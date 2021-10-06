U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

Outlook on the Hybrid Cloud Global Market to 2026 - Focus on Solutions and Services

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Cloud Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hybrid cloud market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A hybrid cloud refers to a cloud-computing environment that combines on-premises, private, public and third-party cloud services. It enables the movement of workloads between public and private platforms to unify, automate and manage a computing environment. The hybrid cloud architecture generally utilizes three types of service models namely Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service and Software as a Service. It also utilizes a private cloud that is either on-premises or hosted by a third-party cloud provider and a stable wide area network (WAN) connectivity between the environments. It offers various benefits, such as comprehensive support for the remote workforce, minimized costs of operations and improved scalability, control, security and risk management. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), healthcare, government and public sector, retail and manufacturing.

Hybrid Cloud Market Trends

Rapid digitization, along with the widespread adoption of cloud-computing services, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand for agile, scalable and cost-effective computing systems is also augmenting the market growth. Hybrid clouds enable organizations to maintain control over data and provide enhanced scalability of operations. Apart from this, due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, enterprises are adopting remote work and video conferencing tools, thereby increasing the demand for hybrid cloud systems for business continuity. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML) and edge computing, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including increasing adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and multi-cloud spaces, along with improvements in the IT infrastructure, are expected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hybrid cloud market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, component, service, service type, service model, organization size and vertical.

Breakup by Component

  • Solutions

  • Services

Breakup by Service

  • Professional Services

  • Managed Services

Breakup by Service Type

  • Cloud Management and Orchestration

  • Disaster Recovery

  • Hybrid Hosting

Breakup by Service Model

  • Infrastructure as a Service

  • Platform as a Service

  • Software as a Service

Breakup by Organization Size

  • Small Enterprises

  • Medium Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical

  • Government and Public Sector

  • Healthcare

  • Banking, Finance, Services and Insurance (BFSI)

  • Retail

  • Information and Communication Technology

  • Manufacturing

  • Others

Breakup by Region

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Inc., Century Link Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Ltd. (Furukawa Group), Google (Alphabet Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Inc. and VMWare Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Hybrid Cloud Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Solutions
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Service
7.1 Professional Services
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Managed Services
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Service Type
8.1 Cloud Management and Orchestration
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Disaster Recovery
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Hybrid Hosting
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Service Model
9.1 Infrastructure as a Service
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Platform as a Service
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Software as a Service
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Organization Size
10.1 Small Enterprises
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Medium Enterprises
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Large Enterprises
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Vertical
11.1 Government and Public Sector
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Healthcare
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Banking, Finance, Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Retail
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Information and Communication Technology
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
11.6 Manufacturing
11.6.1 Market Trends
11.6.2 Market Forecast
11.7 Others
11.7.1 Market Trends
11.7.2 Market Forecast

12 Market Breakup by Region

13 SWOT Analysis

14 Value Chain Analysis

15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

16 Price Analysis

17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Alibaba Group Holding Limited
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.1.3 Financials
17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.2 Amazon Inc.
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2.3 Financials
17.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.3 Century Link Inc.
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3.3 Financials
17.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.4 Cisco Systems Inc.
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4.3 Financials
17.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.5 Citrix Systems Inc.
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5.3 Financials
17.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.6 Dell Technologies Inc
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6.3 Financials
17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.7 DXC Technology Company
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7.3 Financials
17.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.8 Fujitsu Ltd. (Furukawa Group)
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8.3 Financials
17.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.9 Google (Alphabet Inc.)
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis
17.3.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10.3 Financials
17.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.11 IBM Corporation
17.3.11.1 Company Overview
17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.11.3 Financials
17.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.12 Microsoft Corporation
17.3.12.1 Company Overview
17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.12.3 Financials
17.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.13 Oracle Corporation
17.3.13.1 Company Overview
17.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.13.3 Financials
17.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.14 Rackspace Inc.
17.3.14.1 Company Overview
17.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.14.3 Financials
17.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.15 VMWare Inc.
17.3.15.1 Company Overview
17.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyrmwj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


