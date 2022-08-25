Outlook on the Functional Cosmetics and Skin Care Ingredients American Market to 2030 - Players Include Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf and Unilever
America’s Functional Cosmetics and Skin Care Ingredients Market
Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "America's Functional Cosmetics and Skin Care Ingredients Market, By Product Type, By Ingredients Type, By Geography, By Distribution Channel - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Functional cosmetics & skin care ingredients are those substances that have multiple uses and are intended to enhance the look. These ingredients are commonly found in cosmetics and include avocado, hazelnut, soybean, evening primrose, DMAE, rosemary, wild mint, carrot oil, willow bark, and grape leaf extract.
Market Dynamics:
Growing demand for active ingredient from anti-aging products and rising awareness regarding healthy skin are major factors propelling market growth. Moreover, integration of probiotics in skin care products is also anticipated to foster market growth. Furthermore, technological advancement is expected to play significant role in overall development of market.
On the other hand, presence of counterfeit products is expected to restrict the market growth.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the Americas functional cosmetics & skin care ingredients market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the Americas functional cosmetics & skin care ingredients market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf AG, Loreal SA, Unilever PLC, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Natura & Co., Kao Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The Americas functional cosmetics & skin care ingredients market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Americas functional cosmetics & skin care ingredients market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Americas Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients, By Product Type
Market Americas Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients, By Ingredient Type
Market Americas Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients, By Distribution Type
Market Americas Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients, Geography
Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Growing demand for active ingredient from anti-aging products
Presence of counterfeit products
Integration of probiotics in skincare products
Impact Analysis
Key Highlights
Regulatory Scenario
Product launch/Approvals
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Analysis
Merger and Acquisition Scenario
4. America's Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
COVID-19 Epidemiology
Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis
Economic Impact
5. America's Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients Market, By PRODUCT TYPE, 2017 and 2030, (US$ Mn)
6. America's Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients Market, By INGREDIENTS TYPE, 2017 and 2030, (US$ Mn)
7. America's Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients Market, By DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2017 and 2030, (US$ Mn)
8. America's Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients Market, By GEOGRAPHY, 2017 and 2030, (US$ Mn)
9. Competitive Landscape
Procter & Gamble
Beiersdorf AG
Loreal SA
Unilever PLC
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Shiseido Company Limited
Natura & Co.
Kao Corporation
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
Analyst Views
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2i9sxx
