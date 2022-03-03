Outlook on the Glucosinolates Global Market to 2027 - Growing R&D in the Applications of Glucosinolates Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Glucosinolates Market

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glucosinolates Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global glucosinolates market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global glucosinolates market to grow with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on glucosinolates market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on glucosinolates market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global glucosinolates market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global glucosinolates market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing consumption of plant-based foods

Rise in the awareness of health benefits of cruciferous plants

2) Restraints

Easy availability of substitutes

3) Opportunities

Growing R&D in the applications of glucosinolates

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the glucosinolates market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the glucosinolates market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global glucosinolates market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Glucosinolates Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Glucosinolates Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Extract

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Applications

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Glucosinolates Market



4. Glucosinolates Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Glucosinolates Market by Extract

5.1. Mustard Seed

5.2. Broccoli

5.3. Cabbage

5.4. Bruseel Sprouts



6. Global Glucosinolates Market by Applications

6.1. Food and Beverage

6.2. Pharmaceuticals

6.3. Cosmetics

6.4. Others



7. Global Glucosinolates Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Glucosinolates Market by Extract

7.1.2. North America Glucosinolates Market by Applications

7.1.3. North America Glucosinolates Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Glucosinolates Market by Extract

7.2.2. Europe Glucosinolates Market by Applications

7.2.3. Europe Glucosinolates Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Glucosinolates Market by Extract

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Glucosinolates Market by Applications

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Glucosinolates Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Glucosinolates Market by Extract

7.4.2. RoW Glucosinolates Market by Applications

7.4.3. RoW Glucosinolates Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Glucosinolates Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Kirkman Group

8.2.2. Wincobel Chemical Co., Ltd.

8.2.3. Jarrow Formulas GmbH

8.2.4. Source Naturals

8.2.5. Nutra Canada

8.2.6. Interherb Ltd.

8.2.7. Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

8.2.8. NATIVE EXTRACTS Pty Ltd

8.2.9. Brightol

8.2.10. Seagate Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o01zjo

