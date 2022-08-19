U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Outlook on the Highly Visible Packaging Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Amcor, Imex Packaging, Drug Package and Anchor Packaging Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Highly Visible Packaging Market

Global Highly Visible Packaging Market
Global Highly Visible Packaging Market

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Highly Visible Packaging Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Type, By End Use Industry, By Region and Forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Highly Visible Packaging Market was valued at USD 39 Bn in the year 2021 which is s expected to reach USD 60.1 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.55% from 2021-2027.

Packaging is one of the fastest growing industries which is in continuously changing according to demand from end users as well as consumers. Packaging not only represents the indent of a brand or company, but doubles as a means of offering consumers information & messages regarding various aspects of a product or brand. Highly visible packaging enables a company to differentiate its products from that of competitors in the market & helps to increase visibility owing to features like attractiveness.

Market Drivers

The increase in demand for the packaging industry in pharmaceutical for the storage & delivery of medicines will drive the market in the forecast period. Also, the capability to be durable, such as highly protective covering & tamper-proof, makes it a profitable option for product manufacturers & indirectly for consumers. During the COVID pandemic, restaurants focused on take-away and food deliveries during lockdowns, growing the use of high visibility single-use plastic food containers. This affected the studied market & led to an increase in sales.

The demand for convenience foods drives manufacturers towards using more high visibility packaging as ease of use plays important role in customer purchase decisions. High visibility packaging delivers clarity to improve product identification & protection from damage and contamination. In the case of pharmaceutical packaging, it facilitates patient compliance with drug regimens and improves distribution, and recordkeeping for health care providers & institutions.

Market Restraints

However, increase in the use of plastics like PE, HDPE, LLDPE, PP, LDPE, and others for all packaging needs is gradually compelling manufacturers to opt for recyclable alternatives, reducing product visibility. Furthermore, relatively high capital expenditure of this type of packaging technology currently is resulting in hesitation among manufacturers to invest in setting up this technology which is expected to act as a restraint for growth of the highly visible packaging market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Highly Visible Packaging Market is segmented into type such as Clamshell Packaging, Blister Pack, Shrink Wrap, Windowed Packaging, Plastic Container Packaging, Glass Container, Corrugated Box. Further, market is segmented into end use industry such as Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Fashion and Apparels, Electronics and Appliances, and Others.

Regional Analysis

Also, the Global Highly Visible Packaging Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America Region Dominates the Market in 2021, due to the United States has witnessed strong demand for dairy products, including milk, cheese, and yogurt. Also, Consumer awareness, towards health benefits of keeping food fresh & healthy highly visible packaging help consumers recognize it. More research & development in the region within Industry leads to innovative new products & technology to manufacture new products.

Key Players

Amcor Limited, Imex Packaging, Drug Package Inc., Anchor Packaging, Bemis Corporation, Sonoco Corporation, Bayer AG, Rohrer Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Mondi Group, etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global Highly Visible Packaging Market?

  • What will be the growth rate from 2021 to 2027?

  • Which segment/region will have highest growth?

  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

  • What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market, By Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type
5.2 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Type
5.3 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Type
5.3.1 Clamshell Packaging
5.3.2. Blister Pack
5.3.3. Shrink Wrap
5.3.4. Windowed Packaging
5.3.5. Plastic Container Packaging
5.3.6. Glass Container
5.3.7. Corrugated Box

6 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market, By End Use Industry
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End Use Industry
6.2 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market Share Analysis, By End Use Industry
6.3 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry
6.3.1 Food & Beverage
6.3.2. Healthcare
6.3.3. Manufacturing
6.3.4. Agriculture
6.3.5. Fashion and Apparels
6.3.6. Electronics and Appliances
6.3.7. Others

7 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market, By Region
7.1 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.2 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.3 Global Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Region

8 North America Highly Visible Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America Highly Visible Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Product
8.3 North America Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry
8.5 North America Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Country
8.5.1 U.S.
8.5.2 Canada
8.5.3 Mexico

9 Europe Highly Visible Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe Highly Visible Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Product
9.3 Europe Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry
9.5 Europe Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.5.1 Germany
9.5.2 France
9.5.3 UK
9.54. Rest of Europe

10 Asia Pacific Highly Visible Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific Highly Visible Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Product
10.3 Asia Pacific Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry
10.5 Asia Pacific Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

11 Latin America Highly Visible Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Latin America Highly Visible Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Product
11.3 Latin America Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry
11.5 Latin America Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, Country
11.5.1. Brazil
11.5.2. Rest of Latin America

12 Middle East Highly Visible Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Middle East Highly Visible Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Product
12.3 Middle East Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By End Use Industry
12.5 Middle East Highly Visible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Country
12.65.1. Saudi Arabia
12.5.2. UAE
12.5.3. Egypt
15.5.4. Kuwait
12.5.5. South Africa

13 Competitive Analysis
13.1 Competition Dashboard
13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
13.3 Key Development Strategies

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Amcor Limited
14.1.1 Overview
14.1.2 Offerings
14.1.3 Key Financials
14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.1.5 Key Market Developments
14.1.6 Key Strategies
14.2. Imex Packaging
14.2.1 Overview
14.2.2 Offerings
14.2.3 Key Financials
14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.2.5 Key Market Developments
14.2.6 Key Strategies
14.3. Drug Package Inc
14.3.1 Overview
14.3.2 Offerings
14.3.3 Key Financials
14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.3.5 Key Market Developments
14.3.6 Key Strategies
14.4 Anchor Packaging
14.4.1 Overview
14.4.2 Offerings
14.4.3 Key Financials
14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.4.5 Key Market Developments
14.4.6 Key Strategies
14.5 Bemis Corporation
14.5.1 Overview
14.5.2 Offerings
14.5.3 Key Financials
14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.5.5 Key Market Developments
14.5.6 Key Strategies
14.6 Sonoco Corporation
14.6.1 Overview
14.6.2 Offerings
14.6.3 Key Financials
14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.6.5 Key Market Developments
14.6.6 Key Strategies
14.7 Bayer AG
14.7.1 Overview
14.7.2 Offerings
14.7.3 Key Financials
14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.7.5 Key Market Developments
14.7.6 Key Strategies
14.8 Rohrer Corporation
14.8.1 Overview
14.8.2 Offerings
14.8.3 Key Financials
14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.8.5 Key Market Developments
14.8.6 Key Strategies
14.9 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited
14.9.1 Overview
14.9.2 Offerings
14.9.3 Key Financials
14.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.9.5 Key Market Developments
14.9.6 Key Strategies
14.10 Mondi Group
14.10.1 Overview
14.10.2 Offerings
14.10.3 Key Financials
14.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.10.5 Key Market Developments
14.10.6 Key Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/122w5f

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


