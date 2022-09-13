U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

Outlook on the Emergency Lighting Battery Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Philips Lighting Holding, Hubbell Lighting and Schneider Electric Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emergency Lighting Battery Market Report, by Battery Type, by Lighting Source, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Emergency lighting is a battery operated lighting system that turns on automatically for the duration of power outage and give illumination of a sufficiently high level in order to enable the means of escape that can be effectively identified and safely used by occupants of the building.

Emergency lights consists of one or more incandescent bulbs or one or more clusters of high-intensity light-emitting diodes (LED). These emergency lights are of two types; maintained and sustained. Maintained luminaires are permanently illuminated, and remain illuminated when power fails. Sustained luminaires turn on automatically when the power fails.

Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of safety regulations by governments is expected to create conducive environment for growth of the global emergency lighting market, as new buildings are required to be equipped with emergency lights as per the new standards. For instance, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), code number 101 sets standard facility requirements for protecting people from smoke, fires, and noxious fumes.

Moreover, NFPA 110 and NFPA 111 set standards for the backup power supply needed for electrical failures from fires and other catastrophes. These factors are expected to further accelerate growth of the global emergency lighting battery market.

However, initial cost of emergency lighting products is one of the major factor hindering the global market growth, as the price for LED lights per lumen is more expensive than conventional lights. Moreover, LED light's performance largely depends on correctly engineering the fixture to manage the heat generated by the LED, which causes deterioration of the LED chip itself.

LED lights may cause overheating, which is eventually leads to device failure. Hence, to maintain life of LED lights as well as the device, an additional heat-sink is required. Therefore, consumers need to spend extra along with lighting cost and battery cost, which is making these emergency lights expensive, in turn negatively affecting growth of the market.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global emergency lighting battery market size (US$ Million), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022- 2030), considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

  • It profiles leading players in the global emergency lighting battery market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, emergency lighting battery market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

  • Companies covered as part of this study include Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Hubbell Lighting, Inc., Cooper Industries, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson, Legrand S.A., Acuity Brands, Beghelli S. P. A., Daisalux, Zumtobel Group, and Osram Licht AG.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global emergency lighting battery market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global emergency lighting battery market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Battery Type

  • Market Snippet, By Lighting Source

  • Market Snippet, By Application

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Industry Trend

  • Merger and Acquisitions

  • New system Launch/Approvals

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4. Global Emergency Lighting Battery Market, By Battery Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022-2030 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • NiCd battery

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • NiMH battery

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Li-ion battery

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Lead-acid battery

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

5. Global Emergency Lighting Battery Market, By Lighting Source, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2017-2030 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • LED

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Incandescent

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Emergency Lighting Battery Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022-2030 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Residential

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Commercial

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Industrial

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Emergency Lighting Battery Market, By Regions, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

  • Company Profiles

  • Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Hubbell Lighting, Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Cooper Industries

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Emerson, Legrand S.A.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Acuity Brands

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Beghelli S. P. A.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Daisalux

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Zumtobel Group

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Osram Licht AG.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Analyst Views

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/etgv2l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-emergency-lighting-battery-global-market-to-2030---featuring-philips-lighting-holding-hubbell-lighting-and-schneider-electric-among-others-301622834.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

