Outlook on the Drowsiness Monitors Global Market to 2030 - Increase in Automotive Production Levels Favors Market Growth

Global Market for Drowsiness Monitors

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drowsiness Monitors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Drowsiness Monitors estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Testing Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $531.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Drowsiness Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$531.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$653.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 264 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Safety Gains Prime Importance in Vehicle engineering

Recent Market Activity

Implying the Need for Drowsiness Monitors

Road Crash Statistics Worldwide - In a Nutshell

A Quick Glance at Road Crash Stats in the US

Consumer Awareness and Perceptions Regarding Safety

Regulations on Road Safety: Influencing Market Growth

Need for Standardizing Functionalities and Warning Signals of Drowsiness Monitors

Integration with Human-Machine Interface to Benefit Market Acceptance

Developments in Automotive Safety Systems Transforming Driving Experience

Developed Nations to Lead the Market Growth

Peek into the Available Driver Alert Systems

Driver Alert Systems from Leading Auto Manufacturers

Drowsiness Monitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Role of Electronics in Automotives: Positive Indicator for Drowsiness Monitors

Drowsiness Alerts to Keeping Driver Awake

Increase in Automotive Production Levels Favors Market Growth

Sleep Disorders: Role in Drowsy Driving-related Accidents

Smart Seats for Detection of Drowsy Driving

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



