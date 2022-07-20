U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,965.85
    +29.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,905.57
    +78.52 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,911.48
    +198.34 (+1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,822.01
    +22.69 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    -1.61 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,699.40
    -11.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.05 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0179
    -0.0051 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1966
    -0.0037 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2700
    +0.1000 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,812.35
    +248.49 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.35
    +5.65 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Outlook on the Frozen Bakery Products Global Market to 2027 - Rising Demand for Premium Products Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Frozen Bakery Products Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Type, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Global Frozen Bakery Products Market is estimated to be USD 26.44 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 34.62 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.54%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Frozen Bakery Products Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Alpha Baking Company, Aryzta, Associated British Foods, Barilla Holdings, Bridgford Foods, Cole's Quality Foods, Conagra Brands, Custom Foods, Dawn Food Products, Europastry, etc.

 Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Frozen Bakery Products Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Frozen Bakery Products Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

 Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Frozen Bakery Products Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Popularity of Convenience Foods Coupled with a Surge in the Female Working Population
4.1.2 Increasing Purchasing Power of Consumers, Change in Lifestyle, and Food Habits
4.1.3 Technological Advancements in the Cold Chain Offering Operational Excellence in the Bakery Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Preference for Freshly Baked Foods and Need for Temperature Monitoring Requirements
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Improved Storage Facility in Small Retail Stores
4.3.2 Rising Demand for Premium Products
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Limited Cold Chain Infrastructure in Developing Economies

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Frozen Bakery Products Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Raw Material
6.3 Ready Baked & Frozen
6.4 Ready-To-Bake

7 Global Frozen Bakery Products Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Breads
7.3 Cakes & Pastries
7.4 Pizza Crusts

8 Global Frozen Bakery Products Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Convenience Stores
8.3 In-Store Bakeries
8.4 Supermarkets

9 Americas' Frozen Bakery Products Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Frozen Bakery Products Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Frozen Bakery Products Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Frozen Bakery Products Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Alpha Baking Company
14.2 Aryzta
14.3 Associated British Foods
14.4 Barilla Holdings
14.5 Bridgford Foods
14.6 Cole's Quality Foods
14.7 Conagra Brands
14.8 Custom Foods
14.9 Dawn Food Products
14.10 Europastry
14.11 Flowers Foods
14.12 General Mills
14.13 Grupo BimboB De CV
14.14 Harlan Bakeries
14.15 Kellogg Company
14.16 Lancaster Colony
14.17 Lantmannen Unibake International
14.18 Premier Foods
14.19 Rhodes International
14.20 Rich Products
14.21 The Schwan Food
14.22 Turano Baking
14.23 Tyson Foods
14.24 Vandemoortele
14.25 Weston Foods

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cr2eef

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-frozen-bakery-products-global-market-to-2027---rising-demand-for-premium-products-presents-opportunities-301590052.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Sorrento (SRNE) Rises on FDA IND Clearance for COVID Drug

    Sorento Therapeutics (SRNE) receives IND application clearance from the FDA for a phase I study evaluating STI-1558 for COVID-19.

  • Why GameStop Is Beating the Market Yet Again Today

    Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.

  • Here's What's Concerning About Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Returns On Capital

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Read Why VBL Therapeutics Shares Are Falling To a 52-Week Low

    Vascular Biogenics Ltd or VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VBLT) announced topline data from the Phase 3 OVAL clinical trial of ofra-vec (ofranergene obadenovec; VB-111) in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The trial did not meet the primary endpoints of achieving a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS). The OVAL trial demonstrated that patients randomized to the combination of ofra-vec and paclitaxel had a median PFS of 5.29 months versus 5.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Ford Motor Company (F) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy Now?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock dipped 4% during after-hours trading on July 18 following its second-quarter earnings release. The tech giant's revenue rose 9% year over year (16% on a constant-currency basis) to $15.

  • Shopify (SHOP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Shopify (SHOP) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Bear market: ‘Don’t be fooled’ by short rallies, strategist says

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix earnings, market volatility, bear market rallies, monetary policy, and the outlook for the Fed.

  • Stocks on the move: Salesforce, Disney, UnitedHealth, Netflix

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • This Crucial Part of IBM Grew by 77%

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) reported generally positive second-quarter results. Both revenue and adjusted earnings came in ahead of expectations, with double-digit constant currency sales growth in the software, consulting, and infrastructure segments. Changes in currency exchange rates will knock off around 6 percentage points of revenue growth for the full year, and the company trimmed its free cash flow outlook a bit to approximately $10 billion.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Putin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownEurope is on tenterhooks, waiting to see whether gas flows resume on Thurs

  • GM’s CEO Mary Barra doubles down on prediction she’ll beat Elon Musk in electric vehicle sales by 2025. Right now he outsells her by 14x

    Estimates put Tesla's U.S. sales at 352,471 electric vehicles last year. GM's Chevrolet brand sold less than 25,000, but Barra expects that figure to reach 1 million EVs by 2025.

  • SkyWater unveils plans to build $1.8 billion chip facility in Indiana

    U.S. semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology Inc on Wednesday announced plans to invest $1.8 billion for a chip research and production facility in Indiana, in partnership with the state and Purdue University. The announcement comes a day after the U.S. Senate voted to move ahead with a slimmed-down version of a legislation, known as the CHIPS Act, to give billions of dollars in subsidies and tax credits for the semiconductor industry. "This endeavor to bolster our chip fabrication facilities will rely on funding from the CHIPS Act," said Thomas Sonderman, chief executive of Bloomington, Minnesota-based SkyWater.

  • Should You Buy Philip Morris (PM) Ahead of Earnings?

    Philip Morris (PM) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About AMC Stock?

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) is capturing people's attention again, but for a different reason than it did most recently. As a result, the price of AMC skyrocketed by more than 2,000% at one point before giving up most of those gains later.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Banks Are Flooding the US Market With Bonds Many Hadn’t Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks were supposed to be done with much of their borrowing in bond markets for the year. Then this week, they sold another $27.5 billion of notes. Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownAbout $10 billion came from Bank of America Corp. on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Morgan St