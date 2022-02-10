U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

Outlook on the Glioblastoma Multiforme Global Market to 2030

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glioblastoma Multiforme - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is now defined by the WHO 2021 as a diffuse astrocytic glioma with no mutations in IDH genes or histone H3 genes. It is the most common primary brain tumor in humans. Like other astrocytomas, GBM originates from astrocytes, a type of glial cells that are non-neuronal and function to provide structural and biochemical support to the brain's neuronal network. GBM continues to be a disease with some of the highest unmet needs in oncology, with patients having a median overall survival (OS) of between one and two years. The lack of therapies is primarily due to the inability of drugs to penetrate the blood-brain barrier (BBB).

The market of GBM relies predominantly on temozolomide and bevacizumab, which accounted for 46% and 51%, respectively, of the total $549.1M sales in 2020. For this market to witness true growth, the currently marketed products would need to be almost entirely replaced by new pipeline products, owing to the significant presence of generic temozolomide and the introduction of bevacizumab biosimilars. However, a high failure rate has been historically observed for late-stage GBM trials and may impact the pipeline forecast and impede the market growth. Nevertheless, eight pipeline agents are expected to enter the 8MM and drive the GBM growth to $868.5M by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

Key Highlights

  • The main drivers of growth include the anticipated approval and launch of eight pipeline agents during the forecast period, of which cancer vaccines and protein kinase inhibitors are the dominating classes.

  • The primary barrier to growth in the forecast period will be the high failure rates historically observed for Phase III GBM trials, impacting the pipeline forecast. The high genericization of temozolomide and recent patent expiration of Avastin, leading to biosimilar entry, also reduces the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market potential.

  • DCVax-L, regorafenib, and paxalisib are the three pipeline agents expected to generate the highest sales for GBM from 2020-2030.

  • Aside from improving OS, other key unmet needs in the GBM market include; Predictive biomarkers to guide personalized therapy and the need to find more efficacious treatment in O6-methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) unmethylated patients who typically have a poor response to temozolomide.

Key Questions Answered

  • Eight Phase II-III pipeline agents are expected to enter the Glioblastoma market from 2024 onwards. What impact will these agents have on the market?

  • Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

  • What are the current unmet needs in GBM, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs?

  • What are the opportunities for R&D?

  • What are the current research and development (R&D) strategies being explored and how can developers incorporate these methods into their business strategy?

  • What is the expected future uptake of protein kinase inhibitors across the 8MM?

Scope

  • Overview of Glioblastoma Multiforme including epidemiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

  • Topline Glioblastoma Multiforme market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

  • Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting Glioblastoma Multiforme therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

  • Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase II - III).

  • Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Glioblastoma Multiforme therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy
The report will enable you to:

  • Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

  • Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Glioblastoma Multiforme therapeutics market.

  • Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global Glioblastoma Multiforme market in the future.

  • Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

  • Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Track drug sales in the global Glioblastoma Multiforme therapeutics market from 2020-2030.

  • Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Glioblastoma Multiforme: Executive Summary
1.1 The Glioblastoma Multiforme Market is Forecast to Reach $868.5M by 2030 Across the 8MM
1.2 GBM-AGILE Candidates Set to Penetrate the Market While Merck & Co. Expands its Early-Stage Portfolio and Roche Experiences Erosion
1.3 High Unmet Needs Exist in the GBM Market, Especially in MGMT-Promoter Unmethylated Patients and Unresectable Patients
1.4 Opportunities for New Entrants with Better Markers of Prognosis and Drug Targets
1.5 Novel GBM-AGILE Drug Candidates and Immunotherapies Expected to Launch During the Forecast Period
1.6 What Do Physicians Think?

2 Introduction
2.1 Catalyst
2.2 Related Reports
2.3 Upcoming Reports

3 Disease Overview
3.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
3.1.1 Etiology
3.1.2 Pathophysiology
3.2 Classification or Staging Systems

4 Epidemiology
4.1 Disease Background
4.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
4.3 Global and Historical Trends
4.4 8MM Forecast Methodology
4.4.1 Sources
4.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods
4.4.3 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Brain Cancer
4.4.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Brain Cancer by Type
4.4.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Glioblastoma by Grade
4.4.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Glioblastoma by Origin
4.4.7 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Glioblastoma by Biomarkers
4.4.8 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Glioblastoma by Mutations
4.4.9 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Brain Cancer
4.5 Discussion
4.5.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight
4.5.2 COVID-19 Impact
4.6 Epidemiological Forecast for Brain Cancer (2020-2030)
4.6.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Brain Cancer
4.6.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Brain Cancer
4.6.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Brain Cancer
4.6.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Brain Cancer by Type
4.6.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Glioblastoma by Grade
4.6.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Glioblastoma by Origin
4.6.7 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Glioblastoma by Biomarkers
4.6.8 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Glioblastoma by Mutations
4.6.9 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Brain Cancer
4.6.10 Limitations of the Analysis
4.6.11 Strengths of the Analysis

5 Disease Management
5.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview
5.2 KOL Insights on Disease Management

6 Current Treatment Options
6.1 Overview

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
7.1 Overview
7.2 Identification and Validation of Biomarkers and Drug Targets
7.3 Overcoming the Blood-Brain Barrier to Improve the Efficacy of Treatments
7.4 Better Treatment Options for MGMT Unmethylated and Unresectable Patients
7.5 Differentiating Pseudoprogression and True Progression

9 R&D Strategies
9.1 Overview
9.1.1 The Efficacy of Immunotherapy in GBM
9.1.2 Predictive Biomarkers and Targeted Therapy
9.1.3 Improving Therapy Administration Routes
9.2 Clinical Trials Design
9.2.1 Clinical Endpoints
9.2.2 More Umbrella or Platform Trial Designs
9.2.3 Comparator Arms

10 Pipeline Assessment
10.1 Overview
10.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development

11 Pipeline Valuation Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Assessment

12 Current and Future Players
12.1 Overview
12.2 Deal-Making Trends

13 Market Outlook

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uz9qdz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


