U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,834.25
    -22.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,967.00
    -173.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,816.50
    -67.75 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.40
    -9.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.59
    -2.50 (-2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.70
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    -0.0031 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.96
    +2.32 (+9.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1830
    -0.0063 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1960
    -0.2240 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,778.00
    -772.89 (-3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.79
    -20.17 (-4.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.84
    -5.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Outlook on the Document Scanning Services Global Market to 2028 - by Service Type, Document Type, End-use Industry and Region

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global and Japanese Document Scanning Services Market

Global and Japanese Document Scanning Services Market
Global and Japanese Document Scanning Services Market

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and Japan Document Scanning Services Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digitization is the process of scanning paper documents and converting them into electronic formats. Most of the companies are scanning documents, in order to save cost, increase productivity, and also to improve access to the information. The digitization of documents can prevent the loss of sensitive information by providing backup in case of loss or damage to the physical documents. The high-speed scanners are used to scan documents into digital images.

For instance, in April 2020, iGuana, a Belgium-based company that provides digitization services, announced collaboration with Qidenus Technologies, an Austria-based company that manufactures V-shaped and robotic scanners, to enhance Qidenus Mastered Book Scanner to ensure top scan quality and top performance in book scanning environment.

Market Dynamics

Document outsourcing consists of intelligent character recognition (ICR) and optical character recognition (OCR) methods, in order to convert hand-written documents into electronic information. Moreover, due to the increasing demand for outsourcing document scanning services in organizations, document outsourcing service providers are trying to solve a business challenge by providing value-added services to their customers.

For instance, Ricoh Ltd., specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems, and IT services, introduced document process outsourcing services for organizations in order to outsource their document business processes. The outsourced service providers help organizations to reduce the overall cost, enhance productivity, and improve workflow efficiencies in the organizations.

The increasing demand for document scanning services in the logistics sector in Japan is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Logistics document scanning services help transport companies to digitize and organize documents in such a way that will improve operational efficiency.

These services are used by both small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises to keep track of their workflow. For instance, in September 2020, Ripcord Inc., a U.S.-based leading robotics digitization company announced joint venture with Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd., a Japan-based company, which manufactures xerographic and document-related products and services, in order to bring digital transformation technologies in Japan and the APAC region. Through this joint venture, Ripcord Inc. and Fuji Xerox help their customers to streamline operations, accelerate digitization, reduce costs, reduce labor costs associated with digitizing and improve customer experiences.

The document scanning method captures detail from the paper document and converts it into digital format for ease of storage, retrieval, search, and use. Most of the business enterprises in Japan are adopting document scanning services, in order to save time and money in the organization. It can reduce storage costs and resources needed to maintain and retrieve records. Document scanning makes it easy to share documents and collaborate on projects without any need for paper information.

Document scanning not only benefits the business but also protects the environment as well. It enormously cut down the consumption of paper, stationery items, ink, and many others. Document scanning also plays important role in streamlining the work processes and improving workplace productivity. For instance, Canon Inc., a Japan-based company who manufacture lenses, cameras, medical equipment, and scanners, is taking steps to protect its business and reduce risk by converting paper documents into digital information. The document scanning services help businesses against loss of files, reduce operating costs, and enable safe transfer of products or business records.

Increasing adoption of document digitization services in Japan is driving the growth of the market. The companies prefer scanning paper documents and converting them into electronic formats in order to save cost, increase productivity, and also to improve access to the information.

For instance, in March 2021, NTT DOCOMO Inc., a Japan-based mobile operator company, signed a partnership with Ripcord, a U.S.-based robotic digitization company that launched a new digital transformation (DX) solution. The robotic approach to DX solution replaces manual, error-prone, labor-intensive processes and replaces traditional approaches with new automation technologies such as robotics and machine learning.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of the global and Japan document scanning services market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021- 2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players

  • It profiles leading players in the global and Japan document scanning services market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

  • Companies covered as a part of this study include Access Scanning Document Services, LLC, Ripcord, Inc., Armstrong Archives, LLC, Chicago Records Management Inc., Cube Records Management Services, The Scanning Company, Smooth Solutions Inc., VENSO Technologies, Shoreline Records Management, Inc., Pearl Scan, iGuana, Cleardata UK Ltd., KnowledgeLake, Microimage Technologies Limited, ScanWorld Station Limited, The Apache Software Foundation, Advanced Data Solutions, Inc., Blue-Pencil Information Security Inc., Iron Mountain Inc., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Royal Imaging, Pacific Records Management, DataGuard USA (Record Nations), Scanning America Inc..

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global and Japan document scanning services market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global and Japan document scanning services market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Service Type

  • Market Snippet, By Document Type

  • Market Snippet, By End-use Industry

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Industry Trend

  • Merger and Acquisitions

  • New system Launch/Approvals

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Porter's Analysis

  • PEST Analysis

  • Impact of COVID-19

4. Global Document Scanning Services Market, By Service Type, 2020-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • On-site Service

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Offsite Service

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

5. Global Document Scanning Services Market, By Document Type, 2020-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Medical Record Scanning

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Legal Document Scanning

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Blueprint and Map Scanning

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Proof of Delivery Scanning

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Human Resources Document Scanning

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Newspaper and Magazine Scanning

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable Document Scanning

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Other (Survey Scanning, Book Scanning, etc)

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

6. Global Document Scanning Services Market, By End-use Industry, 2020-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Healthcare

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Legal Firms

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

  • BFSI

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Government

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Education

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

  • E-commerce and Logistics

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Architecture Firms

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2028, (US$ Million)

7. Global Document Scanning Services Market, By Region, 2020-2028 (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

  • Company Profiles

  • Access Scanning Document Services, LLC

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Ripcord, Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Armstrong Archives, LLC

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Chicago Records Management Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Cube Records Management Services

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • The Scanning Company

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Smooth Solutions Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • VENSO Technologies

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Shoreline Records Management, Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Pearl Scan

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • iGuana

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Cleardata UK Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • KnowledgeLake

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Microimage Technologies Limited

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • ScanWorld Station Limited

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • The Apache Software Foundation

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Advanced Data Solutions, Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Blue-Pencil Information Security Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Iron Mountain Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Royal Imaging

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Pacific Records Management

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • DataGuard USA (Record Nations)

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Scanning America Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Analyst Views

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2oxne

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Electric Car Giant BYD’s Slump Fuels Speculation on Warren Buffet Adjusting Holdings

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. shares sank the most in nearly two years after a stake matching the size of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s position in the Chinese electric-car giant appeared in Hong Kong’s clearing system, fueling speculation that Warren Buffett’s company may be adjusting its holdings.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Healt

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • Oil prices could spike ‘well over $150’ a barrel, energy analyst says

    Neal Dingmann, Truist Managing Director of Energy Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy markets and the outlook for oil prices through the second half of the year.

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • Euro slips closer to parity as Goldman warns the ECB could respond more ‘forcefully’ to a weak currency’

    Investors may want to take care how far they push the euro lower, warned Goldman Sachs, as the currency drifted toward parity against the dollar.

  • What big Wall Street banks say about where the S&P 500 will end 2022

    Investors are watching for guidance from Wall Street on whether the recent rally could hold up toward the end of the year

  • Citron's Left says crypto is a 'complete fraud'

    Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research and one of the world’s best known short-sellers, on Monday described cryptocurrencies as a "fraud." Asked at a conference about fraud in financial markets where he saw potential fraud, Left told the audience: "I think crypto is just complete fraud, over and over and over." He did not say whether he had investments in cryptocurrencies.

  • Google Stock Split Coming Soon As Amazon, Shopify Lack Boost

    While Google could get a boost from a 20-for-1 stock split set for Friday, both AMZN stock and SHOP stock have retreated since their recent stock splits.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks continued to slump today, as investors prepare for the start of earnings season and new data this week that will provide a glimpse into the current state of inflation. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded nearly 9% lower in the final hour of trading. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 1.4% lower, and shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% lower.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Considers a Major Move

    The young manufacturer of electric vehicles wants to reduce its costs in full increase in production rates.

  • Stocks, US Futures Decline as Dollar, Bonds Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures fell Tuesday as the dollar and sovereign bonds rose, a pattern highlighting pervasive unease about the economic outlook amid high inflation and China’s struggles with Covid.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Rivian Plans Hundreds of Job Cuts Following Surge in Staffin

  • BlackRock Warns Against Dip Buying as High-Volatility Era Dawns

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s no quick recovery in sight for stocks and bonds that are having their worst year in at least three decades, according to strategists at BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverRussia’s grinding war in Ukraine and supply bottlenecks from lab

  • GameStop launches NFT platform amid broader company shakeup

    GameStop launched its NFT marketplace on Monday, the latest announcement in what's been a busy month of July for the company.

  • If this stock market is shaping up like 2008, here’s where we could be headed next, says strategist

    Comparisons between 2022 and 2008 are making the rounds. Here's one look at what that might mean in the months ahead.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Demand for Smartphones Is Slowing. These 3 Stocks Could Be at Risk, Analysts Say.

    Last month, the research firm IDC lowered its forecast for smartphone shipments, predicting a decline of 3.5% this year from 2021.

  • This Analyst Cut His Price Target for Nvidia Stock. Its Challenges Go Beyond Russia and China.

    Piper Sandler trimmed its price target for the semiconductor company, but continues to rate the stock at Overweight.

  • This Recession May Be Mild. The Second One Will Be Worse.

    The U.S. is likely entering the first dip of a double-dip recession, writes former Federal Reserve Board Governor Robert Heller.