1.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.2. Ancestry
15.2.2.1. Company Description
15.2.2.2. Business Overview
15.2.2.3. SWOT Analysis
15.2.3. CircleDNA
15.2.3.1. Company Description
15.2.3.2. Business Overview
15.2.3.3. SWOT Analysis
15.2.4. Eurofins Scientific
15.2.4.1. Company Description
15.2.4.2. Business Overview
15.2.4.3. Financial Overview
15.2.4.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.5. Family Tree DNA (Gene by Gene)
15.2.5.1. Company Description
15.2.5.2. Business Overview
15.2.5.3. SWOT Analysis
15.2.6. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
15.2.6.1. Company Description
15.2.6.2. Business Overview
15.2.6.3. Financial Overview
15.2.6.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.6.5. SWOT Analysis
15.2.7. Living DNA Ltd.
15.2.7.1. Company Description
15.2.7.2. Business Overview
15.2.7.3. SWOT Analysis
15.2.8. Medichecks.com Ltd.
15.2.8.1. Company Description
15.2.8.2. Business Overview
15.2.8.3. SWOT Analysis
15.2.9. MyHeritage Ltd.
15.2.9.1. Company Description
15.2.9.2. Business Overview
15.2.9.3. SWOT Analysis
15.2.10. MyMedLab, Inc.
15.2.10.1. Company Description
15.2.10.2. Business Overview
15.2.10.3. SWOT Analysis
15.2.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
15.2.11.1. Company Description
15.2.11.2. Business Overview
15.2.11.3. Financial Overview
15.2.11.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.11.5. SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48vwy5

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-direct-to-consumer-laboratory-testing-european-market-to-2031---key-drivers-restraints-and-opportunities-301465667.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

