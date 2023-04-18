U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,178.25
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,146.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,190.00
    +3.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.13
    +0.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,010.80
    +3.80 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0948
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.95
    -0.12 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2409
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3000
    -0.1240 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,690.89
    -252.59 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    668.66
    -3.52 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.51
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,658.83
    +144.05 (+0.51%)
     

Outlook for earnings per share upgraded to DKK 65-75 for 2023

Jyske Bank
·2 min read
Jyske Bank
Jyske Bank

Jyske Bank expects earnings per share of DKK 65-75, corresponding to a net profit of DKK 4.3bn - 4.9bn in 2023. The interval includes one-off costs related to the integration of Handelsbanken Denmark, which are expected to amount to c. DKK 0.3bn.

The upgraded outlook reflects a net profit of DKK 1,289m in the first quarter of 2023, corresponding to an increase of 51% compared with the first quarter of 2022. The increase can be attributed to the acquisition of Handelsbanken Denmark, which significantly surpasses the original expectations for 2023. The integration is progressing according to plan and the first branch mergers have been completed. Additionally, the effect from the higher level of interest rates also contributed.

In the table below, an income statement as well as selected balance sheet items and key figures are shown.

Core profit and net profit for the period (DKKm)

Q1

Q1

Index

 

2023

2022

23/22

Net interest income

2,224

1,312

170

Net fee and commission income

658

683

96

Value adjustments

240

9

-

Other income

104

105

99

Income, operating lease (net)

84

80

105

Core income

3,310

2,189

151

Core expenses

1,480

1,160

128

Core profit before loan impairment charges

1,830

1,029

178

Loan impairment charges

96

-55

-

Core profit

1,734

1,084

160

Investment portfolio earnings

31

4

-

Profit before one-off items

1,765

1,088

162

One-off items relating to Handelsbanken DK

-38

0

-

Pre-tax profit

1,727

1,088

159

Tax

438

237

185

Net profit for the period

1,289

851

151

 

 

 

 

Summary of balance sheet, end of period (DKKbn) and key figures

Mortgage loans, fair value

338.2

329.5

103

Mortgage loans, nominal

367.3

341.2

108

Bank loans (excl. repo)

155.1

110.5

140

Bank deposits (excl. repo and triparty deposits)

202.2

127.1

159

Earnings per share (DKK)

19.5

12.1

161

Expenses as a percentage of income

44.7

53.0

84

Previously, Jyske Bank expected earnings per share of DKK 60-70, corresponding to a net profit of DKK 4.0bn - 4.6bn in 2023.

Earnings per share

Outlook 2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

DKK

65-75

55.4

42.4

19.8

29.0

The interim financial report for the first quarter of 2023 will expectedly be published on 2 May.

Yours faithfully,  
Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44

Attachment