Outlook on the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Global Market to 2030 - Featuring GE Healthcare, SunTech Medical and Omron Healthcare Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Call Point (Physicians, Clinicians, Surgeons), by Call Point Type (Neonate, Adult), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global disposable blood pressure cuffs market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.02% from 2022 to 2030. The growing global geriatric population base is expected to widen the consumer base using BP monitors by triggering incidence rates of hypertension thereby boosting the demand for disposable blood pressure (BP) cuffs during the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted the market growth owing to the increased focus on routine checkups amongst the general population as well as the patient pool suffering from COVID-19. In addition, the need to control the spread of COVID-19 infection and reduce the cross-contamination in healthcare facilities are anticipated to create huge growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Moreover, the demand for disposable BP cuffs is high due to the growing geriatric population and increasing obese population as well as the growing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.13 billion people globally suffer from hypertension, and it is also responsible for 7.6 million deaths annually. This has led to an upsurge in the usage rates of disposable BP cuffs during the forecast period.

Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Report Highlights

  • Based on call point, the physicians segment accounted for the largest market share of 45.52% in 2021. Physicians most commonly use BP cuffs, as a walk-in percentage of patients is greater in stand-alone clinics as compared to surgical hospitals.

  • The clinician's segment is presumed to witness exponential growth throughout the forecast period owing to the rising significance of disposable BP cuffs in outpatient monitoring.

  • Based on product type, the adult disposables BP cuffs segment accounted for the largest market share of 45.52% in 2021. The growing burden of hypertension globally leads to an increase in the demand for adult disposables BP cuffs.

  • The market in North America dominated with around 36.21% market share in 2021 owing to the higher level of awareness pertaining to the benefits of disposable BP cuffs amongst healthcare professionals, new product launches along with the high risk of hypertension.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast owing to the presence of untapped opportunities, increasing investments by manufacturers, as well as growing awareness levels.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 PARENT MARKET OUTLOOK
3.1.2 ANCILLARY MARKET OUTLOOK
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 User Perspective Analysis
3.3.1 CONSUMER BEHAVIOR ANALYSIS
3.3.2 MARKET INFLUENCER ANALYSIS
3.4 List of Key End Users
3.5 Market Dynamics
3.5.1 MARKET DRIVER ANALYSIS
3.5.1.1 Increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)
3.5.1.2 Increasing prevalence of hypertension
3.5.1.3 Growing global geriatric population base
3.5.1.4 Increasing obese population & sedentary lifestyle
3.5.2 MARKET RESTRAINTS ANALYSIS
3.5.2.1 Lack of reimbursement policies
3.5.2.2 Limited availability in underdeveloped areas
3.5.3 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES ANALYSIS
3.5.3.1 Increasing adoption of single-use/ disposable medical supplies due to COVID-19
3.6 Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs: Market Analysis Tools
3.6.1 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS-PORTER'S FIVE FORCES
3.6.2 SWOT ANALYSIS, by PEST
3.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Market & Post Pandemic Insights

Chapter 4 Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market: Segment Analysis, by Call Point, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.1 Definition and Scope
4.2 Call Point Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
4.3 Segment Dashboard
4.4 Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by Call Point, 2017 to 2030
4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030
4.5.1 PHYSICIANS
4.5.1.1 Physicians market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.2 CLINICIANS
4.5.2.1 Clinicians market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.3 SURGEONS
4.5.3.1 Surgeons market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market: Segment Analysis, by Product Type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.1 Definition and Scope
5.2 Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
5.3 Segment Dashboard
5.4 Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by Product Type, 2017 to 2030
5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030
5.5.1 NEONATE DISPOSABLE BLOOD PRESSURE CUFFS
5.5.1.1 Neonate disposable blood pressure cuffs market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.5.2 ADULT DISPOSABLE BLOOD PRESSURE CUFFS
5.5.2.1 Adult disposable blood pressure cuffs market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market: Regional Market Analysis, by Call Point, and by Product Type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market-Competitive Analysis
7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
7.2 Company Categorization
7.2.1 INNOVATORS
7.2.2 MARKET LEADERS
7.3 Vendor Landscape
7.3.1 KEY COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2021
7.3.2 MAJOR DEALS and STRATEGIC ALLIANCES
7.3.2.1 New Product Launch
7.3.2.2 Expansion
7.3.2.3 Acquisition
7.3.3 MARKET ENTRY STRATEGIES
7.4 Company Profiles
7.4.1 GE Healthcare
7.4.1.1 Company overview
7.4.1.2 Financial performance
7.4.1.3 Product benchmarking
7.4.1.4 Strategic initiatives
7.4.2 Philips
7.4.2.1 Company overview
7.4.2.2 Financial performance
7.4.2.3 Product benchmarking
7.4.2.4 Strategic initiatives
7.4.3 SunTech Medical, Inc.
7.4.3.1 Company overview
7.4.3.2 Financial performance
7.4.3.3 Product benchmarking
7.4.3.4 Strategic initiatives
7.4.4 Omron Healthcare, Inc.
7.4.4.1 Company overview
7.4.4.2 Financial performance
7.4.4.3 Product benchmarking
7.4.4.4 Strategic initiatives
7.4.5 Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.
7.4.5.1 Company overview
7.4.5.2 Financial performance
7.4.5.3 Product benchmarking
7.4.5.4 Strategic initiatives
7.4.6 American Diagnostic Corporation
7.4.6.1 Company overview
7.4.6.2 Financial performance
7.4.6.3 Product benchmarking
7.4.6.4 Strategic initiatives
7.4.7 Hill-Rom Services
7.4.7.1 Company overview
7.4.7.2 Financial performance
7.4.7.3 Product benchmarking
7.4.7.4 Strategic initiatives
7.4.8 Midmark
7.4.7.1 Company overview
7.4.7.2 Financial performance
7.4.7.3 Product benchmarking
7.4.7.4 Strategic initiatives
7.4.9 Cardinal Health
7.4.9.1 Company overview
7.4.9.2 Financial performance
7.4.9.3 Product benchmarking
7.4.9.4 Strategic initiatives
7.4.10 Medline Industries
7.4.10.1 Company overview
7.4.10.2 Financial performance
7.4.10.3 Product benchmarking
7.4.10.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2mozrw

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-disposable-blood-pressure-cuffs-global-market-to-2030---featuring-ge-healthcare-suntech-medical-and-omron-healthcare-among-others-301617741.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

