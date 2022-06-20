U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.17
    +0.61 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.80
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0516
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0720
    +0.1120 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,307.61
    +791.46 (+4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.69
    +3.75 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Outlook on the Hazardous Goods Logistics Global Market to 2028 - Stringent Government Rules and Regulations for Hazardous Goods Transportation are Driving Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hazardous Goods Logistics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global hazardous goods logistics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global hazardous goods logistics market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on hazardous goods logistics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.

The report on hazardous goods logistics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global hazardous goods logistics market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global hazardous goods logistics market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Rise in the oil and gas industry

  • Stringent government rules and regulations for hazardous goods transportation

  • Increase in the transportation of nuclear medicines

2) Restraints

  • Potential risks and the high cost of transportation

3) Opportunities

  • Players shifting toward nuclear energy require a vehicle

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the hazardous goods logistics market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the hazardous goods logistics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global hazardous goods logistics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Highlights
2.2. Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Projection
2.3. Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Hazardous Goods Logistics Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Services
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Destinations
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Hazardous Goods Logistics Market

4. Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Services
5.1. Transportation
5.2. Warehousing and Distribution
5.3. Value Added Services

6. Global Hazardous Goods Logistics Market byDestinations
6.1. Domestic
6.2. International

7. Global Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Region 2022-2028
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Services
7.1.2. North America Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Destinations
7.1.3. North America Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.2.1. Europe Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Services
7.2.2. Europe Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Destinations
7.2.3. Europe Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Services
7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Destinations
7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Country
7.4. RoW
7.4.1. RoW Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Services
7.4.2. RoW Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Destinations
7.4.3. RoW Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Hazardous Goods Logistics Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. DHL
8.2.2. DSV
8.2.3. Ceva Logistics
8.2.4. Bollore Logistics
8.2.5. DGD Transport
8.2.6. DB Schenker
8.2.7. Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
8.2.8. Toll Group
8.2.9. YRC Worldwide Inc
8.2.10. United Parcel Service

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgsig4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-hazardous-goods-logistics-global-market-to-2028---stringent-government-rules-and-regulations-for-hazardous-goods-transportation-are-driving-growth-301571194.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Here Are the Hours for Juneteenth.

    The Juneteenth holiday weekend may come as a bit of respite for investors. Last week, they had to navigate increasingly turbulent markets: The  officially entered a bear market on Monday, the Federal Reserve announced a 0.75 percent interest rate hike on Wednesday, and the  finished below 30,000 points on Thursday. Is the Stock Market Closed on Juneteenth?

  • 10 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this piece we will take a look at the ten best falling stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our introduction of the companies and the general economic outlook, jump right ahead to 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now. The start of 2022 had a tinge of optimism to […]

  • Top three Aussie miners to shed $11 billion in market value as commodity rout accelerates

    Australia's big three miners were on track to lose more than A$16 billion ($11.12 billion) in combined market value on Monday at current levels, as a commodities selloff over easing China demand and fears of a global recession deepened. Rio Tinto's Australia-listed shares were set to shed nearly A$2 billion in value, BHP more than A$10 billion, and Fortescue Metals over A$4 billion. Lower output from Chinese steel mills has hit demand for iron ore, while prices of commodities like copper and aluminium have slumped on worries that aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve's and other central banks could tip the global economy into a recession.

  • Warren Buffett's portfolio is full of buyback opportunities which he calls 'the best use of cash'. Here are 3 companies with the biggest hidden dividend potential

    The Oracle of Omaha regularly buys back Berkshire Hathaway shares too.

  • Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022

    In this article we present the list of Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022. Click to skip ahead and see the Louis Navellier is Buying These 5 Energy Stocks in 2022. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) represent some of the biggest purchases of energy stocks made by […]

  • Better EV Stock to Buy: Rivian vs. Nio

    Now that electric vehicle (EV) stocks have tumbled from excessive valuations, many people are looking closer at getting exposure to the sector. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and China-based Nio (NYSE: NIO) are two popular names with investors. Rivian had a very successful initial public offering late last year and held $17 billion in cash as of March 31.

  • 10 Low-Priced Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 10 low-price blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Low-Priced Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. We are halfway into 2022, and what at first was a stock market recovering from pandemic-related aftershocks, is now […]

  • The Housing Market Just Hit a Wall. What’s Next for Prices, Brokers, and Builder Stocks.

    Just a few months ago real estate was flying high. But with mortgage rates rising, brokers are already seeing a sharp slowdown in buyers. The big builders are better positioned to weather a recession.

  • 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now

    Stock splits are getting a lot of attention this summer: Amazon just completed its 20-for-1 split, Alphabet's 20-for-1 action is coming up fast, Shopify approved a 10-for-1 split, and Tesla's board of directors just signed off on a 3-for-1 split. Fortinet shares will be divvied up on June 22, leaving shareholders on June 23 with five shares for every one they owned prior. As a reminder, the share price will also be divided by five to adjust accordingly, so the value of Fortinet as a company is not changing.

  • Stocks Historically Don’t Bottom Out Until the Fed Eases

    Another week of whipsaw stock trading has many investors wondering how much farther markets will fall. Investors have often blamed the Federal Reserve for market routs. It turns out the Fed has often had a hand in market turnarounds, too.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and income investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. Market downturns and rising inflation rates across the globe have left most businessmen and […]

  • Want to Retire Early? These 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Help

    Buying dividend stocks, which make so much money that they give a chunk of their profits on a regular basis to shareholders, can eventually build a waterfall of cash that can set you financially free. AT&T (NYSE: T) is one of only a few wireless carriers in the United States. The company generates more than $160 billion in annual revenue and uses some of that to pay out a quarterly dividend of $0.278 per share that currently yields a whopping 5.7%.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump, Bitcoin Rebounds; Beware The Bear Market

    Futures rose as Bitcoin rebounded. It's a bear market, so stay safe. Tesla rival BYD is among a few stocks setting up.

  • Warren Buffett Has Spent $118 Billion Buying These 3 Stocks Over the Past 6 Years

    Riding Warren Buffett's coattails to riches has been a successful moneymaking strategy for decades.

  • Stocks Won’t Sink Forever. Here Are Cheap Plays on the Market’s Recovery.

    The asset management industry has inviting prospects and battered shares. Why BlackRock, T. Rowe Price, and others are worth a look.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist This Summer

    Warren Buffet is widely acknowledged to be one of the greatest investors of all time. Buffett's research capabilities are legendary -- luckily, you don't need to spend thousands of hours researching these companies like Buffett has in order to invest like him. Here are three of Buffett's favorite stocks that you can load up on this summer.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Is the U.S. stock market closed today? What investors need to know on Juneteenth.

    U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in America. Officially known as the Juneteenth National Independence Day, it became a federal holiday last July, when legislation was signed into law by President Joe Biden. Juneteenth, which is celebrated annually by many on June 19, is a day marking the end of slavery in the U.S. It was on that date in 1865 that Union Gen. Gordon Granger read the Emancipation Proclamation to the people of Galveston, Texas, roughly 2½ years after the proclamation was issued on Jan. 1, 1863.

  • Anna Nikolayevsky Is Selling Off Roblox and These 9 Stocks

    In this article we’ll take a look at why Anna Nikolayevsky Is Selling Off Roblox and These 9 Stocks. Click to skip ahead and see why Anna Nikolayevsky Is Selling Off Roblox and These 4 Stocks. Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) are just a few of the major tech […]

  • Insiders made the right call by buying US$1.1m Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) stock this year, currently sit on US$30k profit

    Insiders who purchased Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY ) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be...