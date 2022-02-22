U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

Outlook on the Home Infusion Therapy Global Market to 2030 - Recent Technological Advancements in Infusion Pumps is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo

Global Home Infusion Therapy Market

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Infusion Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Infusion Pumps, Needleless Connectors), by Application (Anti-infective, Chemotherapy), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home infusion therapy market size is expected to reach USD 61.7 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. Home infusion therapy involves the intravenous or subcutaneous administration of drugs or biologicals to an individual at home. Favorable government policies and regulations are expected to propel market growth. In February 2018, the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 was signed into a law that states that all temporary payments of home infusion therapy in the U.S. will be covered by the government in accordance with this regulation.

In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening conditions, is expected to have a high impact on the market growth. According to a WHO report, the above-mentioned diseases accounted for 60.0% of the total deaths and 43.0% of the disease burden in the U.S. in 2019. This creates the need to infuse nutritional products that contain glutamine, phospholipids, glucose, and amino acids while administering medication to patients, which, in turn, is expected to boost the market growth in this region.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19, patients are waiting to seek treatment until they feel safe. Moreover, patients who seek infusion therapy already have diseases, which eventually weaken their immune systems. In such cases, going outside even to receive treatment becomes a potential threat. Reduced operating hours have led to difficulty in scheduling appointments as well, even if patients choose to continue treatment. Hence, home infusion therapy is expected to play a key role in supporting patients.

Home Infusion Therapy Market Report Highlights

  • By product, infusion pump emerged as the largest segment in 2021 owing to the increasing use of delivery fluids such as nutrients and medications

  • The anti-infective application segment dominated the market in 2021 as a large number of procedures are performed during the administration of medications, such as antibiotics and antifungals

  • North America dominated the global market in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for new technologies, along with advanced healthcare infrastructure

  • The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of diabetic patients in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Home Infusion Therapy Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Product Pipeline Analysis, by Application
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.4.1.1. Increasing geriatric population
3.4.1.2. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
3.4.1.3. Recent technological advancements in infusion pumps
3.4.1.4. Home healthcare as a cost-effective alternative
3.4.1.5. Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies
3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4.2.1. Product recall
3.4.2.2. Presence of complicated reimbursement framework and reimbursement cuts
3.4.3. Industry Challenges
3.4.3.1. Rising cost of home infusion therapy
3.5. Home Infusion Therapy: Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Home Infusion Therapy Market: Segment Analysis, by Product, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.1. Definitions & Scope
4.2. Product market share analysis, 2021 & 2030
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Global Home Infusion Therapy Market, by Product, 2017 to 2030
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following
4.5.1. Infusion pumps
4.5.1.1. Elastomeric
4.5.2.1 Electrochemical
4.5.2.2 Gravity
4.5.2.3 Others
4.5.2. Intravenous Sets
4.5.3. IV cannulas
4.5.4. Needleless connectors

Chapter 5. Home Infusion Therapy Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.1. Definitions & Scope
5.2. Application market share analysis, 2021 & 2030
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Global Home Infusion Therapy Market, By Application, 2017 to 2030
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following
5.5.1. Anti-infective
5.5.2. Endocrinology
5.5.2.1 Diabetes
5.5.2.2 Others
5.5.3. Hydration Therapy
5.5.3.1. Athletes
5.5.3.2. Others
5.5.4. Chemotherapy
5.5.5. Enteral Nutrition
5.5.6. Parenteral Nutrition
5.5.7. Specialty Pharmaceuticals
5.5.8. Others

Chapter 6. Home Infusion Therapy Market: Regional Market Analysis, by Product, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Home Infusion Therapy Market - Competitive Analysis
7.1 Key companies profiled
7.1.1 Caesarea Medical Electronics
7.1.1.1 Company Overview
7.1.1.2 Financial Performance
7.1.1.3 Product Benchmarking
7.1.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
7.1.2 CareFusion Corporation
7.1.2.1 Company Overview
7.1.2.2 Financial Performance
7.1.2.3 Product Benchmarking
7.1.2.4 Strategic Initiatives
7.1.3 Baxter
7.1.3.1 Company Overview
7.1.3.2 Financial Performance
7.1.3.3 Product Benchmarking
7.1.3.4 Strategic Initiatives
7.1.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG
7.1.4.1 Company Overview
7.1.4.2 Financial Performance
7.1.4.3 Product Benchmarking
7.1.4.4 Strategic Initiatives
7.1.5 Fresenius Kabi
7.1.5.1 Company Overview
7.1.5.2 Financial Performance
7.1.5.3 Product Benchmarking
7.1.5.4 Strategic Initiatives
7.1.6 ICU Medical, Inc.
7.1.6.1 Company Overview
7.1.6.2 Financial Performance
7.1.6.3 Product Benchmarking
7.1.6.4 Strategic Initiatives
7.1.7 JMS Co. Ltd.
7.1.7.1 Company Overview
7.1.7.2 Financial Performance
7.1.7.3 Product Benchmarking
7.1.7.4 Strategic Initiatives
7.1.8 Smiths Medical
7.1.8.1 Company Overview
7.1.8.2 Financial Performance
7.1.8.3 Product Benchmarking
7.1.8.4 Strategic Initiatives
7.1.9 Terumo Corporation
7.1.9.1 Company Overview
7.1.9.2 Financial Performance
7.1.9.3 Product Benchmarking
7.1.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r7knbl

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


