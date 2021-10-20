Outlook on the Electric Farm Tractor Global Market to 2026

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Farm Tractor Market: Focus on Applications, Battery Type, Drivetrain Technology, and Region - Analysis & Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides market analysis for the years 2021-2026 in terms of value. The report would also provide qualitative insights on emerging technologies in electric farm tractors. The market information has been segmented by application and product across the global, regional, and country levels.

Electric farm tractors are battery powered tractors that are deployed in the agriculture industry. Unlike traditional tractors that are powered by diesel or gasoline, electric farm tractors use lithium-ion or lead-ion batteries which are rechargeable.

They are quieter and increase production at a low cost. Electric tractors have a number of advantages over their diesel tractors, most importantly they do not produce CO2 emission or other air pollution directly.

The report also provides information on industry outlook, business dynamics, product benchmarking, patent analysis, and supply chain analysis, among others. The publisher has considered various regions and countries in the market study which include North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Rest-of-Europe), U.K., Rest-of-the-World (Middle East and Africa, South America) China, Asia-Pacific and Japan (Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan).

The report provides information with regards to competitive benchmarking, market share analysis for key companies, and 15 company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Value Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Governments Initiatives Landscape

1.1.3.1 North America

1.1.3.2 Europe

1.1.3.3 Asia-Pacific and Japan

1.1.3.4 South America

1.1.3.5 Rest-of-the-World

1.1.4 Industry Attractiveness

1.1.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

1.1.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyer

1.1.4.3 Bargaining Power of Supplier

1.1.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

1.1.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

1.1.5 Trends in Electric Farm Tractor Market

1.1.6 Consortiums & Associations

1.1.7 Patent Analysis

1.1.7.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)

1.1.7.2 Patent Analysis (by Company)

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

1.2.4.3 Collaborations & Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Electric Farm Tractor Market



2 Application

2.1 Global Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Applications)

2.1.1 Light-Duty

2.1.2 Medium-Duty

2.1.3 Heavy-Duty

2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Applications)

2.2.1 Light-Duty

2.2.2 Medium-Duty

2.2.3 Heavy-Duty



3 Products

3.1 Global Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Product)

3.1.1 Global Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Battery Type)

3.1.1.1 Lead-Acid

3.1.1.2 Lithium-Ion

3.1.2 Global Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Drivetrain Technology)

3.1.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicle

3.1.2.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

3.1.2.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

3.2 Demand Analysis of Global Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Product)

3.2.1 Demand Analysis of Global Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Battery Type)

3.2.1.1 Lead-Acid

3.2.1.2 Lithium-Ion

3.2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Electric Farm Tractor Market (by Drivetrain Technology)

3.2.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicle

3.2.2.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

3.2.2.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle



4 Region



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profile

5.2.1 Alke

5.2.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.1.2 Business Strategies

5.2.1.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.1.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.1.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.1.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.1.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

5.2.1.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances

5.2.1.4 Strength and Weakness of Alke

5.2.1.5 R&D Analysis

5.2.2 CLAAS KGaA mbH

5.2.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.2.2 Business Strategies

5.2.2.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.2.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.2.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.2.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.2.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

5.2.2.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances

5.2.2.4 Strength and Weakness of CLAAS KGaA mbH

5.2.2.5 R&D Analysis

5.2.3 Cummins

5.2.3.1 Company Overview

5.2.3.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.3.2 Business Strategies

5.2.3.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.3.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.3.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.3.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

5.2.3.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances

5.2.3.4 Strength and Weakness of Cummins

5.2.3.5 R&D Analysis

5.2.4 Deere & Company

5.2.4.1 Company Overview

5.2.4.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.4.2 Business Strategies

5.2.4.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.4.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.4.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.4.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.4.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

5.2.4.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances

5.2.4.4 Strength and Weakness of Deere & Company

5.2.4.5 R&D Analysis

5.2.5 Escorts Limited

5.2.5.1 Company Overview

5.2.5.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.5.2 Business Strategies

5.2.5.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.5.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.5.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.5.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.5.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

5.2.5.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances

5.2.5.4 Strength and Weakness of Escorts Limited

5.2.5.5 R&D Analysis

5.2.6 Fendt

5.2.6.1 Company Overview

5.2.6.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.6.2 Business Strategies

5.2.6.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.6.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.6.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.6.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.6.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

5.2.6.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances

5.2.6.4 Strength and Weakness of Fendt

5.2.6.5 R&D Analysis

5.2.7 J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.

5.2.7.1 Company Overview

5.2.7.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.7.2 Business Strategies

5.2.7.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.7.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.7.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.7.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.7.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

5.2.7.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances

5.2.7.4 Strength and Weakness of J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.

5.2.7.5 R&D Analysis

5.2.8 Kubota Corporation

5.2.8.1 Company Overview

5.2.8.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.8.2 Business Strategies

5.2.8.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.8.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.8.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.8.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

5.2.8.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances

5.2.8.4 Strength and Weakness of Kubota Corporation

5.2.8.5 R&D Analysis

5.2.9 Mercedes-Benz

5.2.9.1 Company Overview

5.2.9.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.9.2 Business Strategies

5.2.9.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.9.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.9.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.9.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

5.2.9.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances

5.2.9.4 Strength and Weakness of Mercedes-Benz

5.2.9.5 R&D Analysis

5.2.10 Mitsubishi Fuso

5.2.10.1 Company Overview

5.2.10.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.10.2 Business Strategies

5.2.10.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.10.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.10.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.10.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

5.2.10.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances

5.2.10.4 Strength and Weakness of Mitsubishi Fuso

5.2.10.5 R&D Analysis

5.2.11 Monarch Tractor

5.2.11.1 Company Overview

5.2.11.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.11.2 Business Strategies

5.2.11.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.11.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.11.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.11.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

5.2.11.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances

5.2.11.4 Strength and Weakness of Monarch Tractor

5.2.11.5 R&D Analysis

5.2.12 Motivo Engineering

5.2.12.1 Company Overview

5.2.12.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.12.2 Business Strategies

5.2.12.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.12.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.12.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.12.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

5.2.12.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances

5.2.12.4 Strength and Weakness of Motivo Engineering

5.2.12.5 R&D Analysis

5.2.13 Mahindra and Mahindra

5.2.13.1 Company Overview

5.2.13.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.13.2 Business Strategies

5.2.13.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.13.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.13.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.13.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

5.2.13.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances

5.2.13.4 Strength and Weakness of Mahindra and Mahindra

5.2.13.5 R&D Analysis

5.2.14 Simai

5.2.14.1 Company Overview

5.2.14.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.14.2 Business Strategies

5.2.14.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.14.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.14.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.14.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

5.2.14.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances

5.2.14.4 Strength and Weakness of Simai

5.2.14.5 R&D Analysis

5.2.15 Solectrac

5.2.15.1 Company Overview

5.2.15.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.15.2 Business Strategies

5.2.15.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.15.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.15.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.15.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.15.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

5.2.15.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances

5.2.15.4 Strength and Weakness of Solectrac

5.2.15.5 R&D Analysis

5.2.16 Yanmar Co. Ltd.

5.2.16.1 Company Overview

5.2.16.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.16.2 Business Strategies

5.2.16.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.16.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.16.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.16.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.16.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

5.2.16.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances

5.2.16.4 Strength and Weakness of Yanmar Co. Ltd.

5.2.16.5 R&D Analysis

