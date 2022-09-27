Outlook on the Fintech-as-a-Service Global Market to 2030 - Featuring PayPal Holdings, Block, Mastercard and Envestnet Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fintech-as-a-Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Payment, Fund Transfer, Loan), by Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain), by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fintech-as-a-service market size is expected to reach USD 949.49 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing adoption of financial technology-based solutions and platforms globally is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud-based software, and big data integrated with financial services is expected to drive the growth of the market for fintech-as-a-service.



The growing utilization of smartphones for online transactions and fintech-related services through digital platforms is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. For Instance, approximately 44% of the payments were done through a mobile app, according to the statistics provided by Emizentech. In addition, according to a recent study conducted by Tipalti Inc., 64% of consumers worldwide use one or more fintech platforms as a service as of 2021.



The investments made in financial technology companies are estimated to generate opportunities for market growth over the forecast period. For example, an API developer, Railsbank Technology Ltd, raised USD 70 million in a fundraising event headed by Anthos Capital, a U.S.-based investment company, in July 2021. The funds would be used to develop the company's Fintech-as-a-service platform and to provide customers with various product development solutions.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to play a crucial role in driving the growth of the Fintech-as-a-Service platform market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for digital financial services increased drastically during the pandemic. Financial institutions and banks were looking at innovative ways to provide their services online during the pandemic which propelled the growth of the market.



Fintech-as-a-Service Market Report Highlights

The fund transfer segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The fund transfers apps and software being introduced such as Meta Pay by some of the major companies worldwide are expected to drive the growth of the segment

The artificial intelligence segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the projected period. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of AI among various small and medium enterprises worldwide for digital payment solutions

The KYC verification segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period The rising fraudulent activities such as ransomware and theft identification is one of the major factors that propelled the growth in 2021

The insurance segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. To keep up with the consumers' changing preferences, insurers are offering flexible term products and are customizing their offerings according to customer needs. With this changing trend, insurers are adopting the Fintech-as-a-Service platform which is driving the growth

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for technology-based payment platforms across the region is expected to play a decisive role in driving the growth of the regional market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Fintech-as-a-Service Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Fintech-as-a-Service Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Fintech-as-a-Service Market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Technological Enhancements In The Fintech Sector

3.4.1.2 Increasing Demands By Venture Capital Companies In The Fintech Sector

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Security issues associated with Fintech-as-a-Service

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Fintech-as-a-Service Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Fintech-as-a-Service Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 FinTech Industry Highlights

4.1 Investor Strategies

4.2 Investor Vision & Goal Analysis

4.3 Funding Raised in Voice Assistant Devices

4.4 Investments Made in Self-checkout Stores



Chapter 5 Investment Landscape Analysis

5.1 FinTech Ecosystem Overview

5.2 FinTech Services Overview

5.3 Total FinTech Investment, 2017 - 2021 (USD Billion)

5.4 FinTech Regulatory Outlook

5.5 FinTech Company Analysis - GVR DashBoard (Top 50 companies)



Chapter 6 Fintech-as-a-Service Type Outlook

6.1 Fintech-as-a-Service Market Share By Type, 2021

6.2 Payment

6.2.1 Fintech as a payment service market, 2017 - 2030

6.3 Fund Transfer

6.3.1 Fintech as a fund transfer service market, 2017 - 2030

6.4 Loan

6.4.1 Fintech as a loan service market, 2017 - 2030

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Fintech as others service market, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 7 Fintech-as-a-Service Technology Outlook

7.1 Fintech-as-a-Service Market Share By Technology, 2021

7.2 API

7.2.1 API Fintech-as-a-Service market, 2017 - 2030

7.3 Artificial Intelligence

7.3.1 Artificial Intelligence Fintech-as-a-Service market, 2017 - 2030

7.4 RPA

7.4.1 RPA Fintech-as-a-Service market, 2017 - 2030

7.5 Blockchain

7.5.1 Blockchain Fintech-as-a-Service market, 2017 - 2030

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Others technology Fintech-as-a-Service market, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 8 Fintech-as-a-Service Application Outlook

8.1 Fintech-as-a-Service Market Share By Application, 2021

8.2 KYC Verification

8.2.1 Fintech-as-a-Service market in KYC Verification, 2017 - 2030

8.3 Fraud Monitoring

8.3.1 Fintech-as-a-Service market in fraud monitoring, 2017 - 2030

8.4 Compliance & Regulatory Support

8.4.1 Fintech-as-a-Service market in compliance & regulatory support, 2017 - 2030

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Fintech-as-a-Service market in others, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 9 Fintech-as-a-Service End-use Outlook

9.1 Fintech-as-a-Service Market Share By End-use, 2021

9.2 Banks

9.2.1 Fintech-as-a-Service market in Banks, 2017 - 2030

9.3 Financial Lending Companies

9.3.1 Fintech-as-a-Service market in financial lending companies, 2017 - 2030

9.4 Insurance

9.4.1 Fintech-as-a-Service market in insurance, 2017 - 2030

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Fintech-as-a-Service market in others, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 10 Fintech-as-a-Service Regional Outlook



Chapter 11 Competitive Analysis

11.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

11.2 Company Categorization

11.3 Vendor Landscape

11.3.1 Key company market share analysis, 2021

11.4 Company Analysis Tools

11.4.1 Company market position analysis

11.4.2 Competitive dashboard analysis



Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 PayPal Holdings, Inc.

12.1.1 Company overview

12.1.2 Financial performance

12.1.3 Product benchmarking

12.1.4 Strategic initiatives

12.2 Block, Inc.

12.2.1 Company overview

12.2.2 Financial performance

12.2.3 Product benchmarking

12.2.4 Strategic initiatives

12.3 Mastercard Incorporated

12.3.2 Company overview

12.3.2 Financial performance

12.3.3 Product benchmarking

12.3.4 Strategic initiatives

12.4 Envestnet, Inc.

12.4.1 Company overview

12.4.2 Financial performance

12.4.3 Product benchmarking

12.4.4 Strategic initiatives

12.5 Upstart Holdings, Inc.

12.5.1 Company overview

12.5.2 Financial performance

12.5.3 Product benchmarking

12.5.4 Strategic initiatives

12.6 Rapyd Financial Network Ltd.

12.6.1 Company overview

12.6.2 Financial performance

12.6.3 Product benchmarking

12.6.4 Strategic initiatives

12.7 Solid Financial Technologies, Inc.

12.7.1 Company overview

12.7.2 Financial performance

12.7.3 Product benchmarking

12.7.4 Strategic initiatives

12.8 Railsbank Technology Ltd.

12.8.1 Company overview

12.8.2 Financial performance

12.8.3 Product benchmarking

12.8.4 Strategic initiatives

12.9 Syncetera Inc.

12.9.1 Company overview

12.9.2 Financial performance

12.9.3 Product benchmarking

12.9.4 Strategic initiatives

12.10 Braintree

12.10.1 Company overview

12.10.2 Financial performance

12.10.3 Product benchmarking

12.10.4 Strategic initiatives

