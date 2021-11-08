Outlook for Farmers Promising as They Continue to Adopt Climate-Positive Farming Practices

Corteva Agriscience discussions during COP26 highlight innovative practices that help ensure an abundant food supply as climate goals are met and the population grows.

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accelerating the scale, scope and speed of climate-positive agriculture is a critical focus, according to business and association leaders who participated in a side panel discussion at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) held today in Glasgow and virtually.

The discussion, "Propelling the Shift to Climate-Positive Agriculture," hosted by Corteva Agriscience and Financial Times, focused on how to support farmers worldwide with innovative approaches to generating income while reducing farm emissions. Panelists included Corteva Agriscience Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Sam Eathington, Cargill Agricultural Supply Chain North America Managing Director of Sustainability Ben Fargher, U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action CEO Erin Fitzgerald, Truterra Vice President Jason Weller and Rainforest Alliance CEO Santiago Gowland.

The panelists concurred that sustainable farming practices that reduce emissions and increase profitability can co-exist, yet farmers need more support to ensure they can continue transitioning to the most advanced technologies, products and practices available.

"We have a shared responsibility to leverage science, technology and innovation across the sector to help reduce emissions and optimize sustainable agriculture. We must work together in addressing these pressing climate challenges – delivering the innovative, collaborative solutions farmers need," Eathington said.

Eathington highlighted how Corteva is leveraging its scale and unique innovation advantages to enable climate reliance.

"It's vitally important that we find new ways to advance economically and environmentally sustainable ways to produce food," he said.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry – including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at http://www.corteva.com.

