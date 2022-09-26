U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

Outlook on the Epinephrine Autoinjector Global Market to 2028 - Development of Automatic Injection Devices to Further Create Growth Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Epinephrine Autoinjector Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global epinephrine autoinjector market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global epinephrine autoinjector market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 8% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on epinephrine autoinjector market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.

The report on epinephrine autoinjector market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global epinephrine autoinjector market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global epinephrine autoinjector market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • The rising prevalence of anaphylaxis that occurs in cardiac arrest, allergy, and asthma will propel the growth of the market.

  • The increasing geriatric population will fuel the market growth.

2) Restraints

  • The high cost of epinephrine autoinjectors is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

3) Opportunities

  • Development of automatic injection devices to further create growth opportunities for the market.

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the epinephrine autoinjector market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the epinephrine autoinjector market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global epinephrine autoinjector market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Epinephrine Autoinjector Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Dosage
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-User
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Epinephrine Autoinjector Market

4. Epinephrine Autoinjector Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market by Dosage
5.1. 0.15 Mg Epinephrine Autoinjector
5.2. 0.3 Mg Epinephrine Autoinjector
5.3. 0.5 Mg Epinephrine Autoinjector

6. Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market by End-User
6.1. Hospital
6.2. Clinics
6.3. Individual

7. Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market by Region 2022-2028
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Epinephrine Autoinjector Market by Dosage
7.1.2. North America Epinephrine Autoinjector Market by End-User
7.1.3. North America Epinephrine Autoinjector Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.2.1. Europe Epinephrine Autoinjector Market by Dosage
7.2.2. Europe Epinephrine Autoinjector Market by End-User
7.2.3. Europe Epinephrine Autoinjector Market by Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Epinephrine Autoinjector Market by Dosage
7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Epinephrine Autoinjector Market by End-User
7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Epinephrine Autoinjector Market by Country
7.4. RoW
7.4.1. RoW Epinephrine Autoinjector Market by Dosage
7.4.2. RoW Epinephrine Autoinjector Market by End-User
7.4.3. RoW Epinephrine Autoinjector Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. Pfizer Inc.
8.2.2. Mylan Inc.
8.2.3. ALK Abello
8.2.4. Sanofi SA
8.2.5. Lincoln Medical Ltd
8.2.6. Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd
8.2.7. Antares Pharma Inc.
8.2.8. Hospira Inc.
8.2.9. Impax Laboratories, Inc.
8.2.10. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4vbbe

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-epinephrine-autoinjector-global-market-to-2028---development-of-automatic-injection-devices-to-further-create-growth-opportunities-301632955.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

