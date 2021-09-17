Outlook on the Fertilizing Machinery Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertilizing Machinery Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global fertilizing machinery market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global fertilizing machinery market is expected to grow from $13.03 billion in 2020 to $13.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 0.2%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the fertilizing machinery ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Fertilizing Machiner market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider fertilizing machinery market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The fertilizing machinery market section of the report gives context. It compares the fertilizing machinery market with other segments of the fertilizing machinery market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the fertilizing machinery market are Deere & Company, Kuhn Group, AGCO Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Lanco Equipment, CNH Industrial, Mahindra Tractors, Simonsen Industries, Crump Spreaders Australia, and Gason.



The fertilizing machinery market consists of sales of fertilizing machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing fertilizing machinery such as wheel hoe, cono weeder, fertilizer dibbler and others. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The launch of fertilizer drone machines is gaining popularity in the fertilizing machinery market. Fertilizer drone machines can be used for fertilization of crops such as rice, wheat, vegetables, seeding, flowers, and others. It can also reduce the use of pesticides by 20% compared to manual operations, and greatly reduce operating time, reduce the cost of growers, and increase spraying accuracy. For instance, in 2019, Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI) launched Agras T16, which is a spray drone to apply fertilizers and pesticides to field crops and orchards. The Agras T16 has an advanced overall structure with modular design and supports the loftiest payload and widest spray width ever in a DJI agricultural drone. With significant hardware, an AI engine, and 3D-operation planning, the T16 has a significantly improved operational efficiency. The fertilizing machinery sector is particularly embracing drones to improve efficiency and help increase crop production.



The fertilizing machinery market covered in this report is segmented by product type into fertilizer dryers; fertilizer screening machines; fertilizer crushers; fertilizer granulators; fertilizer mixers. It is also segmented by disc type into single disc fertilizer spreaders; double disc fertilizer spreaders and by application into agriculture; forestry; greenbelt; other.



In September 2018, Deere & Company, a US-based manufacturer of farm machinery, announced the acquisition of PLA for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition of PLA, Deere & Company plans to purchase the PLA's sprayers, planters, and specialty products for agriculture. PLA is an Argentina-based manufacturer of sprayers and specialty equipment for agriculture.



High demand for food crops across the globe is expected to contribute to the growth of the fertilizing machinery market. The expanding agriculture sector is driving the need for fertilizer machines for improving crop growth. According to the Second Advance Estimates for 2019-20, the overall estimated food grain production in India was 291.95 million tons, which has improved by 6.74 million tons in comparison with that of 285.21 million tons during 2018-19. The total production of rice during 2019-20 was estimated to be 117.47 million tons. Furthermore, the total production of nutri/coarse cereals was estimated at 45.24 million tons, which is higher by 2.18 million tons when compared with 43.06 million tons during 2018-19. The rising demand for high yield food crops to meet the global food demand is inducing the growth of the fertilizing machinery market.



The restrictions laid on the use of fertilizers due to their impact on the environmental limits the growth of the fertilizing machinery market. The overuse of fertilizers can infect both the farm produce as well as the topsoil. For instance, in 2019, the Federal Government of Nigeria announced plans to slowly phase out the use of fertilizers in agriculture. According to a study published in Nature Sustainability in 2019, in the US, fertilizer has also contributed to air pollution near the corn belts areas that led to 4,300 premature deaths in the regions. Fertilizers consist of substances and chemicals like methane, carbon dioxide, ammonia, and nitrogen, the emission of which has contributed to a great extent in the number of greenhouse gases present in the environment, thereby, leading to global warming and weather changes. Therefore, imposing a ban on fertilizers to protect the environment restrains the fertilizing machinery market.



