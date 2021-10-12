Outlook on the Hospital Information Systems Global Market to 2026 - Growing Demand for Automated Information Technology is Driving the Industry

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hospital Information Systems Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for hospital information systems (HIS) is estimated to grow from $22.4 billion in 2021 to reach $34.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for electronic medical records is estimated to grow from $6.1 billion in 2021 to reach $9.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for clinical information systems is estimated to grow from $5.5 billion in 2021 to reach $9.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report will focus on types of hospital information systems such as electronic health records, clinical information systems, pharmacy information systems, radiology information systems, laboratory information systems, and administrative information systems. The report covers the market environment of hospital information systems and related regulations or legislations in specific countries. The report also portrays the trends and dynamics affecting the market.

The report also covers market projections to 2026, and company profiles. By geography, the market has been segregated as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America region. The North America region includes countries the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe includes countries Germany, U.K., France, and Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific including countries China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2019, as base year, 2020 and forecast for 2026.

The Report Includes

42 data tables and 23 additional tables

An overview of the global market for hospital information systems (HIS) within the healthcare settings

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market analysis data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for hospital information systems, and corresponding market share analysis by type, mode of delivery, and region

Discussion of major factors driving the growth of HIS market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the ecosystem

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for HIS technologies; and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

Insight into the recent industry strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, and supplier landscape of the major players operating within the global market and their company share analysis

Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Agfa HealthCare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., GE Healthcare, Infor Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens and UnitedHealth Group

A hospital information system, often known as a clinical information system, is an integrated and comprehensive information system designed to help a hospital manage its financial, administrative and clinical operations. To successfully handle data relating to hospital inventories and patient information, every hospital relies on hospital management system software. Most healthcare departments, including finance, inpatient, operating theater, nursing, radiology, clinical, laboratory, outpatient, materials, pharmaceutical, and pathology, benefit from hospital information system software.

The market for hospital information systems is expected to grow, mainly due to increasing demand for the adoption of automated information technology and increasing interest in improving the quality of care.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Research Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Hospital Information Systems Overview

History

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Hospital Information Systems

Chapter 4 Global Market for Hospital Information Systems

Global Market for Hospital Information Systems

Global Market for Hospital Information Systems, by Type

Electronic Medical Records

Clinical Information Systems

Pharmacy Information Systems

Radiology Information Systems

Laboratory Information Systems

Administrative Information Systems

Other Systems

Global Market for Hospital Information Systems, by Mode of Delivery

On-premises

Cloud-based

Global Market for Hospital Information Systems, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 5 Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Automated Information Technology

Increasing Interest in Improving the Quality of Care

Rising Healthcare Costs

Consumer Expectations

Market Challenges

Price

Lack of Standards

Compatibility

Chapter 6 Regulatory Environment

Legislation in North America

Certification Commission for Healthcare Information Technology

Federal Legislation

Better Healthcare through Information Technology Act of 2005

Medicare Value Purchasing Act

Health Information Technology Promotion Act

Wired for Healthcare Quality Act

American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009

Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010

Continuing Extension Act of 2010

Electronic Health Records Improvement Act of 2012

Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act

Healthcare IT Regulatory Schemes in China

Regulatory Scenario of Healthcare IT in Singapore

EU Approach to Regulation

European Legal Instruments Related to E-Health

Regulatory Framework for Telemedicine

Chapter 7 Supplier Landscape, Company Share Analysis and Company Profiles

Supplier Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key Developments

Company Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

First Tier Providers

Second-Tier Suppliers

Companies Mentioned

AGFA Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Arcadia

Athenahealth, Inc.

Axway

Capsule Technologies, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Cognizant

Computer Programs And Systems, Inc.

Cybernet Systems Corp.

Digichart Inc.

Drfirst

Eclinicalworks

Epic Systems Corp.

General Electric

Globalmed Group Llc

Health Catalyst, Inc.

Highfleet Inc.

Infor Inc.

Innovaccer Inc.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Isabel Healthcare Inc.

Logical Images Inc.

M*Modal

Marke-Imaje

Massachusetts General Hospital

Mckesson Corp.

Medrx

Merge Healthcare Inc.

Ncd Medical Corp.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Obs Medical Ltd.

Philips (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Polycom Inc.

Positiveid Corp.

Sap

Scottcare Corp.

Siemens

Surescripts Llc

Televital

Theradoc Inc.

Uhlmann Pac-Systeme Gmbh & Co. Kg

United Therapeutics Corp.

Unitedhealth Group

Wipro Ltd.

Zynx Health Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzhzji

