Outlook on the Hookah Tobacco Global Market to 2030 - Increased Demand for Flavored and Novel Hookah Tobacco Products Presents Opportunities

·8 min read

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hookah Tobacco Market by Flavor, Distribution Channel, and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

RnMs Logo
RnMs Logo

The hookah tobacco market size was valued at $824.8 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $1,696.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Hookah tobacco is a hazardous substance that comprises washed or unwashed tobacco. It is placed into a water pipe device with water, glycerin, sucrose molasses, and a flavoring solution. Hookah tobacco is smoother with flavors like apple, mint, and cherry, Hookah is sometimes referred to as water pipe, moassel, shisha, or narghile. The consumption of hookah is used to the advantages which soothe the mind and revitalize. Hookah tobacco is typically used in the Middle East and South Asia-Pacific area.

In restaurants and cafeterias, the advent of hookah tobacco has contributed to the development of an all-new culture of the coffee industry. These gains favor among the young generation, while the elder generation remains strongly committed to it. Leading marketers focusing on launching new flavors of the hookah tobacco remain in the market.

The outbreak of the pandemic has negatively affected the global Hookah tobacco market. The use of hookah tobacco is one of the biggest public health risks. Corona is a virus that affects the lungs in the first place. Thus, during this pandemic, smoking tobacco is more harmful than ever. Smoking is associated with worse results and increased severity of COVID-19.

According to the hookah tobacco market analysis, the market segmented into flavor, distribution channel, age group and region. On the basis of flavor, the market is categorized into fruits, mint, chocolate and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into, bars and cafes, specialty stores, online and others. By age group, market is categorized into, below 18 years, 18 to 30 years, 30 to 50 years and above 50 years. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).

The major players operating in the market areJapan Tobacco, Inc., Alzawrae Industrial Company, Metco Ltd, Al Fakher Tobacco Trading LLC, Cloud Tobacco, Inc., Mujeebsons, Fumari, Inc., Haze Tobacco, LLC, Al Andalus Flavoured Tobacco & Molasses Co. LLC and Social Smoke, Inc.'

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hookah tobacco market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

  • The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

  • A quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

  • Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

  • Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

  • Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Value chain analysis
3.4. Porter's five forces analysis
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Surge in consumption of hookah tobacco
3.5.1.2. Adoption of one-of-a-kind product marketing and promotion techniques
3.5.1.3. Availability of variety of hookah tobacco products in the market
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. The number of nicotine replacement therapy is on the rise
3.5.2.2. Tobacco's negative consequences
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Increased demand for flavored and novel hookah tobacco products
3.5.3.2. Use of nicotine-free hookah tobacco is on the rise
3.6. Market share analysis (2020)
3.6.1. By flavor
3.6.2. By distribution channel
3.6.3. By age group
3.6.4. By region
3.7. Parent market analysis
3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the Hookah Tobacco market
3.9. Impact of key regulation
3.10. Top 10 countries producing tobacco

CHAPTER 4: HOOKAH TOBACCO MARKET, BY FLAVOR
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Fruits
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.3. Mint
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.4. Chocolate
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast
4.5. Others
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: HOOKAH TOBACCO MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Bars and Cafes
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast
5.3. Specialty Stores
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast
5.4. Online
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: HOOKAH TOBACCO MARKET, BY AGE GROUP
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Below 18 Years
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast
6.3.18 to 30 Years
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast
6.4.30 to 50 years
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast
6.5. Above 50 years
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: HOOKAH TOBACCO MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
8.1. Top winning strategies
8.2. Product Mapping
8.3. Competitive Dashboard
8.4. Competitive Heatmap
8.5. Key developments
8.5.1. Product Launch

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key Executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Operating business segments
9.1.5. Product portfolio
9.1.6. R&D expenditure
9.1.7. Business performance
9.2. ALZAWRAE INDUSTRIAL COMPANY
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key Executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Operating business segments
9.2.5. Product portfolio
9.3. METCO LTD
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key Executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Operating business segments
9.3.5. Product portfolio
9.4. AL FAKHER TOBACCO TRADING LLC
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key Executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Operating business segments
9.4.5. Product portfolio
9.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. CLOUD TOBACCO, INC.
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Company snapshot
9.5.3. Operating business segments
9.5.4. Product portfolio
9.6. MUJEEBSONS
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Company snapshot
9.6.3. Operating business segments
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.7. FUMARI, INC.
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Company snapshot
9.7.3. Operating business segments
9.7.4. Product portfolio
9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.8. HAZE TOBACCO, LLC
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key Executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Operating business segments
9.8.5. Product portfolio
9.9. AL ANDALUS FLAVOURED TOBACCO & MOLASSES CO. LLC (AL RAYAN)
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Company snapshot
9.9.3. Operating business segments
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.10. SOCIAL SMOKE, INC.
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key Executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6lisf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-hookah-tobacco-global-market-to-2030---increased-demand-for-flavored-and-novel-hookah-tobacco-products-presents-opportunities-301520016.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

