Outlook on the Flow Cytometry Global Market to 2025 - Move to Cell Based Analytics is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Cytometry Global Market to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Flow Cytometry is a mainstay of analytical methods to study cells, but growth is now accelerating as new immuno-oncology and liquid biopsy markets create unprecedented investment in the race to cure cancer. Research vs. Clinical, Bead vs. Gel, its all here in this comprehensive report.

On top of this new genome-based knowledge is fostering a new generation of scientific exploration of single cells. This market just keeps on growing with no end in sight. The workhorse of the pharmaceutical industry is becoming a central player in biotechnology.

This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.

The technology is moving faster than the market. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

2 Introduction and Market Definition
2.1 What is Flow Cytometry?
2.1.1 Cell Sorting
2.1.2 Academic Use
2.2 Market Definition
2.2.1 Market Size
2.2.2 Currency
2.2.3 Years
2.3 Methodology
2.3.1 Authors
2.3.2 Sources
2.4 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmceutical Research Spending - Perspective
2.4.1 Expenditures for Pharmaceutical Research

3 Flow Cytometry - Guide to Technology
3.1 Flow Cytometers
3.2 Hardware
3.2.1 Fluidics
3.2.1.1 Hydrodynamic Focusing
3.2.1.2 Acoustic Focusing
3.2.2 Optics and electronics
3.2.2.1 Optical filters
3.2.2.2 Prisms, gratings, and spectral flow cytometry
3.2.2.3 Imaging flow cytometry
3.3 Data analysis
3.3.1 Compensation
3.3.2 Gating
3.3.3 Computational analysis
3.3.4 FMO controls
3.4 Cell Sorting
3.5 Labels
3.5.1 Fluorescent labels
3.5.2 Quantum dots
3.5.3 Isotope labeling
3.6 Bead Array
3.7 Impedance flow cytometry
3.8 Flow Cytometry Applications
3.9 Cell Viability Assays
3.10 Cell Proliferation Assays
3.11 Cytotoxicity Assays
3.12 Cell Senescence Assays
3.13 Apoptosis
3.14 Autophagy
3.15 Necrosis
3.16 Oxidative Stress
3.17 Signalling Pathways, GPCR
3.18 Immune Regulation & Inhibition
3.19 Reporter Gene Technology

4 Industry Overview
4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
4.1.1 Academic Research Lab
4.1.2 Contract Research Organization
4.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
4.1.4 Cell Separation and Viewing Supplier
4.1.5 Cell Line and Reagent Supplier
4.1.6 Pharmaceutical Company
4.1.7 Audit Body
4.1.8 Certification Body

5 Market Trends
5.1 Factors Driving Growth
5.1.1 The Move to Cell Based Analytics
5.1.2 Immuno-oncology
5.1.3 Genomic Blizzard
5.1.4 Technology Convergence
5.2 Factors Limiting Growth
5.2.1 Genomic Technology Competition
5.2.2 Instrument Integration
5.2.3 Maturity
5.3 Technology Development
5.3.1 Software
5.3.2 Instrument Size
5.3.3 Larger Panels
5.3.4 The Next Five Years

6 Flow Cytometry Recent Developments
6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
6.1.1 Importance of These Developments
6.1.2 How to Use This Section
6.2 Canopy Bio Targeting High-Throughput Spatial Proteomics
6.3 Becton Dickinson Advancing Rapid Image-Based Cell Sorting Tech
6.4 Insightful Science Acquires Data Science Company Omiq
6.5 Single-Cell Startup Nodexus Raises $30M
6.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories StarBright UltraViolet 400 Dye for Flow Cytometry
6.7 Cytek Biosciences Acquires Cell Analysis Business of Tonbo Biosciences
6.8 Becton Dickinson FACSymphony A5 SE Cell Analyzer
6.9 Biotium ExoBrite EV Membrane Staining Kits
6.10 Cytek Biosciences Prices $200M Initial Public Offering
6.11 Invivoscribe 12-Color Flow Cytometry Service
6.12 Beckman Coulter launches CytoFLEX SRT benchtop cell sorter
6.13 Thermo Fisher Acquires Cell Sorting Technology From Propel Labs
6.14 Thermo Fisher Acquires Programmable Dye Platform Pioneer Phitonex
6.15 NGS Bests Flow Cytometry for MRD-Based Prediction
6.16 Bio-Rad Launches New StarBright Dyes
6.17 Cytek Biosciences Closes $120M Financing Round
6.18 Cellular Analytics Detects Early Mesothelioma Using Liquid Biopsy
6.19 Cytek Biosciences Gets CE Mark for Flow Cytometer
6.20 Aigenpulse launches suite to automate flow cytometry
6.21 Sysmex Partec to Distribute De Novo Flow Cytometry Software

7 Profiles of Key Flow Cytometry Companies
7.1 Agilent
7.2 Amphasys
7.3 Apogee Flow Systems
7.4 Applied Cytometry
7.5 Astrolabe Diagnostics
7.6 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
7.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company
7.8 BennuBio
7.9 bioMerieux Diagnostics
7.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
7.11 Cytek Biosciences
7.12 Cytognos
7.13 Cytonome
7.14 De Novo Software
7.15 Fluidigm Corp
7.16 Gemini Bio
7.17 Kinetic River
7.18 Logos Biosystems
7.19 Luminex Corp
7.20 Miltenyi Biotec
7.21 Molecular Devices
7.22 Namocell
7.23 Nanion
7.24 NanoCellect Biotechnology
7.25 Omiq
7.26 On-Chip Biotechnologies
7.27 Partek
7.28 Sartorius
7.29 SBT Instruments
7.30 Sony Biotechnology
7.31 Stratedigm
7.32 Sysmex
7.33 Sysmex Partec
7.34 Tecan
7.35 Tercen Data
7.36 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
7.37 TissueGnostics
7.38 Union Biometrica
7.39 Verity Software House
7.40 Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies

8 Flow Cytometry Global Market Overview
8.1 Global Market Overview by Country
8.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
8.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
8.2 Global Market Size by Product - Overview
8.2.1 Table - Global Market by Product
8.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base/Final Year Comparison
8.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base Year
8.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Product - Final Year
8.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Product - Share by Year
8.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Product - Segment Growth
8.3 Global Market Size by Application - Overview
8.3.1 Table - Global Market by Application
8.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base/Final Year Comparison
8.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base Year
8.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Application - Final Year
8.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Application - Share by Year
8.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Application - Segment Growth
8.4 Global Market Size by Technology - Overview
8.4.1 Table - Global Market by Technology
8.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base/Final Year Comparison
8.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base Year
8.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Final Year
8.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Share by Year
8.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Segment Growth

9 Global Market by Product
9.1 Reagent Market
9.1.1 Table - Reagent Market by Country
9.1.2 Chart - Reagent Market Segment Growth
9.2 Instrument Market
9.2.1 Table - Instrument Market by Country
9.2.2 Chart - Instrument Market Segment Growth
9.3 Services Market
9.3.1 Table - Services Market by Country
9.3.2 Chart - Services Market Segment Growth
9.4 Software Market
9.4.1 Table - Software Market by Country
9.4.2 Chart - Software Market Segment Growth

10 Global Market by Application
10.1 Research Market
10.1.1 Table - Research Market by Country
10.1.2 Chart - Research Market Segment Growth
10.2 Clinical Market
10.2.1 Table - Clinical Market by Country
10.2.2 Chart - Clinical Market Segment Growth
10.3 Industrial Market
10.3.1 Table - Industrial Market by Country
10.3.2 Chart - Industrial Market Segment Growth
10.4 Other Application Market
10.4.1 Table - Other Application Market by Country
10.4.2 Chart - Other Application Market Segment Growth

11 Global Market by Technology
11.1 Gel Market
11.1.1 Table - Gel Market by Country
11.1.2 Chart - Gel Market Segment Growth
11.2 Bead Market
11.2.1 Table - Bead Market by Country
11.2.2 Chart - Bead Market Segment Growth

12 Appendices
12.1 United States Medicare System: 2022 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule
12.2 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year
12.3 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016
12.4 Share of Pharma R&D by Country

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/en9vl7

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


