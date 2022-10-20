U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,667.89
    -27.27 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,345.80
    -78.01 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,615.90
    -64.61 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.02
    -14.73 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.69
    +1.14 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,635.90
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    +0.32 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9785
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2110
    +0.0840 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1236
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9800
    +0.1650 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,117.28
    -53.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.77
    +1.37 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Outlook on the GIS in Telecom Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Pitney Bowes, Bentley Systems, Autodesk and General Electric Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global GIS in Telecom Market Demand Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Data, Service), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), End-user (SMEs, Large Enterprises) - Revenue Forecast to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


According to this report the GIS in telecom market had revenue of $1,564.6 million in 2021, which will increase to $4,482.8 million by 2030, advancing at a rate of over 12% over this decade. This will be because of the snowballing demand for network installation and the increasing acceptance of GIS for broadband and mobile services.

North America holds the largest GIS in telecom market share, credited to the speedy development of 5G networks. For example, Verizon Communications Inc. is directing field experiments with its partners for offering its 5G wireless network. With the growing need for cutting-edge network technologies, the demand for GIS services for network planning is snowballing in the region.

Thus, the increasing requirement for network connectivity is the main factor driving the demand for these solutions among telcos. The erection of a network tower in a particular area is carried out after determining the ideal location for supporting operations. Moreover, with the increasing competition, together with the rapid rollout of new wireless technologies, such as 4G and 5G, telecom corporations are focused on network planning and targeted expansion.

Additionally, the planning, expansion, and testing of a wireless network involve high costs, which is why telecom companies are adopting GIS for improved the analysis of the geographical data, before tower installation.

Moreover, advanced technologies, such as IoT and AI, are compelling GIS in telecom market vendors to incorporate their services into connected-technology-enabled devices and sensors, for helping telecom companies in collecting data specific to their requirements.

These miniaturized systems are gaining popularity as they offer more flexibility regarding geospatial data collection. They allow for instantaneous data collection for mapping and navigation, which helps telecom corporations in formulating effective network planning and development strategies.

The cloud category will witness the higher growth rate, of 13.0%, in the GIS in telecom market over this decade. This can be credited to the increasing preference of telecom corporations to access enterprise and consumer data from mobile devices and web browsers, which is enabled by the cloud.

Fundamentally, the rapid progression in the usage of cloud-based applications, accompanied by a surge in modern corporations and businesses' dependence on them, drives the growth of the industry stably.

AI in GIS can assist organizations in making fast and knowledgeable decisions. The two technologies will progressively be used in areas including fleet localization, asset tracking and management, and location intelligence. This will, in the end, change the GIS landscape and advance the potential of the technology, thus pushing the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 01 RESEARCH SCOPE

CHAPTER 02 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER 03 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 04 MARKET INDICATORS

CHAPTER 05 INDUSTRY OUTLOOK
5.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Trends
5.2.2 Drivers
5.2.3 Restraints/challenges
5.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers/restraints
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4.1 Bargaining power of buyers
5.4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4.3 Intensity of rivalry
5.4.4 Threat of new entrants
5.4.5 Threat of substitutes

CHAPTER 06 GLOBAL MARKET
6.1 Overview
6.2 Market Revenue, by Offering (2014-2030)
6.2.1 GIS Service in Telecom Market, by type (2014-2030)
6.2.2.1 GIS professional service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
6.3 Market Revenue, by Deployment Type (2014-2030)
6.4 Market Revenue, by End-user (2014-2030)
6.5 Market Revenue, by Region (2014-2030)

CHAPTER 07 NORTH AMERICA MARKET
7.1 Overview
7.2 Market Revenue, by Offering (2014-2030)
7.2.1 GIS Service in Telecom Market, by type (2014-2030)
7.2.2.1 GIS professional service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
7.3 Market Revenue, by Deployment Type (2014-2030)
7.4 Market Revenue, by End-user (2014-2030)
7.5 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)
7.5.1 U.S. market revenue (2014-2030)
7.5.2 Canada market revenue (2014-2030)

CHAPTER 08 EUROPE MARKET
8.1 Overview
8.2 Market Revenue, by Offering (2014-2030)
8.2.1 GIS Service in Telecom Market, by type (2014-2030
8.2.2.1 GIS professional service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
8.3 Market Revenue, by Deployment Type (2014-2030)
8.4 Market Revenue, by End-user (2014-2030)
8.5 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)
8.5.1 U.K. market revenue (2014-2030)
8.5.2 Germany market revenue (2014-2030)
8.5.3 Italy market revenue (2014-2030)
8.5.4 France market revenue (2014-2030)
8.5.5 Spain market revenue (2014-2030)
8.5.6 Russia market revenue (2014-2030)

CHAPTER 09 APAC MARKET
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Revenue, by Offering (2014-2030)
9.2.1 GIS Service in Telecom Market, by type (2014-2030)
9.2.2.1 GIS professional service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
9.3 Market Revenue, by Deployment Type (2014-2030)
9.4 Market Revenue, by End-user (2014-2030)
9.5 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)
9.5.1 China market revenue (2014-2030)
9.5.2 Japan market revenue (2014-2030)
9.5.3 India market revenue (2014-2030)
9.5.4 South Korea market revenue (2014-2030)

CHAPTER 10 LATAM MARKET
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Revenue, by Offering (2014-2030)
10.2.1 GIS Service in Telecom Market, by type (2014-2030)
10.2.2.1 GIS professional service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
10.3 Market Revenue, by Deployment Type (2014-2030)
10.4 Market Revenue, by End-user (2014-2030)
10.5 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)
10.5.1 Brazil market revenue (2014-2030)
10.5.2 Mexico market revenue (2014-2030)
10.5.3 Argentina market revenue (2014-2030)

CHAPTER 11 MEA MARKET
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Revenue, by Offering (2014-2030)
11.2.1 GIS Service in Telecom Market, by type (2014-2030)
11.2.2.1 GIS professional service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)
11.3 Market Revenue, by Deployment Type (2014-2030)
11.4 Market Revenue, by End-user (2014-2030)
11.5 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)
11.5.1 South Africa market revenue (2014-2030)
11.5.2 U.A.E. market revenue (2014-2030)
11.5.3 Saudi Arabia market revenue (2014-2030)
11.5.4 Nigeria market revenue (2014-2030)
11.5.5 Turkey market revenue (2014-2030)

CHAPTER 12 MAJOR MARKETS: SEGMENT ANALYSIS
12.1 Overview
12.2 U.S. Market Revenue, by Offering (2014-2030)
12.3 U.S. Market Revenue, by End-user (2014-2030)
12.4 China Market Revenue, by Offering (2014-2030)
12.5 China Market Revenue, by End-user (2014-2030)
12.6 U.K. Market Revenue, by Offering (2014-2030)
12.7 U.K. Market Revenue, by End-user (2014-2030)
12.8 Brazil Market Revenue, by Offering (2014-2030)
12.9 Brazil Market Revenue, by End-user (2014-2030)
12.10 South Africa Market Revenue, by Offering (2014-2030)
12.11 South Africa Market Revenue, by End-user (2014-2030)

CHAPTER 13 COMPETITIVE LANDSCCAPE
13.1 List of Market Players and their Offerings
13.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
13.3 Competitive Analysis of Key Players
13.4 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players
13.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.4.3 Product Launch

CHAPTER 14 COMPANY PROFILES
14.1 Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc.
14.1.1 Business overview
14.1.2 Product/service offerings
14.2 Hexagon AB
14.2.1 Business overview
14.2.2 Product/service offerings
14.2.3 Key financial summary
14.3 Trimble Inc.
14.3.1 Business overview
14.3.2 Product/service offerings
14.3.3 Key financial summary
14.4 Pitney Bowes Inc.
14.4.1 Business overview
14.4.2 Product/service offerings
14.4.3 Key financial summary
14.5 Bentley Systems Incorporated
14.5.1 Business overview
14.5.2 Product/service offerings
14.6 Autodesk Inc.
14.6.1 Business overview
14.6.2 Product/service offerings
14.6.3 Key financial summary
14.7 Schneider Electric SE
14.7.1 Business overview
14.7.2 Product/service offerings
14.7.3 Key financial summary
14.8 General Electric Company
14.8.1 Business overview
14.8.2 Product/service offerings
14.8.3 Key financial summary
14.9 RMSI Private Limited
14.9.1 Business overview
14.9.2 Product/service offerings
14.10 Cyient Limited
14.10.1 Business overview
14.10.2 Product/service offerings
14.10.3 Key financial summary
14.11 L3Harris Technologies Inc.
14.11.1 Business overview
14.11.2 Product/service offerings
14.11.3 Key financial summary

CHAPTER 15 APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33ngu2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-gis-in-telecom-global-market-to-2030---featuring-pitney-bowes-bentley-systems-autodesk-and-general-electric-among-others-301655016.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Tesla stock falls, EV maker reiterates demand for Q4

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses the move in Tesla stock after the EV maker reported earnings.

  • AT&T stock ticks up on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down AT&T third-quarter earnings.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Lower pipeline volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel hurt Kinder Morgan's (KMI) earnings in Q3.

  • Danaher (DHR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Danaher (DHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 8.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • NextEra Energy (NEE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $73.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day.

  • UBS has released its annual house-price bubble report. Here are the most overvalued markets.

    The arrival of the seventh annual UBS global real estate bubble report rings different, coming at the start of a period of retreat rather than during a wave of excess.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Union Pacific stock dips despite earnings, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move in Union Pacific stock after the rail freight company reported earnings.

  • Missed Out on Alphabet? My Best Artificial Intelligence Stock To Buy and Hold.

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, continues to rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. AI supercharged Google's self-proclaimed mission to "organize the world's information and make it universally acceptable and usable," keeping it ahead of the competition. Hence, the technology deserves some credit for its $1.3 trillion market cap.

  • Crown Castle (CCI) Beats on Q3 FFO & Revenues, Hikes Dividend

    Solid 5G leasing environment and elevated tower space demand aid Crown Castle's (CCI) Q3 earnings. It announces a hike in its quarterly cash dividend payment and maintains its 2022 outlook.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • 3 Bargain Stocks Cathie Wood Loves

    The iconic growth stock investor isn't afraid to go for value if there are promising catalysts in the future.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • 11 Best Monkey-Making Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 11 best money-making stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Money-Making Stocks To Buy Now. Investors are finding it hard to park cash in equities this year, amid consistently high inflation, a hawkish Fed, […]

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Elon Musk pumps Tesla stock with ridiculous $4 trillion target. Is a dump coming next?

    Another Tesla Inc. earnings call and another fanciful Elon Musk prediction likely encouraged yet another open file at the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

  • Shopify (SHOP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Shopify (SHOP) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.