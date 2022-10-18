U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Outlook on the Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Global Market to 2030 - Featuring BD, Abbott, Quidel and Hologic Among Others

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Instruments, Reagents), by Application (HPV, HIV), by Technology, by Test Location, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 56.60 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of -7.4% from 2022 to 2030, according to this report.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis & COVID-19, and technological advancements are projected to drive the product demand in the coming years. The rising prevalence of multi-drug resistant infections is enhancing the early diagnosis of infectious diseases. For instance, MDR infections are highly common in ICU patients, as per the Microbial Drug Resistance Journal in 2021, the prevalence of MDR infections in critically ill SARS-CoV-2 patients ranged between14% and 50%.

The delay in diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics before infection diagnosis is further escalating the prevalence of drug resistant-bacteria, creating a lucrative opportunity for industry growth. The industry is witnessing a significant number of product launches to meet the demands of consumers

. For instance, in May 2022, BD introduced its automated diagnostic platform for infectious diseases in the U.S. The system allows the loading of 1700 specimens and the need for specimen sorting is also eliminated, thereby, reducing errors. Products offered by various competitors have been strategically priced to increase competitive rivalry.

However, complexity in buying behavior increases prominently when consumers have to choose between PoC and lab-based tests owing to differences in sensitivity and beliefs. The industry is oligopolistic with companies, such as Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Alere, bioMerieux, and BD, holding the majority of the share collectively.

The global industry is price-sensitive, creating rigorous competition among players in terms of manufacturing cost-effective and efficient products. Competitive rivalry is estimated to increase during the forecast period owing to the expected launch of novel biomarker kits. Competitors are adopting key strategies, such as product launches and organizing awareness programs, to gain higher market shares.

Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

  • The reagents product segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to its high volume usage in testing

  • The molecular diagnostics segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to an increased number of product launches in the segment and increased adoption due to its high accuracy

  • By application, the COVID-19 segment dominated the industry in 2021 due to the high expenditure on testing, to reduce the spread of the virus

  • The central laboratories segment held the highest revenue share in 2021 due to the higher accuracy of laboratory-based tests, which makes them more reliable as compared to PoC and home tests, giving these tests a competitive edge over the other two segments

  • North America dominated the global industry in 2021 due to its favorable regulatory framework, focus on preventive & early testing, and the higher adoption rate of novel diagnostics in this region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 IVD Infectious Disease Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent market outlook
3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 User Perspective Analysis
3.3.1 Consumer behavior analysis
3.3.2 Market influencer analysis
3.3.3 List of key end users
3.4 Regulatory Framework
3.5 Market Dynamics
3.5.1 Market driver analysis
3.5.1.1 Growing geriatric population
3.5.1.2 Technological advancements
3.5.1.3 High demand for PoC facilities
3.5.1.4 Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases
3.5.1.5 External funding for R&D activities
3.5.2 Market restraint analysis
3.5.2.1 High prices of IVD tests
3.5.3 Industry challenges
3.5.3.1 Presence of ambiguous regulatory framework
3.6 IVD Infectious Disease Market Analysis Tools
3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces
3.6.2 PESTLE Analysis
3.6.3 Major deals and strategic alliances analysis
3.6.3.1 New product launch
3.6.3.2 Mergers and acquisitions
3.6.3.3 Expansion
3.6.3.4 Partnerships
3.6.3.5 Marketing & promotions
3.6.4 Market entry strategies

Chapter 4 IVD Infectious Diseases Market - Segment Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.1 Definition and Scope
4.2 Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
4.3 Segment Dashboard
4.4 Global IVD Infectious Diseases Market, by Product, 2018 to 2030
4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030
4.5.1 Instruments
4.5.1.1 Instruments market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.2 Reagents
4.5.2.1 Reagents market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.3 Software
4.5.3.1 Software market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 IVD Infectious Diseases Market - Segment Analysis, By Technology, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.1 Definition and Scope
5.2 Technology Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
5.3 Segment Dashboard
5.4 Global IVD Infectious Diseases Market, by Technology, 2018 to 2030
5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030
5.5.1 Immunoassay
5.5.1.1 Immunoassay market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5.2 Molecular Diagnostics
5.5.2.1 Molecular diagnostics market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5.2.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
5.5.2.3.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5.2.4 In Situ Hybridization
5.5.2.4.1 In situ hybridization market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5.2.5 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
5.5.2.5.1 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5.2.6 Chips and Microarrays
5.5.2.6.1 Chips and microarrays market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5.2.7 Sequencing & NGS
5.5.2.7.1 Sequencing & NGS market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5.2.8 Transcription Mediated Amplification
5.5.2.8.1 Transcription mediated amplification market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5.2.9 Others
5.5.2.9.1 Others market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5.3 Microbiology
5.5.3.1 Microbiology market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5.4 Others
5.5.4.1 Others market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 IVD Infectious Diseases Market - Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.1 Definition and Scope
6.2 Application Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
6.3 Segment Dashboard
6.4 Global IVD Infectious Diseases Market, by Application, 2018 to 2030
6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

Chapter 7 IVD Infectious Diseases Market - Segment Analysis, By Test Location, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.1 Definition and Scope
7.2 Test Location Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
7.3 Segment Dashboard
7.4 Global IVD Infectious Diseases Market, by Test Location, 2018 to 2030
7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030
7.5.1 Point of Care
7.5.1.1 Point of Care market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.5.2 Central Laboratories
7.5.2.1 Central laboratories market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.5.3 Others
7.5.3.1 Others market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 IVD Infectious Diseases Market - Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
9.1.1 Ansoff matrix
9.1.2 Heat map analysis
9.2 Company Categorization
9.2.1 Innovators
9.2.2 Market Leaders
9.3 Vendor Landscape
9.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners
9.3.2 Key customers
9.3.3 Key company market share analysis, 2021
9.4 Public Companies
9.4.1 Company market position analysis
9.4.2 Company market share, by region, 2021
9.4.3 Competitive dashboard analysis
9.4.3.1 Market Differentiators
9.5 Private Companies
9.5.1 List of key emerging companies
9.6 Company Profiles
9.6.1 BD
9.6.1.1 Company overview
9.6.1.2 Financial performance
9.6.1.3 Product benchmarking
9.6.1.4 Strategic initiatives
9.6.2 bioMerieux SA
9.6.2.1 Company overview
9.6.2.2 Financial performance
9.6.2.3 Product benchmarking
9.6.2.4 Strategic initiatives
9.6.3 Abbott
9.6.3.1 Company overview
9.6.3.2 Financial performance
9.6.3.3 Product benchmarking
9.6.3.4 Strategic initiatives
9.6.4 Quidel Corporation
9.6.4.1 Company overview
9.6.4.2 Financial performance
9.6.4.3 Product benchmarking
9.6.4.4 Strategic initiatives
9.6.5 OraSure Technologies, Inc
9.6.5.1 Company overview
9.6.5.2 Financial performance
9.6.5.3 Product benchmarking
9.6.5.4 Strategic initiatives
9.6.6 Hologic Inc. (Gen-Probe)
9.6.6.1 Company overview
9.6.6.2 Financial performance
9.6.6.3 Product benchmarking
9.6.6.4 Strategic initiatives
9.6.7 Cepheid (Danaher)
9.6.7.1 Company overview
9.6.7.2 Financial performance
9.6.7.3 Product benchmarking
9.6.7.4 Strategic initiatives
9.6.8 QIAGEN
9.6.8.1 Company overview
9.6.8.2 Financial performance
9.6.8.3 Product benchmarking
9.6.8.4 Strategic initiatives
9.6.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
9.6.9.1 Company overview
9.6.9.2 Financial performance
9.6.9.3 Product benchmarking
9.6.9.4 Strategic initiatives
9.6.10 Siemens Healthcare GmbH
9.6.10.1 Company overview
9.6.10.2 Financial performance
9.6.10.3 Product benchmarking
9.6.10.4 Strategic initiatives
9.6.11 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
9.6.11.1 Company overview
9.6.11.2 Financial performance
9.6.11.3 Product benchmarking
9.6.11.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7b6f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-infectious-disease-in-vitro-diagnostics-global-market-to-2030---featuring-bd-abbott-quidel-and-hologic-among-others-301652116.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

