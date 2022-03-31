U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

Outlook on the Immune Health Products Global Market to 2027- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Illness is Driving Growth

·9 min read

DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Immune Health Products Market, By Source, By Processed State, By Type, By Form, By Function, By Distribution Channel, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global immune health products market held a market value of USD 15,607.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 28,996.3 million by the year 2027. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Immune health products boost the immunity of an individual by providing the necessary vitamins, mineral, and micronutrients to the body. The immune health products market is significantly increasing owing to the increasing acceptance of immune boosters, rising efforts by the prominent players in developing nutrient-rich immunity products, and the increasing research activities by public and private agencies.

The rising prevalence and incidence rates of chronic illnesses across the world, coupled with the rise in ecommerce sales and acceptance is driving the growth of the immune health products at a substantial rate.

In contrast to that, the immune health products market is likely to get curbed due to an increase in the number of counterfeit drugs sold in the industry. Also, the increasing gray market for medicines and supplements is hindering the market growth. For instance, the international trade in counterfeit and pirated products accounted to around USD 464 billion in 2019, with e-commerce proliferating the sale of fake goods in the digital age to a high rate.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic illness

The rise in chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, chronic pain, sciatica, and other nervous disorders push the demand for immune health supplements. For instance, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, and the Public Health Foundation of India in 2019, 72 million Indians suffer from Type-2 diabetes, and this statistic is projected to nearly double to 134 million by 2025, provided the current unhealthy dietary trends continue. In addition to that, the International Diabetes Federation states that the number of diabetic populations worldwide was 463 million in 2019. Thus, such high statistics aid in the market growth of the immune health products.

Rise in number of online shopping, internet penetration has led to growth in demand for immune products

A number of stakeholders, such as distributors, associations, end users, are gearing up to create strategic alliances and product launches to increase their sustainability in the market. Such prominent players are keen on incorporating innovative and trending methods to reach their target audience. One of the ways is the incorporation of ecommerce in their businesses. The tech-savvy population is fixated at means such as online shopping owing to the internet age. In light of this, companies are building ecommerce websites, as well as utilizing third party sources to commercialize and increase demand for their immune health products.

Competitive Landscape

The chief companies operating in the global immune health products market include Amway Corp, Ad Veda, Banyan Botanicals, Bayer AG, Food ARC, Glanbia, Plc, GNC Holdings, Herbalife Nutrition, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Natural Immunogenics, Nature's Way Products, NOW Foods, Nutramarks Inc, NutriGold Inc, Source Naturals, the Himalayan Drug Company, among others.

The top 11 players in the market hold approximately 61% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to sustain in the market. For instance, in November 2020, Nature's Way, an industry-leading dietary supplement provider, introduced a new line of Nature's Way Sambucus products, which includes Sleep + Immune Gummies, a unique nighttime supplement for adults.

The global immune health products market report provides insights on the below pointers:

  • Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

  • Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

  • Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

  • Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Immune health products market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

  • Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

  • Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of immune health products

  • Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in immune health products, cost analysis of immune health products

The global immune health products market report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the global immune health products market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global immune health products market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global immune health products market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global immune health products market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global immune health products market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the global immune health products market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global immune health products market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Executive Summary: Global Immune Health Products Market

Chapter 3. Global Immune Health Products Market Overview
3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.1.1. Raw Material Provider
3.1.2. Manufacturer
3.1.3. Distributor
3.1.4. End Users
3.2. PESTLE Analysis
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.3.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.3.5. Degree of Competition
3.4. Market Dynamics and Trends
3.4.1. Key Trends
3.4.2. Growth Drivers
3.4.3. Restraints/ Challenges
3.5. Market Growth and Outlook
3.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017-2027
3.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
3.6.1. Growth Trend Shift Analysis
3.6.2. Industry Best Practices
3.7. Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 4. Competition Dashboard
4.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020
4.3. Competitor Mapping

Chapter 5. Immune Health Products Market Analysis, By Source
5.1. Key Insights
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
5.2.1. Plant based
5.2.1.1. Fruits
5.2.1.2. Vegetables
5.2.1.3. Herbs
5.2.1.4. Grains and seeds
5.2.1.5. Roots & Tubers
5.2.1.5.1. Ginger
5.2.1.5.2. Turmeric
5.2.1.5.3. Beetroot
5.2.1.5.4. Garlic
5.2.2. Animal based
5.2.2.1. White meat
5.2.2.2. Red meat
5.2.2.3. Fish & Crustaceans
5.2.2.4. Others
5.2.3. Microorganism based
5.2.3.1. Kefir
5.2.3.2. Yogurt
5.2.3.3. Fermented Vegetables
5.2.3.4. Sauerkraut
5.2.3.5. Tempeh
5.2.3.6. Kombucha Tea
5.2.3.7. Kimchi
5.2.3.8. Miso

Chapter 6. Immune Health Products Market Analysis, By Processed State
6.1. Key Insights
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
6.2.1. Raw
6.2.2. Semi-processed
6.2.3. Processed/Packaged

Chapter 7. Immune Health Products Market Analysis, By Form
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.2.1. Tablets
7.2.2. Powder
7.2.3. Liquid
7.2.4. Others

Chapter 8. Immune Health Products Market Analysis- By Type
8.1. Key Insights
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.2.1. Vitamins
8.2.2. Minerals
8.2.3. Probiotics
8.2.4. Omega-3 Fatty Acids
8.2.5. Phytonutrients
8.2.6. Amino Acids
8.2.7. Others
8.2.8. Frozen

Chapter 9. Immune Health Products Market Analysis, By Function
9.1. Key Insights
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.2.1. Fitness
9.2.2. Anti-inflammatory
9.2.3. Digestion
9.2.4. Metabolism
9.2.5. Disease prevention
9.2.6. Personal protection
9.2.7. Others

Chapter 10. Immune Health Products Market Analysis, By Distribution Channel
10.1. Key Insights
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
10.2.1. Convenience Stores
10.2.2. Medical Stores
10.2.3. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
10.2.4. Online Stores
10.2.5. Others

Chapter 11. Immune Health Products Market Analysis, By Region

Chapter 12. North America Immune Health Products Market Analysis

Chapter 13. Europe Immune Health Products Market Analysis

Chapter 14. The UK Immune Health Products Market Analysis

Chapter 15. Germany Immune Health Products Market Analysis

Chapter 16. France Immune Health Products Market Analysis

Chapter 17. South East Asia Immune Health Products Market Analysis

Chapter 18. Japan Immune Health Products Market Analysis

Chapter 19. China Immune Health Products Market Analysis

Chapter 20. Company Profile
20.1. Ad Veda
20.2. Amway Corp
20.3. Banyan Botanicals
20.4. Bayer AG
20.5. Food ARC
20.6. Glanbia, Plc
20.7. GNC Holdings
20.8. Herbalife Nutrition
20.9. Koninklijke DSM N.V.
20.10. Natural Immunogenics
20.11. Nature's Way Products
20.12. NOW Foods
20.13. Nutramarks Inc
20.14. NutriGold Inc
20.15. Source Naturals
20.16. The Himalayan Drug Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djjpk6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-immune-health-products-global-market-to-2027--increasing-prevalence-of-chronic-illness-is-driving-growth-301515018.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

