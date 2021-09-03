Outlook on the Genomics Global Market to 2026 - by Component, Application, Technology, End-user and Region
The global genomics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Genomics refers to the study of the structure, function and inheritance of the genetic material present in the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of an organism. It addresses the intrarelationship of all genes to identify their combined influence on the overall growth and development. It involves various consumables, systems, software and services for diagnostics, drug discovery, development of precision medicine and agricultural research. Some of the technologies used for genomics include microarray, sequencing, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), nucleic acid extraction and purification and single-cell genomics analysis. These techniques are highly effective in solving complex genetic problems.
The increasing adoption of non-invasive cancer screening-based research, along with the growing demand for personalized medicines, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising incidences of chronic diseases is also providing a boost to the market growth. Clinical workflows are widely being integrated with genomic data for the production of targeted and personalized medicines and for studying the growth of newborn genetic screening programs and military genomics.
This, along with the growing demand for genetically modified plants and organisms in the agriculture sector, is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Various technological advancements, including the development of genomics-based apps and tests, are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of bioinformatics and the increasing demand for next-generation sequencing services, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global genomics market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 23andMe Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.
