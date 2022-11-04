U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,750.25
    +22.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,153.00
    +136.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,790.25
    +62.25 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,795.80
    +13.10 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.31
    +3.14 (+3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.10
    +22.20 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.00
    +0.57 (+2.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9778
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1650
    +0.0410 (+0.99%)
     

  • Vix

    25.38
    -0.48 (-1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1175
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9080
    -0.2560 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,542.22
    +421.16 (+2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.16
    +3.48 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,289.37
    +100.74 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Outlook on the Flexible, Printed, and Thin Film Batteries Global Market to 2033 - Featuring Addionics, Ateios Systems, Blackstone Resources AG and Blue Solutions Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Flexible, Printed, and Thin Film Batteries 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for advanced batteries has increased greatly in recent years and the market for Flexible, Printed, and Solid-State Thin Film batteries will explode in the next decade in Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, flexible electronics, sensors and electric vehicle applications.

Given the increasing demands for flexible and wearable electronics, it is necessary to develop corresponding energy storage devices that are mechanically flexible, foldable and even stretchable. These emerging energy storage devices also need to be lightweight and have high electrochemical performance with a high energy density, high rate capability, and long cycling life.

Mass manufacturing of solid-state batteries, while in its infancy, will have a huge impact on the market for electric vehicles, allowing for enhanced safety, range and performance. As well as requiring characteristics such as low cost and high energy density and power density, battery requirements for new technologies include:

  • small footprint (conventional batteries take up to 40% of the space of wearables and mobile phones)

  • flexibility

  • various form factors

  • shape conformability

  • easy integration with devices.

The Global Market for Flexible, Printed, and Thin Film Batteries 2023-2033 covers all the latest developments, key player activities, end user market applications and current and future trends.

Report content includes:

  • State of market and technology developments for Flexible, Printed, and Solid-State Thin Film batteries, applications, future trends & opportunities and global players products and activities.

  • Technologies covered include printed batteries, solid-state batteries, thin-film lithium batteries, 2D and 3D Micro-batteries, carbon-zinc batteries, stretchable batteries, rollable batteries, Fiber-shaped lithium-ion batteries, foldable batteries, cable-shaped batteries, thin flexible supercapacitors, transparent batteries.

  • Global revenues by battery types and markets 2020-2033.

  • Markets covered include wearables, electronic textiles, medical devices, diagnostics, implantables and skin patches, cosmetic, portable electronics, internet of things wireless sensor and connected device, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, smart cards, and smart labels for food packaging, supply-chain logistics etc.

  • 124 in depth company profiles. Companies profiled include Addionics, Ateios Systems, Blackstone Resources AG, Blue Solutions, Blue Spark Technologies, Inc., Britishvolt, Factorial Energy, Ilika, ProLogium, QuantumScape, Sakuu, Solid Power, and Sparkz.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 SOLID-STATE THIN FILM BATTERIES
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Features and advantages
3.1.2 Technical specifications
3.1.3 Types
3.1.4 Microbatteries
3.1.4.1 Introduction
3.1.4.2 Materials
3.1.4.3 Applications
3.1.4.4 3D designs
3.1.5 Bulk type solid-state batteries
3.2 Shortcomings and market challenges for solid-state thin film batteries

4 FLEXIBLE BATTERIES (including stretchable, rollable, bendable and foldable)
4.1 Technical specifications
4.1.1 Approaches to flexibility
4.2 Flexible electronics
4.2.1 Flexible materials
4.3 Flexible and wearable Metal-sulfur batteries
4.4 Flexible and wearable Metal-air batteries
4.5 Flexible Lithium-ion Batteries
4.5.1 Electrode designs
4.5.2 Fiber-shaped Lithium-Ion batteries
4.5.3 Stretchable lithium-ion batteries
4.5.4 Origami and kirigami lithium-ion batteries
4.6 Flexible Li/S batteries
4.6.1 Components
4.6.2 Carbon nanomaterials
4.7 Flexible lithium-manganese dioxide (Li-MnO2) batteries
4.8 Flexible zinc-based batteries
4.8.1 Components
4.8.1.1 Anodes
4.8.1.2 Cathodes
4.8.2 Challenges
4.8.3 Flexible zinc-manganese dioxide (Zn-Mn) batteries
4.8.4 Flexible silver-zinc (Ag-Zn) batteries
4.8.5 Flexible Zn-Air batteries
4.8.6 Flexible zinc-vanadium batteries
4.9 Fiber-shaped batteries
4.9.1 Carbon nanotubes
4.9.2 Types
4.9.3 Applications
4.9.4 Challenges
4.10 Transparent batteries
4.10.1 Components
4.11 Degradable batteries
4.11.1 Components
4.12 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors
4.12.1 Nanomaterials for electrodes
4.13 Energy harvesting combined with wearable energy storage devices

5 PRINTED BATTERIES
5.1 Technical specifications
5.1.1 Components
5.1.1.1 Design
5.1.2 Key features
5.1.3 Printable current collectors
5.1.4 Printable electrodes
5.1.5 Materials
5.1.6 Applications
5.1.7 Printing techniques
5.1.8 Applications
5.2 Lithium-ion (LIB) printed batteries
5.3 Zinc-based printed batteries
5.4 3D Printed batteries
5.4.1 3D Printing techniques for battery manufacturing
5.4.2 Materials for 3D printed batteries
5.4.2.1 Electrode materials
5.4.2.2 Electrolyte Materials
5.5 Printed supercapacitors
5.5.1 Electrode materials
5.5.2 Electrolytes

6 MARKETS FOR FLEXIBLE, PRINTED AND THIN FILM BATTERIES
6.1 Internet of Things (IoT)
6.2 Health and wellness monitoring devices
6.3 Medical implantables
6.4 Skin patches
6.4.1 Minimally-invasive and non-invasive glucose monitoring products
6.4.2 Cardiovascular monitoring
6.4.3 Temperature monitoring
6.5 Smart Cards
6.6 RFID tags
6.6.1 Low-frequency (LF) RFID tags: 30 KHz to 300 KHz
6.6.2 High-frequency (HF) RFID tags: 3 to 30 MHz
6.6.3 Ultra-high-frequency (UHF) RFID tags: 300 MHz to 3GHz
6.6.4 Active, passive and semi-passive RFID tags
6.7 Wearables
6.7.1 Energy sources for wearable sensors
6.7.2 Wrist-worn wearables
6.7.3 Smart watches
6.7.3.1 Health monitoring
6.7.3.2 Energy harvesting for powering smartwatches
6.7.3.3 Main smart watch producers and products
6.7.4 Sports and fitness trackers
6.7.4.1 Built in function in smart watches and fitness trackers
6.7.5 Foot-worn wearables
6.7.5.1 Companies and products
6.8 E-textiles
6.8.1 Textile-based batteries
6.8.2 Energy harvesting
6.8.3 Powering E-textiles
6.8.4 Advantages and disadvantages of main battery types for E-textiles
6.8.5 Bio-batteries
6.8.6 Challenges for battery integration in smart textiles
6.9 Automotive, Transport
6.10 Micro/Nano Electromechanical Systems (MEMS/NEMS)
6.11 Smart packaging
6.12 Foldable smartphones and displays

7 COMPANY PROFILES (124 company profiles)

8 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

  • 24M Technologies, Inc.

  • 3DOM Inc.

  • AC Biode

  • Addionics

  • AirMembrane Corporation

  • Ambri

  • Ampcera, Inc.

  • Amprius, Inc.

  • Anaphite Limited

  • Anthro Energy

  • APB Corporation

  • Ateios Systems

  • Australian Advanced Materials

  • AZUL Energy Co., Ltd

  • Black Diamond Structures, LLC

  • Blackstone Resources

  • Blue Current, Inc.

  • Blue Solutions

  • Blue Spark Technologies, Inc.

  • Bodi, Inc.

  • BrightVolt, Inc.

  • Britishvolt

  • CellsX

  • CENS Materials Ltd.

  • Connexx Systems Corp

  • Cymbet

  • Dotz Nano

  • Dreamweaver International

  • E-Magy

  • Enfucell Oy

  • Ensurge Micropower ASA

  • Factorial Energy

  • FDK Corporation

  • FlexEnergy LLC

  • Forge Nano, Inc.

  • Fraunhofer Institute for Electronic Nano Systems (ENAS)

  • Front Edge Technology

  • Fuelium

  • Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

  • Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd.

  • Ganfeng Lithium

  • Gelion Technologies Pty Ltd.

  • Global Graphene Group

  • General Motors (GM)

  • GQenergy srl

  • Grafoid

  • Graphene Batteries AS

  • Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd

  • Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co., Ltd. (Grepow)

  • Group14 Technologies, Inc.

  • Corporation Guangzhou Automobile New Energy (GAC)

  • Hansol Chemical

  • HE3DA Ltd.

  • Hexalayer LLC

  • Hitachi Zosen Corporation

  • HPQ Nano Silicon Powders Inc.

  • Hybrid Kinetic Group

  • Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

  • Ilika plc

  • Imprint Energy, Inc.

  • InnovationLab

  • Intecells

  • Ionic Materials

  • Ion Storage Systems LLC

  • I-Ten SA

  • Jenax, Inc.

  • Johnson Energy Storage, Inc.

  • Johnson Matthey

  • LG Chemical, Ltd.

  • LiBest, Inc.

  • LiCAP Technologies, Inc.

  • Lionrock Batteries

  • LionVolt BV

  • Lithium Werks BV

  • Lyten, Inc.

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

  • NanoGraf Corporation

  • Nanom

  • Nanoramic Laboratories

  • Nano One Materials

  • Nanotech Energy Inc.

  • Nawa Techonologies

  • NDB

  • NEC Corporation

  • NEI Corporation

  • NGK Insulators Ltd.

  • Nimbus Materials, Inc.

  • Nippon Chemicon

  • OneD Material

  • PJP Eye Ltd.

  • PolyPlus Battery Company

  • Power Textiles Limited

  • prelonic technologies

  • Prieto Battery

  • Printed Energy Pty Ltd.

  • Prologium Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Qing Tao Energy Development

  • QuantumScape Battery Corporation

  • Sakuu Corporation

  • SaltX Technology AB

  • Samsung SDI

  • Saratoga Energy Corporation

  • Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co., Ltd.

  • SES

  • Sicona Battery Technologies Pty Ltd

  • Sila Nanotechnologies

  • Silatronix

  • Sionic Energy

  • Soelect, Inc.

  • Solid Power Inc.

  • Sparkz, Inc.

  • StoreDot

  • STMicroelectronics

  • TDK

  • Tentok Paper Co. Ltd

  • TeraWatt Technology

  • Toray Industries

  • Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.

  • Ulvac

  • UNIGRID Battery

  • Urbix Resources

  • Vaulta

  • Volexion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gc6x1b

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in November

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7% to 8.1%, are perfectly positioned to line investors' pockets.

  • Analysis-Boeing outlines risky waiting game for new launches with eye on Airbus

    Boeing has embarked on a high-risk waiting game over the next round of jet developments, betting nascent technology will restore it to glory in the 2030s while ceding the upper hand in a key part of the market to Airbus for the rest of this decade. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Wednesday buried the prospect of an early bid to rebuild Boeing's battered position at the top of the single-aisle market with a new jet, pledging to focus on cash as it recovers from safety and other crises. The move marks a victory for engine-maker CFM which had publicly trailed a radical design offering 20%-plus fuel savings but not before 2035 - effectively nudging its biggest customer away from acting any sooner with a more conventional plane.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Investments That Crushed the Stock Market in 2022

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett is viewed by many as one of the greatest investors of all time. The large conglomerate he runs, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), has beaten the broader market by a wide margin since Buffett took over the company in 1965 all the way to 2021. While Buffett is now 91 years old, he still seems to have the magic touch.

  • Exxon Considers Leasing, Selling Unused Office Space at Houston Campus

    The U.S. oil giant is examining how it uses its sprawling Houston-area campus as part of an effort to cut billions in structural costs.

  • 15 Biggest Electric Car Companies in the World

    We will take a look at the 15 biggest electric car companies in the world. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Biggest Electric Car Companies in the World. Adaptation and demand for electric vehicles has picked up in recent years with deteriorating climate conditions […]

  • Copper and Freeport-McMoRan Are Poised to Rally

    In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of the continuous copper futures contract, below, we can see a number of lower shadows telling us that traders have been rejecting the lows. The weekly OBV line has been steady to improving the past four months. In the daily Point and Figure chart of the continuous copper future, below, we can see that prices have been moving sideways and a trade at $3.58 or higher should refresh the uptrend.

  • Oil climbs 3% as dollar slips and EU ban looms

    Oil rose by more than 3% on Friday as the dollar eased, with an EU ban on Russian oil looming large and investors weighing the prospects for an easing of China's COVID curbs. Though fears of global recession capped gains, Brent crude futures were up $3.29, or 3.48%, at $97.96 a barrel by 1203 GMT, set for a weekly gain of more than 2%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $3.52, or 3.99%, at $91.69 and on course for a weekly gain of more than 4%.

  • 3 Little-Known Chinese EV Stocks Gunning for Nio

    Nio (NYSE:NIO) is by far the best-known Chinese EV manufacturer, at least in the U.S. Ask most investors to name a Chinese EV brand, and many would likely struggle to come up with Nio. Beyond that, a few more might be able to name XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). But there are actually a lot of Chinese EV stocks investors have to choose from. In fact, a recent article from the New York Times puts the number of Chinese EV manufacturers at more than 300. According to Wikipedia, there are fewer than 90 in the Un

  • Rockwell Automation wins contract for Hyundai's $5.5B U.S. battery plant

    Rockwell Automation, which is targeting electric-vehicle manufacturers and suppliers as a growth market, hit a bullseye a via a contract for Hyundai Motor Co.’s planned $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia.

  • Coal Was Meant to Be History. Instead, Its Use Is Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Last November in Glasgow, the world’s climate leaders were locked in a fierce debate over whether the final draft of the summit’s agreement should include a pledge to “phase-out” or “phase-down” coal.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLotte

  • ‘Extraordinarily low’ U.S. diesel supplies keep prices for the fuel high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.

  • UK construction activity continues to rise but new orders fall

    New orders fell for the first time in more than two years according to the S&P Global/CIPS UK construction purchasing managers' index.

  • Gasoline Prices Are Dropping but Truckers Can’t Catch a Break

    U.S. supplies of diesel used in freight transportation and agriculture have declined dramatically, keeping prices for the fuel high.

  • Apple adds Pegatron as new iPhone 14 supplier in India - Bloomberg News

    The report comes as relentless controls and spot lockdowns across China, where majority of Apple's iPhones are manufactured, have hampered economic growth and taken a heavy psychological and financial toll on residents and companies. Meanwhile, Foxxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, began production of iPhone 14 in India in September, making Pegatron the second producer of the model in India, Bloomberg report added.

  • When it comes to midterms, the war on big oil is Biden’s biggest mistake so far

    Biden must wish he never called for the end of fossil fuels, back when oil and gas were cheap.

  • Fertilizer Maker CF Still Bullish as Price Rally Takes a Breather

    (Bloomberg) -- Nutrien Ltd. fell the most ever Thursday while CF Industries Holdings Inc. recovered from an early slide, after both posted disappointing quarterly earnings driven by farmers’ reluctance to purchase high-priced fertilizer. The difference: The outlook for nitrogen demand is better than for potash, another crop nutrient. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Eliminates ‘Days of

  • Starbucks Stock Leaps As US Sales Power Past Price Hikes, Drive Q4 Earnings Beat

    "We saw strong demand for Starbucks coffee in Q4 and throughout the year in every market and channel in which we operate," said interim CEO Howard Schulz.

  • Netflix's ad-supported plan isn't working on Apple TV devices

    Netflix's ad-supported plan went live in the US today, but you'll need to wait a while to access it on Apple TV devices.

  • Moderna: What Do the Charts Suggest?

    In this daily bar chart of MRNA, below, we can see that prices spiked up into late November and then quickly tumbled lower into early March. MRNA bounced but the rally failed and prices sank to new lows in May and June. Prices are struggling Thursday and have dipped back below the declining 200-day moving average line.

  • Dallas-based CBRE to cut $400M in costs; Cincinnati impact unclear

    CBRE, a global commercial real estate firm, will reduce its headcount as part of a plan to slash costs by $400 million.