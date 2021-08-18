U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Outlook on the Healthcare Machine Vision System Global Market to 2028 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Machine Vision System Market by Product Type, Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare machine vision system market size was valued at $445.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.50 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2028. Machine vision in healthcare sector used to offer imaging-based automatic inspection and analyze the image for application such as process control and robotic guidance.

Surge in adoption of artificial intelligence-based technologies and big data in healthcare, rise in demand for automation in healthcare applications, and increase in adoption of personalizes medicines are some of the factors that drive the market growth of machine vision system in the healthcare sector. However, a shortage of skilled professionals is acting as restrain and hampers early adoption in developing countries. Further, the adoption of cloud-based healthcare solutions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global machine vision industry during the forecast period.

The healthcare machine vision system market is analyzed by product type, type, and application. On the basis of product type, it is fragmented into MV camera with host PC, smart camera, and vision-based barcode readers. On the basis of type, the market is segregated into 1D, 2D, and 3D. By application, the market is divided into in vitro diagnostics (pre-analytical and analytical), access & Tracking (surgical and industrial), surgical (tracking, navigation, and visualization), patient monitoring, drug dispensing. Region wise, the global healthcare machine vision system market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the Germany, UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market include Baumer, Cognex Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., Basler, Keyence, Omron, Teledyne Group, TKH Group, and Sony Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

CHAPTER 2: Executive Summary

CHAPTER 3: Market Overview
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Market share analysis, 2019
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Rise in demand for automation in healthcare applications
3.5.1.2. Increase in adoption of personalized medicines
3.5.1.3. Increased adoption of AI-based technologies and big data in healthcare
3.5.1.4. Growth in demand for machine vision-guided robotics in drug dispensing industries
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Lack of skilled professionals
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Introduction of cloud-based healthcare solutions
3.6. COVID Impact
3.6.1. COVID-19 outbreak
3.6.2. Impact on market size
3.6.3. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact
3.7. Product pricing trends

CHAPTER 4: Healthcare Machine Vision System Market, By Product Type
4.1. Overview
4.2. MV camera with host PC
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Smart camera
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Vision-based barcode readers
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: Healthcare Machine Vision System Market, By Type
5.1. Overview
5.2.1D
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3.2D
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4.3D
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: Healthcare Machine Vision System Market, ByApplication
6.1. Overview
6.2. In vitro diagnostics
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Pre-analytical
6.2.3. Analytical
6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.5. Market size and forecast, by sub-segment
6.2.6. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Access tracking
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Medical
6.3.3. Industrial
6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.5. Market size and forecast, by sub-segment
6.3.6. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Surgical
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Tracking
6.4.3. Navigation
6.4.4. Visualization
6.4.5. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.6. Market size and forecast, by sub-segment
6.4.7. Market analysis, by country
6.5. Patient monitoring
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3. Market analysis, by country
6.6. Drug dispensing
6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: Healthcare Machine Vision System Market, By Region

CHAPTER 8: Company profiles
8.1. BASLER AG
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Key executives
8.1.3. Company snapshot
8.1.4. SWOT analysis
8.1.5. Operating business segments
8.1.6. Product portfolio
8.1.7. R&D expenditure
8.1.8. Business performance
8.1.9. Key strategic moves and developments
8.2. BAUMER
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Key executives
8.2.3. Company snapshot
8.2.4. SWOT analysis
8.2.5. Operating business segments
8.2.6. Product portfolio
8.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. COGNEX CORPORATION
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Key executives
8.3.3. Company snapshot
8.3.4. SWOT analysis
8.3.5. Operating business segments
8.3.6. Product portfolio
8.3.7. R&D expenditure
8.3.8. Business performance
8.3.9. Key strategic moves and developments
8.4. FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Key executives
8.4.3. Company snapshot
8.4.4. SWOT analysis
8.4.5. Operating business segments
8.4.6. Product portfolio
8.4.7. R&D expenditure
8.4.8. Business performance
8.4.9. Key strategic moves and developments
8.5. KEYENCE
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Key executives
8.5.3. Company snapshot
8.5.4. SWOT analysis
8.5.5. Operating business segments
8.5.6. Product portfolio
8.5.7. R&D Expenditure
8.5.8. Business performance
8.5.9. Key strategic moves and developments
8.6. OMRON CORPORATION
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Key executives
8.6.3. Company snapshot
8.6.4. SWOT analysis
8.6.5. Operating business segments
8.6.6. Product portfolio
8.6.7. R&D expenditure
8.6.8. Business performance
8.6.9. Key strategic moves and developments
8.7. SONY CORPORATION
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Key executives
8.7.3. Company snapshot
8.7.4. SWOT analysis
8.7.5. Operating business segments
8.7.6. Product portfolio
8.7.7. R&D expenditure
8.7.8. Business performance
8.7.9. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. TELEDYNE GROUP
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Key executives
8.8.3. Company snapshot
8.8.4. SWOT analysis
8.8.5. Operating business segments
8.8.6. Product portfolio
8.8.7. R&D expenditure
8.8.8. Business performance
8.8.9. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. TKH GROUP
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Key executives
8.9.3. Company snapshot
8.9.4. SWOT analysis
8.9.5. Operating business segments
8.9.6. Product portfolio
8.9.7. R&D expenditure
8.9.8. Business performance
8.9.9. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qyx24p

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


