U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,328.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,390.75
    -7.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.10
    -1.70 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.26
    -0.70 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.20
    +8.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.71
    -0.60 (-3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3769
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4370
    +0.0770 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,997.83
    +1,917.06 (+3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,482.87
    +19.51 (+1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,210.93
    -6.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Outlook on the Electric Farm Tractor Global Market to 2026

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Farm Tractor Market: Focus on Applications, Battery Type, Drivetrain Technology, and Region - Analysis & Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides market analysis for the years 2021-2026 in terms of value. The report would also provide qualitative insights on emerging technologies in electric farm tractors. The market information has been segmented by application and product across the global, regional, and country levels.

Electric farm tractors are battery powered tractors that are deployed in the agriculture industry. Unlike traditional tractors that are powered by diesel or gasoline, electric farm tractors use lithium-ion or lead-ion batteries which are rechargeable.

They are quieter and increase production at a low cost. Electric tractors have a number of advantages over their diesel tractors, most importantly they do not produce CO2 emission or other air pollution directly.

The report also provides information on industry outlook, business dynamics, product benchmarking, patent analysis, and supply chain analysis, among others. The publisher has considered various regions and countries in the market study which include North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Rest-of-Europe), U.K., Rest-of-the-World (Middle East and Africa, South America) China, Asia-Pacific and Japan (Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan).

The report provides information with regards to competitive benchmarking, market share analysis for key companies, and 15 company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Market Definition
1.1.2 Value Chain Analysis
1.1.3 Governments Initiatives Landscape
1.1.3.1 North America
1.1.3.2 Europe
1.1.3.3 Asia-Pacific and Japan
1.1.3.4 South America
1.1.3.5 Rest-of-the-World
1.1.4 Industry Attractiveness
1.1.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
1.1.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyer
1.1.4.3 Bargaining Power of Supplier
1.1.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
1.1.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
1.1.5 Trends in Electric Farm Tractor Market
1.1.6 Consortiums & Associations
1.1.7 Patent Analysis
1.1.7.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)
1.1.7.2 Patent Analysis (by Company)
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.3 Business Strategies
1.2.3.1 Product Developments
1.2.3.2 Market Developments
1.2.4 Corporate Strategies
1.2.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
1.2.4.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
1.2.4.3 Collaborations & Alliances
1.2.5 Business Opportunities
1.2.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Electric Farm Tractor Market

2 Application
2.1 Global Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Applications)
2.1.1 Light-Duty
2.1.2 Medium-Duty
2.1.3 Heavy-Duty
2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Applications)
2.2.1 Light-Duty
2.2.2 Medium-Duty
2.2.3 Heavy-Duty

3 Products
3.1 Global Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Product)
3.1.1 Global Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Battery Type)
3.1.1.1 Lead-Acid
3.1.1.2 Lithium-Ion
3.1.2 Global Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Drivetrain Technology)
3.1.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicle
3.1.2.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle
3.1.2.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
3.2 Demand Analysis of Global Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Product)
3.2.1 Demand Analysis of Global Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Battery Type)
3.2.1.1 Lead-Acid
3.2.1.2 Lithium-Ion
3.2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Drivetrain Technology)
3.2.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicle
3.2.2.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle
3.2.2.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Benchmarking
5.2 Company Profile
5.2.1 Alke
5.2.1.1 Company Overview
5.2.1.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.1.2 Business Strategies
5.2.1.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.1.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.1.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.1.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.1.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.1.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.1.4 Strength and Weakness of Alke
5.2.1.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.2 CLAAS KGaA mbH
5.2.2.1 Company Overview
5.2.2.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.2.2 Business Strategies
5.2.2.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.2.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.2.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.2.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.2.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.2.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.2.4 Strength and Weakness of CLAAS KGaA mbH
5.2.2.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.3 Cummins
5.2.3.1 Company Overview
5.2.3.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.3.2 Business Strategies
5.2.3.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.3.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.3.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.3.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.3.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.3.4 Strength and Weakness of Cummins
5.2.3.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.4 Deere & Company
5.2.4.1 Company Overview
5.2.4.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.4.2 Business Strategies
5.2.4.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.4.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.4.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.4.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.4.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.4.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.4.4 Strength and Weakness of Deere & Company
5.2.4.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.5 Escorts Limited
5.2.5.1 Company Overview
5.2.5.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.5.2 Business Strategies
5.2.5.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.5.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.5.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.5.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.5.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.5.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.5.4 Strength and Weakness of Escorts Limited
5.2.5.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.6 Fendt
5.2.6.1 Company Overview
5.2.6.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.6.2 Business Strategies
5.2.6.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.6.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.6.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.6.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.6.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.6.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.6.4 Strength and Weakness of Fendt
5.2.6.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.7 J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.
5.2.7.1 Company Overview
5.2.7.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.7.2 Business Strategies
5.2.7.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.7.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.7.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.7.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.7.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.7.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.7.4 Strength and Weakness of J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.
5.2.7.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.8 Kubota Corporation
5.2.8.1 Company Overview
5.2.8.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.8.2 Business Strategies
5.2.8.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.8.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.8.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.8.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.8.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.8.4 Strength and Weakness of Kubota Corporation
5.2.8.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.9 Mercedes-Benz
5.2.9.1 Company Overview
5.2.9.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.9.2 Business Strategies
5.2.9.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.9.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.9.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.9.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.9.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.9.4 Strength and Weakness of Mercedes-Benz
5.2.9.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.10 Mitsubishi Fuso
5.2.10.1 Company Overview
5.2.10.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.10.2 Business Strategies
5.2.10.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.10.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.10.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.10.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.10.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.10.4 Strength and Weakness of Mitsubishi Fuso
5.2.10.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.11 Monarch Tractor
5.2.11.1 Company Overview
5.2.11.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.11.2 Business Strategies
5.2.11.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.11.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.11.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.11.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.11.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.11.4 Strength and Weakness of Monarch Tractor
5.2.11.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.12 Motivo Engineering
5.2.12.1 Company Overview
5.2.12.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.12.2 Business Strategies
5.2.12.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.12.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.12.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.12.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.12.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.12.4 Strength and Weakness of Motivo Engineering
5.2.12.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.13 Mahindra and Mahindra
5.2.13.1 Company Overview
5.2.13.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.13.2 Business Strategies
5.2.13.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.13.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.13.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.13.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.13.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.13.4 Strength and Weakness of Mahindra and Mahindra
5.2.13.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.14 Simai
5.2.14.1 Company Overview
5.2.14.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.14.2 Business Strategies
5.2.14.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.14.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.14.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.14.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.14.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.14.4 Strength and Weakness of Simai
5.2.14.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.15 Solectrac
5.2.15.1 Company Overview
5.2.15.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.15.2 Business Strategies
5.2.15.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.15.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.15.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.15.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.15.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.15.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.15.4 Strength and Weakness of Solectrac
5.2.15.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.16 Yanmar Co. Ltd.
5.2.16.1 Company Overview
5.2.16.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.16.2 Business Strategies
5.2.16.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.16.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.16.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.16.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.16.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.16.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.16.4 Strength and Weakness of Yanmar Co. Ltd.
5.2.16.5 R&D Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xsbl2b

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Gone too far’: Meet the Dutch chips giant that Silicon Valley loves and Biden fears

    ASML makes advanced semiconductor equipment. Washington is dead set on keeping it from doing business with China.

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

  • Tesla Will Probably Beat Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Might Not Move.

    Tesla will easily beat earnings expectations Wednesday. Tesla, however, doesn’t provide guidance, so investors have to rely on Wall Street estimates to judge whether the company “beat” or “missed.” Tesla delivered a record 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 201,250 in the second quarter.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • European earnings roll call sees Nestlé shares rise, while ASML, Akzo Nobel fall

    European stocks struggle as a big batch of earnings roll out and with more worrying inflation signals, this time out of Germany.

  • Why Asana Stock Jumped 11.5% on Tuesday

    The maker of cloud-based collaboration tools for business teams enjoyed tailwinds from two separate events today. First, Asana's chief product officer, Alex Hood, was featured on the popular Inspired Execution podcast. Hood used this platform to highlight the disruptive potential of Asana's voice recognition and natural language processing systems.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • How innovations in Covid-19 testing will play a part in this winter season

    Thierry Bernard, QIAGEN CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the future of Covid-19 testing, interest and supply of at-home covid testing, and the diagnostic industry amid the pandemic.

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • Jack Ma’s Terrible Year Ends With Ant Group IPO Stuck in Limbo

    (Bloomberg) -- Days after China snuffed out the biggest initial public offering in history, Ant Group Co. gathered its investment bankers at a Hong Kong convention center overlooking Victoria Harbour. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emission