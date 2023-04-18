Outlook for earnings per share upgraded to DKK 65-75 for 2023
Jyske Bank expects earnings per share of DKK 65-75, corresponding to a net profit of DKK 4.3bn - 4.9bn in 2023. The interval includes one-off costs related to the integration of Handelsbanken Denmark, which are expected to amount to c. DKK 0.3bn.
The upgraded outlook reflects a net profit of DKK 1,289m in the first quarter of 2023, corresponding to an increase of 51% compared with the first quarter of 2022. The increase can be attributed to the acquisition of Handelsbanken Denmark, which significantly surpasses the original expectations for 2023. The integration is progressing according to plan and the first branch mergers have been completed. Additionally, the effect from the higher level of interest rates also contributed.
In the table below, an income statement as well as selected balance sheet items and key figures are shown.
Core profit and net profit for the period (DKKm)
Q1
Q1
Index
2023
2022
23/22
Net interest income
2,224
1,312
170
Net fee and commission income
658
683
96
Value adjustments
240
9
-
Other income
104
105
99
Income, operating lease (net)
84
80
105
Core income
3,310
2,189
151
Core expenses
1,480
1,160
128
Core profit before loan impairment charges
1,830
1,029
178
Loan impairment charges
96
-55
-
Core profit
1,734
1,084
160
Investment portfolio earnings
31
4
-
Profit before one-off items
1,765
1,088
162
One-off items relating to Handelsbanken DK
-38
0
-
Pre-tax profit
1,727
1,088
159
Tax
438
237
185
Net profit for the period
1,289
851
151
Summary of balance sheet, end of period (DKKbn) and key figures
Mortgage loans, fair value
338.2
329.5
103
Mortgage loans, nominal
367.3
341.2
108
Bank loans (excl. repo)
155.1
110.5
140
Bank deposits (excl. repo and triparty deposits)
202.2
127.1
159
Earnings per share (DKK)
19.5
12.1
161
Expenses as a percentage of income
44.7
53.0
84
Previously, Jyske Bank expected earnings per share of DKK 60-70, corresponding to a net profit of DKK 4.0bn - 4.6bn in 2023.
Earnings per share
Outlook 2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
DKK
65-75
55.4
42.4
19.8
29.0
The interim financial report for the first quarter of 2023 will expectedly be published on 2 May.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44
