Outlook on the Fertilizer Sticks Global Market to 2027 - Featuring COMPO, My Fresh Air and Easy Gardener Products Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertilizer Sticks Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type, By Application, By Nutrient, By Distribution Channel, By Region, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fertilizer sticks market is projected to register growth at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the growing trend of in-home gardening and the surge in demand for high yield from plants using fertilizers.

Fertilizers fulfill the nutritional requirement of plants and provide a healthy environment for them to thrive. Fertilizer sticks are emerging as one of the innovative agri-products that provide nutrients to the plants in a more effective manner. Easier to handle and store, fertilizer sticks are better at stimulating biological activity in the soil compared to traditional granular fertilizers.

Fertilizer sticks need to be inserted beside plant roots, where they are easily absorbed when plants are watered. The sticks are rich in nutrients like potassium, humic acid, phosphorus, amino acid, growth hormones, micronutrients, healthy microbes, etc., efficiently promoting plant growth.

As people are becoming aware of the benefits of living in green environments or incorporating plants in high-rise residential buildings, commercial complexes, and corporate offices, the demand for home gardens, vertical farming, and plants is rapidly increasing. The growing trend of home agriculture and horticulture practices, and the rising inclination toward organic farming are some factors propelling the growth of the global fertilizer market.

Depleting farmlands and reducing crop yields are compelling farmers to actively utilize methods like fertilizer sticks to supply nutrients, which is expected to support the growth of the global fertilizer sticks market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing demand for bio-fertilizers in innovative forms for better crops and rising awareness among the farmers are boosting the robust growth of the global fertilizer sticks market.

The global fertilizer sticks market is segmented on the basis of type, application, nutrient, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on type, the market is fragmented into mineral sticks and organic sticks. Mineral sticks are expected to register the highest growth in the global fertilizer sticks market, owing to the rising demand for nutrient-rich fertilizer sticks. However, the organic sticks segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the coming five years due to increasing awareness towards organic products and rising demand for bio-fertilizers in stick form.

Major companies operating in the global fertilizer sticks market are Lazy Gardener, Miracle-Gro (The Scotts Company LLC), Unique Industries, Jobes Company, COMPO Group, My Fresh Air, Easy Gardener Products, Inc., among others.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global fertilizer sticks market from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global fertilizer sticks market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify and forecast the global fertilizer sticks market based on type, application, nutrients, distribution channel, region, and company.

  • To identify the dominant region or segment in the global fertilizer sticks market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the global fertilizer sticks market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global fertilizer sticks market.

  • To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global fertilizer sticks market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global fertilizer sticks market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Fertilizer Sticks Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Factors Contributing to Demand for Fertilizer Sticks
5.2. Preference, By Pack Size
5.3. Barriers to Adoption of Fertilizer Sticks
5.4. Brand Awareness

6. Global Fertilizer Sticks Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Mineral Sticks v/s Organic Sticks)
6.2.2. By Application (Houseplants, Kitchen & Herb Garden, Lush Green Foliage, Indoor Plants, Flowering Plants, Others)
6.2.3. By Nutrient (Nitrogen, Phosphorous, Potassium, Humic Acid, Growth Hormones, Others)
6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Online v/s Offline)
6.2.5. By Company (2021)
6.2.6. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Fertilizer Sticks Market Outlook

8. Europe Fertilizer Sticks Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Fertilizer Sticks Market Outlook

10. South America Fertilizer Sticks Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Fertilizer Sticks Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Lazy Gardener
14.2. Miracle-Gro (The Scotts Company LLC)
14.3. Unique Industries
14.4. Jobes Company
14.5. COMPO Group
14.6. My Fresh Air
14.7. Easy Gardener Products, Inc.

15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w6kjyx

