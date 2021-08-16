U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

Outlook on the Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor Drug Global Market to 2026 - Focus on Belvesra, Pemazyre and Truseltiq

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor Drug Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report involves in depth analysis of the various parameters related to this segment along with the analysis of current as well as future market opportunity. The report also analyzes the wide range of applications of this class in cancer management along with the clinical trends, market drivers, and possible challenges related to FGFR inhibitors market. Further, multiple parameters are considered to forecast and analyze the global, regional and indication based market size for FGR inhibitors drugs.

Global Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor Drug Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Highlights:

  • Global FGFR Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 4 Billion by 2026

  • Role of FGFR Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy

  • Global FGFR Market Assessment (US$) by Region & Cancer Type

  • Clinical & Sales Insight on Approved FGFR Inhibitors: 3 (Belvesra, Pemazyre & Truseltiq)

  • Dosage & Drug Price Insight on Approved FGFR Inhibitors

  • Comprehensive Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Phase & Patient Segment: 53 Drugs in Trials

Recent breakthrough with respect to small molecule-based therapy in the oncology segment has set up remarkable achievements in terms of improving the cancer survival rate. The FGFR inhibitors are considered as one of advanced anticancer therapy, which belongs to the class of receptor kinase inhibiting small molecules and now widely accepted for the treatment of various cancer types including bladder cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer gastric cancer, lymphoma, myeloma etc. In a short period of time, FGFR inhibitors has made its way through all the challenges and led to a stage where the availability of the therapy is highly appreciated and praised.

The mutation or overexpression of FGFR makes them an ideal target for the management of cancer and most of the researchers exploring the therapeutic potential of this class concluded the beneficial effects of this approach. Further, the FGFR alterations are also observed in rare cancers and hence this approach has the potential to play a crucial role in the management of untreatable rare types of cancers. Currently, the market of FGFR inhibitors is at nascent stage, which is driven by the sales of 3 approved products of this class i.e. Balversa, Pemazyre and Truseltiq. Balversa is recommended for the management of bladder cancer while Pemazyre and Truseltiq are recommended for the management of rare cancer termed as Cholangiocarcinoma. Many new drugs of this class are also believed to get orphan designation in upcoming years, which further boost the market size of this segment.

Balversa is expected to lead the market segment as its sales value is believed to increase exponentially after its approval in the leading regions including Europe and Japan. The estimated market size of FGFR inhibitor is about US$ 100 Million in the year 2020 and it is believed to grow with a CAGR of more than 80% during the next 6 years as most of the market-related factors are indicating the increasing acceptance of this segment in near future. Further, US will lead the FGFR market due to the availability of a huge cancer burden and leading pharmaceutical companies. The drug approval process is now simplified in US due to the availability of all the three drugs of this class and hence most of the new FGFR inhibitors will first get approval in this region.

With an aim of improving the market penetrability and commercialization of FGFR inhibitors, the leading pharmaceutical companies are expected to collaborate with CROs and regional pharmaceutical companies of developing companies, which will increase the market size of this novel segment in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Latin America. The leading pharmaceutical companies working in this sector are Amgen, Astem pharma, AstraZeneca, Bayer, BMS, Incyte, Roche, Taiho, Janssen pharmaceuticals, Novartis etc. while many other companies are working on FGFR inhibitors in preclinical studies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to FGFR Inhibitors

2. FGFR Inhibitors - Mechanism of Action

3. Role of FGFR Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy
3.1 AZD4547
3.2 E7090
3.3 Debio 1347
3.4 Futibatinib
3.5 Rogaratinib
3.6 Derazantinib
3.7 RLY-4008
3.8 CPL304110

4. Global FGFR Inhibitor Market Analysis
4.1 Current Market Scenario
4.2 Future Market Opportunity

5. Global FGFR Inhibitors Market Opportunity by Region
5.1 US
5.2 Europe
5.3 Japan
5.4 Rest of World

6. Global FGFR Inhibitors Market Opportunity by Cancer
6.1 Cholangiocarcinoma
6.2 Urothelial Carcinoma
6.3 Lymphoma
6.4 Lung Cancer

7. Balversa - First Approved FGFR Inhibitor 2019
7.1 Overview
7.2 Patent Insight

8. Balversa - Comercial Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

9. Pemazyre - Second Approved FGFR Inhibitor 2020
9.1 Overview
9.2 Patent Insight

10. Pemazyre - Commercial Information
10.1 Dosage & Price Analysis
10.2 Sales Analysis

11. Truseltiq - Third Approved FGFR Inhibitor Drug 2021
11.1 Overview
11.2 Patent Insight

12. Truseltiq - Commercial Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

13. Global Sales Forecast - 2021 Till 2026
13.1 Belvesra
13.2 Pemazyre
13.3 Truseltiq

14. FGFR Inhibitors - Ongoing Clinical Trials
14.1 By Phase
14.2 By Development Status
14.3 By Region

15. Global - FGFR Inhibitors in Clinical Trials
15.1 Research
15.2 Preclinical
15.3 Phase-I
15.4 Phase-I/II
15.5 Phase-II
15.6 Phase-II/III
15.7 Phase-III
15.8 Preregistration

16. Marketed FGFR Inhibitors Drugs Clinical Insight

17. Global FGFR Inhibitors Market Dynamics
17.1 Drivers for Global FGFR Inhibitors Market
17.2 Global FGFR Inhibitors Market Challenges

18. Global FGFR Inhibitors Market Future Outlook

19. Competitive Landscape
19.1 Amgen
19.2 Astex Pharmaceuticals
19.3 AstraZeneca
19.4 Bayer
19.5 Blueprint Medicine
19.6 Boehringer Ingelheim International
19.7 Bristol Mayer Squibb
19.8 Incyte Corporation
19.9 Janssen Pharmaceuticals
19.10 Novartis International
19.11 Pfizer Inc
19.12 Roche
19.13 Taiho
19.14 TransThera Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/917gtl

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


