Outlook on the Functional Cosmetics and Skin Care Ingredients American Market to 2030 - Players Include Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf and Unilever

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

America’s Functional Cosmetics and Skin Care Ingredients Market

America’s Functional Cosmetics and Skin Care Ingredients Market
America’s Functional Cosmetics and Skin Care Ingredients Market

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "America's Functional Cosmetics and Skin Care Ingredients Market, By Product Type, By Ingredients Type, By Geography, By Distribution Channel - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Functional cosmetics & skin care ingredients are those substances that have multiple uses and are intended to enhance the look. These ingredients are commonly found in cosmetics and include avocado, hazelnut, soybean, evening primrose, DMAE, rosemary, wild mint, carrot oil, willow bark, and grape leaf extract.

Market Dynamics:

Growing demand for active ingredient from anti-aging products and rising awareness regarding healthy skin are major factors propelling market growth. Moreover, integration of probiotics in skin care products is also anticipated to foster market growth. Furthermore, technological advancement is expected to play significant role in overall development of market.

On the other hand, presence of counterfeit products is expected to restrict the market growth.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of the Americas functional cosmetics & skin care ingredients market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the Americas functional cosmetics & skin care ingredients market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf AG, Loreal SA, Unilever PLC, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Natura & Co., Kao Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The Americas functional cosmetics & skin care ingredients market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Americas functional cosmetics & skin care ingredients market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Americas Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients, By Product Type

  • Market Americas Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients, By Ingredient Type

  • Market Americas Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients, By Distribution Type

  • Market Americas Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients, Geography

  • Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Growing demand for active ingredient from anti-aging products

  • Presence of counterfeit products

  • Integration of probiotics in skincare products

  • Impact Analysis

  • Key Highlights

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Product launch/Approvals

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Analysis

  • Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. America's Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

  • COVID-19 Epidemiology

  • Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis

  • Economic Impact

5. America's Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients Market, By PRODUCT TYPE, 2017 and 2030, (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Cosmetic

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Skin Care

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Eye Care

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Foot Care

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

6. America's Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients Market, By INGREDIENTS TYPE, 2017 and 2030, (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Vitamin E

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Vitamin C

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Hyaluronic Acid

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Salicylic Acid

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Glycolic Acid

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

7. America's Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients Market, By DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2017 and 2030, (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Specialist Retailers

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Drugstores/Pharmacies

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Department Stores

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Internet Retailing

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

8. America's Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients Market, By GEOGRAPHY, 2017 and 2030, (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Country 2017-2030

  • Country Trends

  • North America

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Latin America

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

9. Competitive Landscape

  • Procter & Gamble

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Developments

  • Financial Performance

  • Strategies

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Strategies

  • Loreal SA

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Strategies

  • Unilever PLC

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Strategies

  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Strategies

  • Shiseido Company Limited

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Strategies

  • Natura & Co.

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Strategies

  • Kao Corporation

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Strategies

  • Colgate-Palmolive Company

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Strategies

  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Strategies

  • Analyst Views

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2i9sxx

Attachment

