Outlook on the Game-Based Learning Global Market to 2027: Players Include Breakaway, Centrical, Duolingo, Edapp and Filament Games

This report provides an overview of the GBL market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027 by estimating with values derived from manufacturers' total revenues. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, game type, industry and geography.

The report also includes a section on the leading players in the market. It also explains the main drivers, competitive landscape and current GBL market trends. The report concludes with a focus on the GBL vendor landscape, including detailed profiles of the major players operating in the global GBL market.

Companies Mentioned

Breakaway Ltd.

Centrical

Duolingo

Edapp

Filament Games

Gamelearn

Gametize

G-Cube

Growth Engineering

Indusgeeks Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Kahoot!

Kuato Studios

Layup

Minecraft

Monkimun Inc.

Report Includes

36 data tables and 31 additional tables

In-depth overview of the global market for game-based learning (GBL) technology

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales data) from 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Evaluation and forecast the game-based learning market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by component, game type, end user, deployment, and geographic region

Assessment of major driving trends, challenges, and opportunities in this innovation driven market, along with current trends, new developments, and regulatory implications within the marketplace

Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

Market share analysis of the key market participants, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, and competitive landscape

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Minecraft, Layup, Centrical and Gametize

The education industry is slowly shifting toward digitization. Delayed change is a positive thing, as it helps to prevent the hazards of implementing educational fads before they have been thoroughly evaluated. Therefore, it results in a system that is slow to adapt to the world of technology, which is changing at a rapid rate. The only way to really change the systemic approach to education is to boost that response rate, which is no easy undertaking.



New advances such as digital learning and subscription-based learning in learning styles have evolved with various functionalities that are significantly enriching the learning experience, as technology has continued to change the field of education.

These learning strategies have improved the accessibility of educational institutions and their resources through e-Learning platforms. The learning experience for students is also enhanced specifically by these teaching strategies.

According to Muzzy Lane, a technology company developing GBL software tools in the Education Technology space, students who use GBL are able to absorb practical information while having a distinctive learning experience.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Gbl History and Overview

3.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Gbl

3.3 Patent Analysis

3.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Gbl

3.5 Future of Gbl

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Adoption of Digital Learning Solutions

4.1.2 Supportive Government and Organization Initiatives

4.1.3 Increased Prominence of Social Learning

4.1.4 Increase in Strategic Initiatives

4.2 Market Opportunities

4.2.1 Launch of 5G Network and Increasing Penetration of Mobile Learning

4.2.2 Growing Adoption of Online Learning in the Education and Corporate Sectors

4.3 Market Challenges

4.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Cyberattacks

4.3.2 Slow Internet Connection and Poor Infrastructure in Some Countries

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component

5.1 Overview

5.2 Solutions

5.3 Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Game Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Assessment and Evaluation Games

6.3 Training, Knowledge and Skill-Based Games

6.4 Language Learning Games

6.5 Ai-Based Games

6.6 Ar and Vr Games

6.7 Location- and Role-Based Games

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Industry

7.1 Overview

7.2 Education

7.3 Enterprises

7.4 Healthcare

7.5 Other Industries

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

8.1 Overview

8.2 Americas

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Companies

Chapter 11 Appendix: Abbreviations

