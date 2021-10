Outlook on the Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization Probe Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Probe Type, Technology, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) probe market reached a value of US$ 713.2 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe refers to a sub-atomic cytogenetic technique that uses fluorescent probes to visualize genetic materials. These probes are molecules that absorb light of a specific wavelength and emit light upon binding with a particular DNA/RNA sequence. They are used to identify structural and numerical abnormalities in chromosomes, therapeutic drug monitoring and the identification of rare genetic diseases. Locus specific, Alphoid/centromeric repeat and whole chromosome probes are some of the types of FISH probes that are being commonly used. They exhibit various advantageous properties, such as high sensitivity and accuracy in recognizing targeted sequences, direct application to both metaphase chromosomes and interphase nuclei and accurate visualization of hybrid signals at the single-cell level.



The increasing prevalence of various genetic and chronic disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing requirements for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) testing and targeted therapies across the globe are also boosting the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used standard cytogenetic (cell gene) tests, FISH tests can identify minute genetic changes that are usually missed under the microscope. These probes are therefore widely used for the diagnosis, prediction of outcomes and clinical management of cancer and genetic disorders. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of FISH probes with higher sensitivity and accuracy, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the improving healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing countries, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in biotechnology, are expected to drive the market further.



Breakup by Type

DNA

RNA

mRNA

miRNA

Others

Breakup by Probe Type

Locus Specific Probes

Alphoid/Centromeric Repeat Probes

Whole Chromosome Probes

Breakup by Technology

Flow FISH

Q FISH

Others

Breakup by Application

Cancer

Genetic Diseases

Others

Breakup by End-user

Research Organizations

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abnova Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Biocare Medical LLC, Biosearch Technologies (LGC Ltd.), Creative Biolabs, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Holding AG), Genemed Biotechnologies Inc. (Sakura Finetek USA Inc.), Merck KGaA, Oxford Gene Technology (Sysmex Corporation), PerkinElmer Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) probe market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) probe market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the probe type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) probe market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

