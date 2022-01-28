Outlook on the Drug Abuse Testing Global Market to 2027 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Abuse Testing Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the global drug of abuse testing market and provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and challenges, market trends, key players and their projections for the future. The global drug abuse testing market is projected to reach US$ 5.93 Billion by 2027, from $4.02 Billion in 2021.



There has been a rise in drug abuse testing in recent years. Drug abuse testing is conducted for medical purposes and legal causes, such as workplace drug testing. Medical drug testing is often performed in a hospital clinical laboratory to screen the appearance of any drug in the urine of a person admitted with a suspicion of a drug overdose. Medical drug testing is conducted in a hospital laboratory by using an automated analyzer. These analyzers are FDA approved immunoassays in most of the cases. Due to the increasing interest of the companies in the Drug of abuse testing industry, the key players in the market are acquiring or collaborating with other firms to attain a more prominent share in drug of abuse testing market.

Urine Testing has the Highest Market Share

Urine testing is the most preferred sample type used for drug abuse testing because of its low cost. Urine testing has the highest revenue and is expected to maintain its position in the future. Drug testing is now increasingly used by employers, sports organizations, forensic purposes, and several other applications. Hair as a specimen is also becoming a more effective way to test long-term drug use. Hair and Blood sample type compete very closely to grab the maximum share of the pie. Besides, technological advancements in drug screening/testing devices and stringent government regulations mandating drug screening boost the market growth.



Worldwide Drug Abuse Testing Market Size was US$ 4.02 Billion in 2021

The Drug of abuse testing industry includes Analyzers, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables and Laboratory Services. Amongst this, Laboratory service are used most of the time as its convenient and inexpensive method of testing Drugs for screening large numbers of samples in a variety of matrices compared to other methods. The laboratory service market size is projected to grow during the forecast period.



Drug Abuse testing Market likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021- 2027

Based on Setting System, the most considerable drug testing is done in the criminal justice system and employment. Drug of abuse Professional POC tests helps in reducing the time between diagnosis and treatment of a disease. The high growth rate is attributed to rising drug and alcohol consumption, government funding in global industries, stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, regulatory approvals, and new product and service launches.



North America has the most Dominant Market

North America is the world's most dominant drug abuse testing market due to the increase in the usage of drugs. Testing drugs is an essential part of every organization, transportation, corporate sector, and many others in the United States and Canada. European regions drug abuse testing industry is also growing year on year. The anti-drug devices drive in high demand due to increased road accidents by alcoholic and drunk people. Asia-Pacific countries like China, India, Singapore, and Japan are experiencing a growth in in their drug of abuse testing market, primarily due to the government stringent rules and regulations.



The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Drug Abuse Testing Industry

Since 2019, the social and economic restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic have seriously impacted health and social fields. Forced quarantine and isolation during COVID-19 have affected the behavior of drug abusers. Fingerprint-based drug testing is a new concept that has gained popularity in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it hard to perform drug testing in labs, hospitals, and other facilities due to the possibility of transmission of the infection. Fingerprint-based drug testing can assist in curbing the spread of COVID-19 as it is non-invasive, less time-taking, hygienic, facilitates social distancing, user-friendly, portable, and needs no special preparation for sample collection and handling. This test has straightforward usage at any place and anytime, thereby providing flexible and efficient workplace drug testing.



This is the foremost opportunity for the key market players to capitalize on in the global drug screening market. The report provides complete insights into the key vendors operating in the global Drug of abuse testing industry, such as Abbott Laboratories, LabCorp, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Danaher Corporation.

