Outlook on the Hospital Information Systems Global Market to 2026 - Growing Demand for Automated Information Technology is Driving the Industry
Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hospital Information Systems Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for hospital information systems (HIS) is estimated to grow from $22.4 billion in 2021 to reach $34.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The global market for electronic medical records is estimated to grow from $6.1 billion in 2021 to reach $9.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The global market for clinical information systems is estimated to grow from $5.5 billion in 2021 to reach $9.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
This report will focus on types of hospital information systems such as electronic health records, clinical information systems, pharmacy information systems, radiology information systems, laboratory information systems, and administrative information systems. The report covers the market environment of hospital information systems and related regulations or legislations in specific countries. The report also portrays the trends and dynamics affecting the market.
The report also covers market projections to 2026, and company profiles. By geography, the market has been segregated as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America region. The North America region includes countries the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe includes countries Germany, U.K., France, and Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific including countries China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2019, as base year, 2020 and forecast for 2026.
The Report Includes
42 data tables and 23 additional tables
An overview of the global market for hospital information systems (HIS) within the healthcare settings
Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market analysis data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for hospital information systems, and corresponding market share analysis by type, mode of delivery, and region
Discussion of major factors driving the growth of HIS market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the ecosystem
Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for HIS technologies; and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
Insight into the recent industry strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, and supplier landscape of the major players operating within the global market and their company share analysis
Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Agfa HealthCare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., GE Healthcare, Infor Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens and UnitedHealth Group
A hospital information system, often known as a clinical information system, is an integrated and comprehensive information system designed to help a hospital manage its financial, administrative and clinical operations. To successfully handle data relating to hospital inventories and patient information, every hospital relies on hospital management system software. Most healthcare departments, including finance, inpatient, operating theater, nursing, radiology, clinical, laboratory, outpatient, materials, pharmaceutical, and pathology, benefit from hospital information system software.
The market for hospital information systems is expected to grow, mainly due to increasing demand for the adoption of automated information technology and increasing interest in improving the quality of care.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Research Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Hospital Information Systems Overview
History
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Hospital Information Systems
Chapter 4 Global Market for Hospital Information Systems
Global Market for Hospital Information Systems
Global Market for Hospital Information Systems, by Type
Electronic Medical Records
Clinical Information Systems
Pharmacy Information Systems
Radiology Information Systems
Laboratory Information Systems
Administrative Information Systems
Other Systems
Global Market for Hospital Information Systems, by Mode of Delivery
On-premises
Cloud-based
Global Market for Hospital Information Systems, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Chapter 5 Drivers and Challenges
Market Drivers
Growing Demand for Automated Information Technology
Increasing Interest in Improving the Quality of Care
Rising Healthcare Costs
Consumer Expectations
Market Challenges
Price
Lack of Standards
Compatibility
Chapter 6 Regulatory Environment
Legislation in North America
Certification Commission for Healthcare Information Technology
Federal Legislation
Better Healthcare through Information Technology Act of 2005
Medicare Value Purchasing Act
Health Information Technology Promotion Act
Wired for Healthcare Quality Act
American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010
Continuing Extension Act of 2010
Electronic Health Records Improvement Act of 2012
Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act
Healthcare IT Regulatory Schemes in China
Regulatory Scenario of Healthcare IT in Singapore
EU Approach to Regulation
European Legal Instruments Related to E-Health
Regulatory Framework for Telemedicine
Chapter 7 Supplier Landscape, Company Share Analysis and Company Profiles
Supplier Landscape
Mergers and Acquisitions
Key Developments
Company Market Share Analysis
Company Profiles
First Tier Providers
Second-Tier Suppliers
Companies Mentioned
AGFA Healthcare
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
Arcadia
Athenahealth, Inc.
Axway
Capsule Technologies, Inc.
Carestream Health, Inc.
Cerner Corp.
Cognizant
Computer Programs And Systems, Inc.
Cybernet Systems Corp.
Digichart Inc.
Drfirst
Eclinicalworks
Epic Systems Corp.
General Electric
Globalmed Group Llc
Health Catalyst, Inc.
Highfleet Inc.
Infor Inc.
Innovaccer Inc.
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
Isabel Healthcare Inc.
Logical Images Inc.
M*Modal
Marke-Imaje
Massachusetts General Hospital
Mckesson Corp.
Medrx
Merge Healthcare Inc.
Ncd Medical Corp.
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Obs Medical Ltd.
Philips (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)
Polycom Inc.
Positiveid Corp.
Sap
Scottcare Corp.
Siemens
Surescripts Llc
Televital
Theradoc Inc.
Uhlmann Pac-Systeme Gmbh & Co. Kg
United Therapeutics Corp.
Unitedhealth Group
Wipro Ltd.
Zynx Health Inc.
