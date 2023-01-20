Outlook on the Distribution Automation UAE Market to 2027 - Players Include Siemens, Eaton, Xylem and General Electric

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Distribution Automation Market By Component (Field Device, Software & Services and Communication Technology), By Technology (Wired & Wireless), By Utility (Public Utility & Private Utility), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE distribution automation market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market is primarily driven by the rise in investments by the public and private players to upgrade the aging infrastructure and the need for advanced equipment for monitoring and predictive maintenance of the system.

Also, the high-end investments by the market players for the advancements in communication technology are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the UAE distribution automation market in the forecast period.



Rapid industrialization and urbanization activities in the country have led to significant energy requirements. Thus, the government is focused on improving existing grid infrastructure and developing new ones to accommodate the higher energy demands. The distributed automation system can help attain higher energy efficiency, protect the supply network, and detect faults. As the energy demand continues to increase from the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors, the need for distribution automation is expected to grow in the coming years.



The huge economic and infrastructure growth in the UAE makes it necessary to improve the current infrastructure. The UAE distribution automation market is anticipated to have considerable growth potential throughout the forecast period due to the rising demand for modernized and intelligent power distribution infrastructure to meet the energy demands from the recently built smart cities. The government supports the adoption of distributed automation system technology across a number of utility and energy sectors, and it is anticipated that this will positively impact the market demand.



Major players and governmental organizations are investing a lot of money in research and development to identify cutting-edge technologies that can increase the effectiveness and decrease failure rates of distribution automation systems. They are incorporating advanced technologies like the internet of things to continuously deliver real-time updates, which aid in the decision-making of the energy supply suppliers.

Additionally, the latest technology can aid the system's predictive maintenance. The uninterrupted supply of energy is ensured by the early detection and correction of the issue. Therefore, the performance of distribution automation systems can be enhanced by technological improvements, which is likely to result in an increase in market demand during the following five years.



The UAE distribution automation market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, utility, regional distribution, and company. Based on the technology, the market is divided into wired and wireless. The wireless segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as it has lower maintenance costs, and the data can be availed from remote locations.



Market players operating in the UAE distribution automation market are Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, Xylem, General Electric Company, Landis+Gyr, Cisco, Trilliant Holdings Inc., Power System Engineering, ABB Limited, S&C Electric, G&W Electric, Schneider Electric, among others.



