U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,347.75
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,332.00
    -44.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,716.00
    +15.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.00
    -3.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.50
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.10
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.04
    +1.27 (+6.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2840
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,156.02
    +677.01 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,329.57
    -12.28 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.27
    -31.58 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Outlook on the Hospital Information Systems Global Market to 2026 - Growing Demand for Automated Information Technology is Driving the Industry

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hospital Information Systems Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for hospital information systems (HIS) is estimated to grow from $22.4 billion in 2021 to reach $34.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for electronic medical records is estimated to grow from $6.1 billion in 2021 to reach $9.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for clinical information systems is estimated to grow from $5.5 billion in 2021 to reach $9.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report will focus on types of hospital information systems such as electronic health records, clinical information systems, pharmacy information systems, radiology information systems, laboratory information systems, and administrative information systems. The report covers the market environment of hospital information systems and related regulations or legislations in specific countries. The report also portrays the trends and dynamics affecting the market.

The report also covers market projections to 2026, and company profiles. By geography, the market has been segregated as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America region. The North America region includes countries the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe includes countries Germany, U.K., France, and Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific including countries China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2019, as base year, 2020 and forecast for 2026.

The Report Includes

  • 42 data tables and 23 additional tables

  • An overview of the global market for hospital information systems (HIS) within the healthcare settings

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market analysis data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for hospital information systems, and corresponding market share analysis by type, mode of delivery, and region

  • Discussion of major factors driving the growth of HIS market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the ecosystem

  • Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for HIS technologies; and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

  • Insight into the recent industry strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, and supplier landscape of the major players operating within the global market and their company share analysis

  • Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Agfa HealthCare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., GE Healthcare, Infor Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens and UnitedHealth Group

A hospital information system, often known as a clinical information system, is an integrated and comprehensive information system designed to help a hospital manage its financial, administrative and clinical operations. To successfully handle data relating to hospital inventories and patient information, every hospital relies on hospital management system software. Most healthcare departments, including finance, inpatient, operating theater, nursing, radiology, clinical, laboratory, outpatient, materials, pharmaceutical, and pathology, benefit from hospital information system software.

The market for hospital information systems is expected to grow, mainly due to increasing demand for the adoption of automated information technology and increasing interest in improving the quality of care.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing This Study

  • Scope of Report

  • Information Sources

  • Research Methodology

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Analyst's Credentials

  • Custom Research

  • Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Hospital Information Systems Overview

  • History

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Hospital Information Systems

Chapter 4 Global Market for Hospital Information Systems

  • Global Market for Hospital Information Systems

  • Global Market for Hospital Information Systems, by Type

  • Electronic Medical Records

  • Clinical Information Systems

  • Pharmacy Information Systems

  • Radiology Information Systems

  • Laboratory Information Systems

  • Administrative Information Systems

  • Other Systems

  • Global Market for Hospital Information Systems, by Mode of Delivery

  • On-premises

  • Cloud-based

  • Global Market for Hospital Information Systems, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Chapter 5 Drivers and Challenges

  • Market Drivers

  • Growing Demand for Automated Information Technology

  • Increasing Interest in Improving the Quality of Care

  • Rising Healthcare Costs

  • Consumer Expectations

  • Market Challenges

  • Price

  • Lack of Standards

  • Compatibility

Chapter 6 Regulatory Environment

  • Legislation in North America

  • Certification Commission for Healthcare Information Technology

  • Federal Legislation

  • Better Healthcare through Information Technology Act of 2005

  • Medicare Value Purchasing Act

  • Health Information Technology Promotion Act

  • Wired for Healthcare Quality Act

  • American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009

  • Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010

  • Continuing Extension Act of 2010

  • Electronic Health Records Improvement Act of 2012

  • Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act

  • Healthcare IT Regulatory Schemes in China

  • Regulatory Scenario of Healthcare IT in Singapore

  • EU Approach to Regulation

  • European Legal Instruments Related to E-Health

  • Regulatory Framework for Telemedicine

Chapter 7 Supplier Landscape, Company Share Analysis and Company Profiles

  • Supplier Landscape

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Key Developments

  • Company Market Share Analysis

  • Company Profiles

  • First Tier Providers

  • Second-Tier Suppliers

Companies Mentioned

  • AGFA Healthcare

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

  • Arcadia

  • Athenahealth, Inc.

  • Axway

  • Capsule Technologies, Inc.

  • Carestream Health, Inc.

  • Cerner Corp.

  • Cognizant

  • Computer Programs And Systems, Inc.

  • Cybernet Systems Corp.

  • Digichart Inc.

  • Drfirst

  • Eclinicalworks

  • Epic Systems Corp.

  • General Electric

  • Globalmed Group Llc

  • Health Catalyst, Inc.

  • Highfleet Inc.

  • Infor Inc.

  • Innovaccer Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

  • Isabel Healthcare Inc.

  • Logical Images Inc.

  • M*Modal

  • Marke-Imaje

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

  • Mckesson Corp.

  • Medrx

  • Merge Healthcare Inc.

  • Ncd Medical Corp.

  • Nuance Communications, Inc.

  • Obs Medical Ltd.

  • Philips (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

  • Polycom Inc.

  • Positiveid Corp.

  • Sap

  • Scottcare Corp.

  • Siemens

  • Surescripts Llc

  • Televital

  • Theradoc Inc.

  • Uhlmann Pac-Systeme Gmbh & Co. Kg

  • United Therapeutics Corp.

  • Unitedhealth Group

  • Wipro Ltd.

  • Zynx Health Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzhzji

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just d

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rapid digitization of the world in the past year and a half, influenced […]

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]

  • Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,

  • Short-selling firm says it’s covered its bet against AMC

    A short-selling research firm says it's covered its bet against cinema chain AMC Entertainment at a profit.

  • 12 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best software stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The software universe is the fastest growing market segment in the technology industry. According […]

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.