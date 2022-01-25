U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

Outlook on the Gluten-Free Oats Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Application, End-use, Distribution Channel and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten-Free Oats Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gluten-free oats market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Oats are considered to be an excellent source of fiber and are consumed in various forms such as whole oats, oat groats, steel-cut oats, rolled oats, instant oats, oat flour, oat bran, etc. Oats are naturally considered to be gluten-free and can be suitable for people with celiac disease or people suffering from gluten-intolerance. However, they can be easily contaminated with gluten, because they may have been grown in fields near wheat and other gluten-containing crops such as barley and rye. They may also get contaminated while processing in the same facility that also processes gluten-containing crops.

The market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of celiac disease as well as lifestyle-related diseases. For people suffering from celiac disease, a strict gluten-free diet is the only lifestyle choice. With the in gluten creasing prevalence of the celiac disease, especially in developed countries in North America and Europe, the market demand has been witnessing significant growth. Apart from this, a portion of the population, both in the developed as well as the developing economies, are voluntarily shifting toward gluten-free diets as a part of healthy lifestyle choices. Since gluten-free oats are rich in essential vitamins, fiber, minerals and antioxidant plant compounds, the incorporation of the same in breakfast cereals, bakery and snack items has strongly contributed to the market growth globally.

Moreover, gluten-free oats have low calorific value and glycemic index, as a result, they are preferred by individuals who wish to lose weight. In response to the growing demand, the market players are also focusing on bringing new variants and creating a diverse product range. Looking forward, the publisher expect the global gluten-free oats market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

  • Rolled Oats

  • Steel Cut Oats

  • Oat Bran

  • Oat Flour

  • Others

Currently, rolled oats represent the most popular product type.

Market Breakup by Application:

  • Breakfast Cereals

  • Bakery

  • Snacks

  • Others

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into bakery, breakfast cereals, snacks and others. Amongst these, breakfast cereals, represent the largest application.

Market Breakup by End Use:

  • HORECA

  • Retail

On the basis of end-use, the market has been classified into HORECA and retail. Out of these, retail represents the largest end use.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Convenience Stores

  • Online

  • Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online and others. Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the most popular distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The global gluten-free oats industry is fragmented with the presence of several small and large manufacturers competing in terms of price and quality. Some of the leading manufacturers are:

  • Quaker Oats Company

  • Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

  • Kinnusen Mylly Oy

  • Glebe Farm Food Limited

  • Avena Foods

This report provides a deep insight into the market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global gluten-free oats industry in any manner.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Gluten-Free Oats Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Value Trends
5.2.2 Volume Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Analysis
5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by End Use
5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
5.11 SWOT Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Strengths
5.11.3 Weaknesses
5.11.4 Opportunities
5.11.5 Threats
5.12 Value Chain Analysis
5.13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.13.3 Degree of Competition
5.13.4 Threat of New Entrants
5.13.5 Threat of Substitutes

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Rolled Oats
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Steel Cut Oats
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Oat Bran
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Oat Flour
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Breakfast Cereals
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Bakery
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Snacks
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-Use
8.1 HORECA
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Retail
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarket and Hypermarket
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Convenience Stores
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Online
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
11.3 Profiles of Key Players
11.3.1 Quaker Oats Company
11.3.2 Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods
11.3.3 Kinnusen Mylly Oy
11.3.4 Glebe Farm Food Limited
11.3.5 Avena Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3pql2t

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


