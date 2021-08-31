U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

Outlook on the DNA Vaccines Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Vaccines: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for DNA vaccines should grow from $3.1 billion in 2021 to $11.5 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.1% for the period of 2021-2026.

DNA vaccines market for research tools should grow from $2.2 billion in 2021 to $8.7 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

DNA vaccines market for clinical vaccines should grow from $924 million in 2021 to $2.8 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

The study's scope includes DNA vaccine products that already are commercialized or likely to be in the next five years. Both human and animal health markets are studied. DNA vaccine delivery technologies are also included. DNA vaccine candidates in clinical trials are examined by indication, and future market growth from 2021 through 2026 is forecast.

The role that DNA vaccines play in the overall vaccine industry is examined, as well as how the vaccine industry structure and dynamics are changing.

We examine DNA synthesis, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals firms, strategic industry alliances, and the role of gene delivery and synthesis technologies. The major markets for DNA vaccines, including infectious diseases, cancers, animal health, allergies and biodefense, are analyzed, and the main companies in these fields are highlighted.

The Report Includes

  • 14 data tables and 55 additional tables

  • An overview of the global market for DNA vaccines and related technologies

  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Coverage of delivery and synthesis technologies, the forces driving market growth, product formats, and market applications for these products

  • Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and highlights of the market potential for DNA vaccines by delivery technology, format, function and region

  • Coverage of life cycle status and commercial status of DNA vaccine technologies and brief description of the Human Immune System

  • Details about vaccines, their evolution, and types including DNA vaccines and cancer DNA vaccines, their function, scope and clinical trials, and information on changing vaccine paradigm, antigen discovery, plasmid design and manufacture and delivery technologies

  • Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, and discussion of technological, and regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace

  • Information about major technologies for the formulation of DNA vaccines and assessment of their relation to biotechnology, gene therapy, DNA delivery, pharmaceuticals, and biodefense companies

  • Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the field as well as updates to alliance, merger, and acquisition activities, including Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi-Aventisa

Vaccines, once a stable though unexciting sector of the pharmaceutical industry, are becoming an attractive growth opportunity. DNA vaccines are an emerging vaccine platform within this changing paradigm. DNA vaccines target a wide range of traditional pharmaceutical markets, such as cancers and allergies, as well as infectious diseases. The vaccine industry has proved that it can generate products with nontraditional applications and blockbuster potential. Products such as that from ViroCyt, now part of Sartorius Stedim Biotech, are leading the field of rapid virus quantification. DNA vaccines are poised to generate significant future market potential.

New biotechnologies and nanotechnologies are driving DNA vaccine development. Particularly key to DNA vaccines reaching their potential are emerging delivery technologies such as electroporation (EP), innovative vaccine formats such as DNA prime-adenovector boost, and novel molecular adjuvant technologies. These technologies are providing the means for achieving the higher efficacy in humans that is required for the commercialization of DNA vaccines.

DNA vaccines have already made significant progress to date. There are three approved DNA vaccines for animal health applications and nearly 100 clinical trials underway in humans for a wide range of diseases. There is a deep pipeline of preclinical projects. A small but strategic market segment is commercial today, consisting of research tools and animal health applications.

The high growth is the result of a low starting base and a forecast introduction of several DNA vaccines late in the period. While research tools and animal health clinical applications currently dominate the market, human clinical DNA vaccines will make up the vast majority of this market through 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Introduction

  • DNA Vaccine Technologies Covered in This Report

  • Global Market for DNA Vaccines

  • Forces Driving DNA Vaccine Market Growth

  • Life Cycle Status of DNA Vaccine Technologies

  • Commercial Status of DNA Vaccine Technologies

  • DNA Vaccine Industry

Chapter 4 DNA Vaccine Technologies

  • Introduction

  • Human Immune System

  • Vaccines

  • Evolution of Vaccines

  • Types of Vaccines

  • DNA Vaccines

  • Changing Vaccine Paradigm

  • Function and Scope of DNA Vaccines

  • Cancer DNA Vaccines

  • DNA Vaccine Technology Value Chain

  • Antigen Discovery

  • Plasmid Design

  • Plasmid Manufacture

  • Delivery Technologies

  • Uncomplexed pDNA

  • Electroporation

  • Liposomes

  • Gold Particles

  • Nanoparticles

  • Bacterial Ghosts

  • Bacteriophages

  • Viruses

  • Targeting Technologies

  • Adjuvant Technologies

  • DNA Vaccine Technology Needs

Chapter 5 DNA Vaccine Applications

  • Research Tool Applications

  • Clinical Application

  • Overview to DNA Vaccine Clinical Trials Process

  • Summary of DNA Vaccine Clinical Trials

Chapter 6 DNA Vaccine Industry

  • Vaccine Industry Structural Shifts

  • Industry Structure

  • DNA Vaccine Industry Competitors

  • DNA Vaccine Commercial Value Chain

  • DNA Vaccine Competitor Strategic Positioning

  • Research & Development

Chapter 7 DNA Vaccine Markets

  • Drivers of Growth

  • DNA Vaccine Markets

  • Market Forecasts

  • DNA Vaccine Research Tool Markets

  • DNA Vaccine Clinical Markets

  • DNA Vaccine Market by Region

  • Research Tools for DNA Vaccine Market by Region

  • Clinical DNA Vaccine Market by Region

Chapter 8 Impact of COVID-19

  • Vaccines, Treatments and Diagnostics

  • Vaccines

  • Therapeutics

  • Economic Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • AstraZeneca Plc

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

  • Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Merck & Co.

  • Novartis Ag

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sanofi-Aventis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79s44d

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


