Outlook on the Endoscope Reprocessing Global Market to 2027 - Risk of Endoscope-Related Infections are Driving Growth

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endoscope Reprocessing Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Endoscope reprocessing is a multi-step process that involves effective cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization of endoscopy devices and their accessories. The high risk of infections associated with improper sterilization of endoscopes is majorly driving the demand for reprocessing equipment. The endoscope reprocessing market will be flourishing due to a focus on high cleaning standards and mounting pressures for sterilized and disinfected medical devices in hospitals and clinics.

The high usage of endoscopic devices mainly drives the global endoscope reprocessing market for diagnosis and treatment. This is due to the growing burden of various digestive and respiratory tract disorders that require endoscopy. Frequent use of these endoscopic instruments leads to an increased risk of infections; hence, these are being disinfected and cleaned using reprocessing systems. The demand for these systems is likely to grow in healthcare centers, but however, the high cost of endoscopy, improper or under reprocessing leading to infections, and the growing prominence of single-use bio processors can hinder the growth of the market.

Gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy is an essential tool for identifying and treating gastrointestinal tract disorders. Gastrointestinal endoscopes can become highly contaminated with their frequent use in patients, as millions of endoscopy procedures are being performed in the US alone. Cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization process are vital for the prevention of infections caused due to the contamination of these endoscopes. Hence the demand for reprocessing the endoscopes has become highly important.

Market Trends and Drivers

  • The rise in Target Population Requiring Endoscopic Interventions

  • Growing Risk of Developing Endoscope-Related Infections

  • Regulatory Guidelines Promoting Usage of Endoscope Reprocessing

  • Increasing Hospital Investments in Endoscopes & Reprocessing Systems

  • RISK OF GROWING TARGET POPULATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF ENDOSCOPIC INFECTIONS

The number of patients suffering from gastrointestinal diseases is rising across the world. These diseases are among the most costly and debilitating health conditions, accounting for about 3 million hospital admissions in the United States alone. The prevalence of these diseases is increasing the need for performing endoscopic procedures in various healthcare centers. An estimated 17 million lower GI endoscopies and about the same number of upper endoscopies are performed annually in the US. This initiates the risk of infections associated with the formation of biofilms due to their frequent usage. The infection rate approaches 1 in 10 million procedures. With the growing risk of these infections, the demand for endoscope reprocessing systems is growing.

  • THE GROWING TREND OF INCORPORATING TRACKING SOLUTIONS

Proper endoscope reprocessing is vital for patient safety. Ensuring that every step in the process is completed needs complex tracking and documentation. Eliminating manual documentation logs and ensuring the endoscope is disinfected and cleaned before using it in the procedure. Significant benefits of these tracking solutions include improved handling of endoscope complexity, integration with multiple systems, quality assurance of workflow, and optimization of return on investment.

  • TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS DRIVING MARKET GROWTH

Several manufacturers are emphasizing automation of the disinfection workflows to a large extent. This has also defined their production advancements and innovation strategies in recent years. For instance, in 2018, around $0.4 billion was invested by Olympus to enhance their systems for performing tests to check cleaning and disinfection effectiveness. The cleaning has always been challenging owing to the inability to inspect the cleanliness inside the lumens of an endoscope until now. The latest technological advancements have allowed the development of flexible inspection camera systems that can check an instrument's internal channels for debris and damage, which could help reduce infection rates.

  • HIGH COST OF ENDOSCOPY PROCEDURES AND REPROCESSING EQUIPMENT

The high cost associated with endoscopy lowers the number of endoscopic procedures performed on patients. Medical procedures such as endoscopies can be costly without insurance. The cost of a colonoscopy typically ranges between $1,250 to over $4,800 in the US, with an endoscopy's national average price of $2,750. Also, the cost of the equipment ranges from $114.07 to $280.71. The average reported repair cost - whether attributed to a leak test failure, damage during a visual inspection, or a failed cleaning verification test was estimated to be $5,833. Such high prices can limit the adoption of re-processing equipment.

  • IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE REPROCESSING MARKET

Gastrointestinal complaints were frequent among COVID-19 patients, with possible occurrences of diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. A March 2020 multicenter survey revealed near-universal exposure to COVID-19 positive patients in endoscopy units: 97.6% experienced a reduction in endoscopic activities, and 50% performed endoscopic procedures on COVID-19 positive patients. Hence, there was a moderate need for performing endoscopy procedures during COVID-19. Due to this, the demand for endoscope re-processing systems was high as there was a high risk of disease transmission among patients and healthcare providers.

Key Questions Answered
1. What is the Projected Market Size & Growth Rate of the Endoscope Reprocessing Market?
2. What Are the Key Driving Factors for the Growth of the Endoscope Reprocessing Market?
3. Which Region is Anticipated to Witness Considerable Growth in the Endoscope Reprocessing Market?
4. Which Product is Expected to Hold the Largest Share in the Endoscope Reprocessing Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview

8 Premium Insights
8.1 Overview

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Increased Fda Evaluations & Approvals of Automated Endoscope Reprocessors
9.2 Demand for Endoscope Reprocessing Tracking Solutions
9.3 Technological Advances in Endoscope Reprocessing Methods

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Increase in Target Population Requiring Endoscopic Interventions
10.2 Risk of Endoscope-Related Infections
10.3 Regulatory Guidelines That Promote Endoscope Reprocessing
10.4 Hospital Investments in Endoscopes & Related Reprocessing Systems

11 Market Restraints
11.1 High Cost of Endoscope Reprocessing Equipment
11.2 Safety Concerns & Limitations of Endoscope Reprocessing
11.3 Side Effects of Detergents & Disinfectants
11.4 Growth in Popularity of Single-Use Endoscopes

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis

13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview

14 Disinfectants
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Market Size & Forecast

15 Reprocessing Equipment
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors
15.4 Disinfection & Sterilization Systems

16 Detergents
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast

17 Drying, Storage & Transport Systems
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast

18 Others
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast

19 End-User
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 Hospitals
19.4 Specialty Clinics & Medical Office Suites
19.5 Standalone Reprocessing Service Facilities
19.6 Others

20 Geography
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Geographic Overview

21 North America
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 Key Countries

22 Europe
22.1 Market Overview
22.2 Market Size & Forecast
22.3 Key Countries

23 Apac
23.1 Market Overview
23.2 Market Size & Forecast
23.3 Key Countries

24 Latin America
24.1 Market Overview
24.2 Market Size & Forecast
24.3 Key Countries

25 Middle East & Africa
25.1 Market Overview
25.2 Market Size & Forecast
25.3 Key Countries

26 Competitive Landscape
26.1 Competition Overview
26.2 Market Share Analysis

27 Key Company Profiles
27.1 Steris
27.2 Ecolab
27.3 Getinge Ab
27.4 Olympus
27.5 Fortive

28 Other Prominent Vendors
28.1 3M
28.2 Acuro Organics Limited
28.3 Atms
28.4 Becto
28.5 Bes Healthcare
28.6 Brulin
28.7 Cardinal Health
28.8 Censis
28.9 Cetylite
28.10 Conmed
28.11 Contec
28.12 Creo Medical
28.13 Hako Group
28.14 Hoya
28.15 Hygiene-Konzepte
28.16 Lonza
28.17 Medalkan
28.18 Medical Devices Group Srl
28.19 Metall Zug AG
28.20 Metrex Research
28.21 Mitra Group
28.22 Nanosonics
28.23 Pentax Medical
28.24 Pharmax
28.25 Purposebuilt Brands
28.26 Richard Wolf GmbH
28.27 Summit Imaging
28.28 Sympliant
28.29 the Clorox Company
28.30 Tuttnauer

29 Report Summary

30 Quantitative Summary

31 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6yo3uk

